West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette Public Library holds grand opening ceremony

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The West Lafayette Public Library held its grand opening ceremony Saturday afternoon. West Lafayette Mayor, John Dennis was on hand to kick off the festivities. The $11 million project has added more than 10,000 square feet to the building along Northwestern Avenue. Other upgrades include...
Indiana Bacon Festival floods downtown Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Bacon lovers rejoice!. One of Delphi's most beloved festivals flooded the city's downtown streets Saturday evening. The Ninth Annual Indiana Bacon Festival draws nearly 3 times the population of Delphi and attracts several out of towners and locals alike. Many local vendors served their favorite...
Purdue announces new police chief

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department is welcoming a new chief. Lesley Wiete is a 1998 Purdue graduate and 23-year veteran at the department. The deputy chief will transition to the top spot on Sept. 1. "My department knows me pretty well. They know over the...
Beers Across the Wabash draws large crowd

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday was a perfect day for people to grab a beer and other goodies in downtown Lafayette. The 10th Annual Beers Across the Wabash was packed with attendees over the John T Myers Pedestrian Bridge. Proceeds went towards Food Finders Food Bank. The event has...
United Way of Greater Lafayette kicks off 2022 Annual Community Campaign

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — United Way of Greater Lafayette has a $5 million goal for its 2022 Annual Community Campaign. The campaign kicked off Thursday night at the Stables Event Center. Its purpose is for the Greater Lafayette community to come together to help people dealing with mental health issues, financial difficulty, and emotional trauma.
Free school meal program ends; some corporations increasing prices

The federal waiver making school breakfasts and lunches free during the pandemic expired on June 30. Tippecanoe School Corporation superintendent Scott Hanback says the challenge now is ensuring eligible families fill out an application for free or reduced meals. Free school meal program ends; some corporations increasing prices. All three...
Nine local students welcomed into nursing profession

The Indiana University Kokomo School of Nursing and Allied Health Professions (SNAHP) recently welcomed 68 students into the nursing profession at its traditional induction ceremony in Havens Auditorium. The incoming class includes 51 students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, as well as 17 in the accelerated...
Hamilton Southeastern Schools apologize for poster hung in classroom

Hamilton Southeastern Schools have apologized for a poster that was hung up in a classroom at one of their schools. The poster in a classroom at Fishers High School read “Defund The Police?”. The poster also had research points below the large headline. That poster was hung up in...
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Gas prices have remained steady, with most ranging in the mid $3 range. In Lafayette, the Marathon on Dale Drive has gas for $3.65 a...
Lafayette School Corp. seeking public input for strategic plan

The Lafayette School Corporation is in the early stages of creating a strategic plan. Administrators are asking for public input over the next few months as part of the process. Lafayette School Corp. seeking public input for strategic plan. Lafayette School Corporation Assistant Superintendent Alicia Clevenger says this is the...
3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
ID of body found in pond pending DNA samples

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 learning more about the investigation into a body found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello said they have a presumptive identification of the man. However, she says they are waiting on a...
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on August 26:. Tri-County def. Attica, 48-6. Lafayette Jeff def. Michigan City, 51-33. Lewis Cass def. Maconaquah, 20-14. North Judson def. Caston, 52-8. Rensselaer Central def. North Newton, 55-0. Eastern def. Northwestern, 53-30.
