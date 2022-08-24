ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

keysweekly.com

FROM THE FAMOUS FOX: NEWEST ADDITION TO THE KEY LARGO FOX SANCTUARY SETTLING IN

Hi friends! Reef the fox here with this week’s “Reef’s Report.”. Well, the baby fox has landed in Key Largo. I wish I could tell you that I greeted him with open arms and squeals of joy but that just would not be true. All of the other foxes welcomed him and were being kind and playful with him. Me, not so much. I thought I would be able to compose myself and act mature. Nope. Not even one tiny bit. So what does that mean when foxes don’t immediately get along, you ask? It means that mom does what she does best and makes sure everyone is safe and happy.
KEY LARGO, FL
islandernews.com

Mar Azul condo sells for $2.25 setting a county record among the items making island news in 1987

An 8,000 square-foot penthouse condominium has been sold on Key Biscayne for a Dade County record-setting price of $2.25 million. The penthouse, located in Mar Azul condominium, is the result of combining two apartments, each three-bedroom, three-bath. Included are two full kitchens and laundry facilities and an oceanside, poolside cabana with living room, bedroom with full bath and full kitchen and laundry.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
keysweekly.com

‘TRULY TREMENDOUS & EPIC’: MARATHON’S ROTARY PARK REOPENS

Those are the fitting words Marathon Parks and Recreation Director Paul Davis used to describe the colossal community effort that culminated on Aug. 20 with the reopening of Marathon’s Rotary Park. The $500,000 project was drawn up by New York State-based company Play By Design, which worked with true...
MARATHON, FL
News4Jax.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate as he challenges DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
FLORIDA STATE
secretmiami.com

This Enchanting Winery Coming To South Miami Is The Perfect Spot For An All-Pink Weekend Brunch

Grab your best pals because Miami’s brunch scene is getting a new hotspot with an elegant atmosphere, fantastic wine list, craft cocktails and delicious food!. A Love Story is located in South Miami off Miller Road, perfectly accessible from anywhere in the city, yet has tons of rural flavor that makes it totally unique. Since it is surrounded by an agricultural oasis, there’s a gorgeous terrace to be enjoyed for an al fresco brunch or lunch, sipping sweet rosé.
MIAMI, FL
keysweekly.com

NO INJURIES AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES OFF MARATHON

A small private plane crashed in the water on the gulfside of Marathon on Aug. 19. Good Samaritans picked up two individuals on board. There were no reported injuries. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the incident.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

BEST OF MARATHON: VOTE SHANNON GOSSELIN FOR BEST BARTENDER

There are multiple names on the 2022 Best of Marathon ballot for “Best Bartender.” But if you ask the drink-slingers around town, including the other gentlemen nominated for the award, there’s only one choice. Known as the beautiful blonde mainstay behind the bar at Keys Fisheries for...
MARATHON, FL
NBC Miami

Viewings Being Held for 4 Victims of Deadly Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash

Friends and family of four of the victims of last weekend's deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway will get a chance to say their goodbyes Thursday. A viewing will be held starting at 2 p.m. until midnight at the Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home in Kendall for Valeria Caceres, Briana Pacalagua, Daniella Marcano and Valeria Pena.
KENDALL, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Pop-Up Apocalypse BBQ Will Open Permanent Location in Kendall

A business that began on a 22-inch Weber Smokey Mountain has since grown into one of the Magic City's favorite barbecue pop-ups and soon will open a permanent location in Kendall. The creators of the 2-year-old culinary side hustle Apocalypse Barbecue have announced they will be making the move to...
KENDALL, FL
ems1.com

Student with ‘traumatic injuries’ airlifted from high school, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

A helicopter landed on the school’s football field to transport a student after a possible fall. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
PINECREST, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
