Read full article on original website
Related
southgatv.com
AMA welcomes Fighters for Freedom exhibit
ALBANY, GA – In the mid-1940s, William H. Johnson painted tributes to African American activists, scientists, teachers, and entertainers who brought change to the world, and to international heads of state who worked to bring peace. Those paintings in Johnson’s Fighters for Freedom series were shown as a group...
southgatv.com
Tifton’s new java fix
TIFTON, GA – A popular southeast-based coffee franchise, Ellianos Coffee, officially started serving customers in Tifton, Georgia, on Tuesday, August 24, 2022. Located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue, the drive-thru coffee shop is now ready to serve the Tifton community. The new location is under the ownership of Clifton...
southgatv.com
City leaders continue to encourage citizens to ‘Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful’
ALBANY, Ga. – Good Life City officials are promoting the benefits of cleanliness, as Operation Clean Sweep drags through the clutter and debris of the wards throughout Albany. “It’s to get things cleaned up and get it the way it needs to be.” said Stacey Rowe, the City of...
southgatv.com
Working hard in Albany
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southgatv.com
Police snag beer stealing suspect
ALBANY, GA – The Enmarket convenience store on North Slappey Boulevard was a popular place Thursday for at least two people of interest to Albany Police. Police arresting 53 year old Moses Lee Davis on a shoplifting charge. Police say the store clerk found Davis in the restroom, trying...
southgatv.com
Sought auto burglar caught in Albany
ALBANY, GA- Early Friday morning, officers responded to the 300 block of Jackson Street around 3:30 AM, in reference to an Entering Auto incident. Witnesses told officers that two male suspects were going through unlocked cars in the Ashley Riverside Apartments complex. Officers looked for the suspects on foot and saw two males pulling on car door handles.
Comments / 0