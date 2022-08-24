Hi friends! Reef the fox here with this week’s “Reef’s Report.”. Well, the baby fox has landed in Key Largo. I wish I could tell you that I greeted him with open arms and squeals of joy but that just would not be true. All of the other foxes welcomed him and were being kind and playful with him. Me, not so much. I thought I would be able to compose myself and act mature. Nope. Not even one tiny bit. So what does that mean when foxes don’t immediately get along, you ask? It means that mom does what she does best and makes sure everyone is safe and happy.

