WLFI.com
West Lafayette Public Library holds grand opening ceremony
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The West Lafayette Public Library held its grand opening ceremony Saturday afternoon. West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis was on hand to kick off the festivities. The $11 million project has added more than 10,000 square feet to the building along Northwestern Avenue. Other upgrades include...
WLFI.com
Indiana Bacon Festival floods downtown Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Bacon lovers rejoice!. One of Delphi's most beloved festivals flooded the city's downtown streets Saturday evening. The Ninth Annual Indiana Bacon Festival draws nearly 3 times the population of Delphi and attracts several out of towners and locals alike. Many local vendors served their favorite...
WLFI.com
Purdue announces new police chief
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department is welcoming a new chief. Lesley Wiete is a 1998 Purdue graduate and 23-year veteran at the department. The deputy chief will transition to the top spot on Sept. 1. "My department knows me pretty well. They know over the...
WLFI.com
Beers Across the Wabash draws large crowd
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday was a perfect day for people to grab a beer and other goodies in downtown Lafayette. The 10th Annual Beers Across the Wabash was packed with attendees over the John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge. Proceeds went towards Food Finders Food Bank. The event has...
WLFI.com
United Way of Greater Lafayette kicks off 2022 Annual Community Campaign
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette has a $5 million goal for its 2022 Annual Community Campaign. The campaign kicked off Thursday night at the Stables Event Center. Its purpose is for the Greater Lafayette community to come together to help people dealing with mental health issues, financial difficulty, and emotional trauma.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
WLFI.com
Free school meal program ends; some corporations increasing prices
The federal waiver making school breakfasts and lunches free during the pandemic expired on June 30. Tippecanoe School Corporation superintendent Scott Hanback says the challenge now is ensuring eligible families fill out an application for free or reduced meals. Free school meal program ends; some corporations increasing prices. All three...
casscountyonline.com
Cass County Community Foundation issues $20,000 emergency grant to Emmaus Food Pantry
Last Updated on August 25, 2022 by Cass County Community Foundation. On Wednesday, August 24, Cass County Community Foundation President & CEO Deanna Crispen announced that the Foundation would provide $20,000 in an emergency grant to the local Emmaus Food pantry to aid the local organization in their continuing work providing food to those most in need.
readthereporter.com
Nine local students welcomed into nursing profession
The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recently welcomed 68 students into the nursing profession at its traditional induction ceremony in Havens Auditorium. The incoming class includes 51 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, as well as 17 in the accelerated...
95.3 MNC
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom
Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices have remained steady, with most ranging in the mid $3 range. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Dale Drive has gas for $3.65 a...
WLFI.com
Lafayette School Corp. seeking public input for strategic plan
The Lafayette School Corporation is in the early stages of creating a strategic plan. Administrators are asking for public input over the next few months as part of the process. Lafayette School Corp. seeking public input for strategic plan. Lafayette School Corporation Assistant Superintendent Alicia Clevenger says this is the...
State agency sues student housing company, alleging discrimination
The Indiana Civil Rights Commission's executive director has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the Alight West Lafayette apartment complex over discrimination due to a newborn child. A student couple signed a one-year lease for a four-bedroom apartment July 1 with Alight West Lafayette, according to the lawsuit....
3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
WLFI.com
ID of body found in pond pending DNA samples
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 learning more about the investigation into a body found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello said they have a presumptive identification of the man. However, she says they are waiting on a...
Illinois man dies after zero turn lawn mower rolls over and pins him underneath
CHRISMAN, Ill. — A 24-year-old man from Illinois is dead after his John Deere zero turn mower rolled over and came to a rest on top of him not far over the Indiana/Illinois line in rural Chrisman. According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, sheriff’s deputies and Chrisman firefighters were called out to a Chrisman […]
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
WLFI.com
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
