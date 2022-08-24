Read full article on original website
Sunnking holds first paint recycling event
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking held their first paint recycling event at East Syracuse Minoa High School on Saturday afternoon. Neighbors were asked to sign up for the event. According to event organizer, Robert Burns, 2,300 people signed up for the electronics and paint recycling and over of those 1,300 said they were recycling paint.
The My Dream Summit makes its way to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Hundreds of minority business owners and professionals from across the state came to Syracuse for the My Dream Summit at the OnCenter. Journalists, speakers, and Fortune 500 executives shared words of wisdom and encouragement. The summit covered a wide range of topics like health, and the development of the black community. Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes III spoke at the event.”You must do inner work to power your dream becoming a reality in your outer world,” said Haynes. “If you do your inner work, which is your most important work it will power the transformation of your outer world…boom there it is!”
Agriculture Career Day at the NYS Fair aims to get kids interested in the industry
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair celebrated Agriculture Career Day on Thursday! The goal is to get kids excited and interested in agriculture by teaching them about the industry and careers in the field. The special day kicked off with a career challenge scavenger hunt...
‘Pizze Fritte’ a Syracuse staple returns to the NYS Fair for another year of deliciousness
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many fairgoers have been waiting for their chance to get a taste of one of the most popular items… Pizze Fritte!. Bright and early starting from scratch is when the baking begins at Villa Pizze Fritte. “We bake it fresh every 15 minutes. We...
Centro celebrates 50 years and joins Bridge Street at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fair is a busy time for Centro. Hundreds of people take the bus to and from the fairgrounds. Bridge Street was joined by Christopher Tuff, the deputy chief of Centro. Tuff outlined some of the features that Centro offers for the Fair. You can...
Kids work hard caring for animals at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From carnival rides to your favorite foods, the Fair has it all. It comes only once a year and gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy it all. For some visitors, though, the Fair is hard work — especially the young people who spend hours caring for their animals in the Dairy Cattle Barn.
Bridge Street learns about the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition. Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!. Eileen...
Dom Foster suspended indefinitely from Syracuse Football Program
(WSYR-TV)– Syracuse freshman, Dom Foster has reportedly been suspended indefinitely from the Syracuse Football Program. Foster, a wide receiver for the Syracuse Orange, was indefinitely suspended on August 27 due to violating team rules. According to MSN, Foster came to the team as part of its 2022 recruiting class....
Fabulous Fair fun for Saturday, August 27
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re heading to the New York State Fair on Saturday, August 27, there is plenty in store for you to do!. Rally ‘Round The Trucks: Half a dozen food trucks join over 100 food vendors to participate in the Fair’s first-ever Food Truck Rally of 2022 around Chevy Court. The trucks will serve $2 samples of a signature menu item and some of their regular offerings. Check out the food trucks below:
West Genesee freshman paves way for young girls both on and off the field at Syracuse Mets game
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — West Genesee freshman Sarah Domin became the first female in school history to play for the baseball team, and now she’s the first to take on nine jobs throughout all nine innings of a Syracuse Mets game. Domin came up with the project through...
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
Secretary of State and DEC Commissioner visit New York State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, and new Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez took in all that the Great New York State Fair has to offer. Secretary Rodriguez started off the day at a naturalization ceremony for New Americans, a tradition at the State Fair. After that, he took a tour of the fairgrounds with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
How expensive is the Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
Experts talk about the process of milk being delivered to the Milk Bar at the NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the Dairy Cattle Barn to the Milk Bar! Kids had the chance to learn about the agricultural industry for “Agriculture Career Day” at The Great New York State Fair. NewsChannel 9 stopped by the Milk Bar on Thursday morning to see how...
Second fire at Vinette Towers in just over a month
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Crews were called to Vinette Towers on Pond Street in Syracuse for a fire. This is the second fire at this building in just over a month. The first one happened on July 9th when Syracuse Police say a man was making fireworks and they exploded. The...
Rock and Roll legend Chubby Checker joins Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll Legend Chubby Checker joined Bridge Street Friday morning ahead of his Monday performance to chat with Steve and Christie. Chubby Checker talked about what he’s doing now, his history, and of course — showed us all his famous moves!
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
