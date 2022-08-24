Read full article on original website
Related
Grundy County Corn Festival seeking volunteers
Grundy County Corn Festival is seeking volunteers of all ages to provide assistance before, during and after the festival. Organizers are requesting help with delivering Corn Festival buttons and books to local businesses, corn cutting and hanging corn in downtown Morris, assisting staff with odd jobs, selling buttons at the petting zoo, collecting button boxes from local businesses and more.
northernstar.info
NIU introduces virtual parking permit system
DeKALB — As NIU welcomes its new and returning students, changes to the parking permit system are making an appearance as well. The Campus Parking Committee has now introduced a virtual parking system that provides a quick and easy way to register your vehicle. How it works. To acquire...
fox32chicago.com
Kane County gun buy-back program gets over 100 guns off the street
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - The community gun buy-back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in over 100 guns being turned in. The majority of the guns were old rifles and revolvers that people had no idea how to get rid of, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
kanecountyconnects.com
Scheduled Power Outages During Geneva Underground Electric Project
The City will be enhancing electric service reliability by replacing underground utility cable in four areas of Geneva starting in late August. The 2022-23 underground electric replacement program areas include:. South Street (Gary and Sheila lanes);. Hill Road and Whitfield Drive;. Burgess Road area (Sherman Avenue, West Street, Millbrook Court,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: People Riding Scooters, Hit a Vehicle Near Downtown Rockford (Victim is offering a reward)
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
msn.com
Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers
JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
CherryVale Mall trampoline park to close
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — Gymnastics Academy of Rockford has announced this will be the final weekend of operation for its trampoline park at CherryVale Mall. GAR South Trampoline Park & Training Center, at 1949 S. Bell School Road, announced it will close permanently on Sunday, August 28th. “It is with great sadness that we […]
starvedrock.media
Lane Closure Planned In Heart Of Downtown Ottawa
Driving in the area of the downtown courthouse in Ottawa could get a little more hairy over the next couple of weeks. Starting Monday morning, the south side of West Madison Street running along the north side of the courthouse will be closed to all thru traffic and parking. Contractors will be working in the street, parking lane and sidewalk area in preparation for new angle parking spaces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSPY NEWS
Family rescued from hotel window in Naperville fire
Three people and a dog were rescued from a burning hotel in Naperville Friday afternoon. The Naperville Fire Department says it happened in the 1800 block of W. Diehl Road at around 12:30. Two children were rescued with a ladder from a second story window. The mother of the two...
northernstar.info
DeKalb Police: Shots fired on Ridge Drive, community advised to avoid area
DeKALB — The DeKalb Police Department is investigating shots fired in the 900-block of Ridge Drive and is urging individuals to avoid the area for the next two hours, according to a Facebook post from the Police Department. This post will be updated with more information when it becomes...
Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall
JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway. The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kanecountyconnects.com
Two Birds Test Positive for WNV in Kane County
Kane County Health Department Advises Residents to Take Precautions to Prevent West Nile Virus Disease. Two birds found in Montgomery and Aurora have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). Collection of dead birds is important because they help to assess West Nile Virus activity in an area. Presence of dead birds positive for WNV predicts where humans may be at higher risk for West Nile Virus infection.
kanecountyconnects.com
Collection of Household Hazardous Waste Suspended at Naperville Drop-off
In Kane County, we are relatively close to a permanent IEPA-sponsored household hazardous waste (HHW) drop-off. One is located at the Department of Public Works facility in Naperville. While Naperville might be far to drive for some Kane County residents, consider that there are only four permanent HHW drop-offs in the whole state, so it could be a lot worse!
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Motorcyclist Hits A Deer In Ogle County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
nrgmediadixon.com
Permitting UTV’s on Lee County Roads Too Big of Risk, County Votes Down Ordinance to Allow Them
A while back, the city of Dixon and other communities voted to allow UTV’s to operate on their streets. After this, there was a push to have the county allow them on county roadways so they could travel a greater distance. At one point, it looked like this would...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
msn.com
Person Shot Near Phillips Park, Sending 2 Schools Into Lockdown: APD
AURORA, IL — A person was shot in the 1000 block of Howell Place, near Phillips Park, sending two nearby schools into a “secure and teach” lockdown Friday morning, according to Aurora police. While Aurora police were en route to the scene, East Aurora High School and...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Effective Immediately, Traffic Alert on the West Side
Effective immediately, August 25, 2022, the City of Rockford Public Works staff. will close the inside northbound lane of N Central Ave between Auburn St and the creek to. make repairs to a storm water manhole. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of the day Friday,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
Comments / 0