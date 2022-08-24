The drop in temperatures we’ve experienced in the past few days has been the greatest weather-related gift of the year – possibly the decade – as far as I’m concerned. Despite being hardened and acclimated by a Southern lifetime in these temps and humidity percentages, the heatwave was so intolerable this year that I changed a years-long 7:30 a.m. exercise routine to take place before the mean sun rises. For safety reasons, I would have never considered exercising outside in the dark. Well, that changed. Sometimes it’s just too hot and you’ve got to risk your life for your health.

WATER VALLEY, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO