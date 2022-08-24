Read full article on original website
therebelwalk.com
Fearless Forecast: 2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule Predictions
OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss season is just one week away, so I decided to run through each game on the Rebels’ schedule and offer predictions on the outcome. In 2021 the Trojans posted a 5-7 overall record and were just a few plays away from knocking off Liberty and South Carolina. They bring a lot of key players back from what was one of the youngest teams in college football a season ago — including their leading passer, rusher, and receiver, as well as many veteran defenders.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss wide receiver Malik Heath working hard with goal of Rebels winning a championship
OXFORD, Miss. – Malik Heath last played in a Southeastern Conference football game back in November, and he caught one pass for five yards. He played for the Mississippi State Bulldogs and his opponent that night was Ole Miss. In one week, Heath will wear blue and red instead...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss vs. Troy: A look at what the Rebels and Trojans have in common
OXFORD, Miss. – When Troy visits Ole Miss next Saturday, September 3 to open the 2022 football season, it will be only the second time the two schools have met on the gridiron. That is odd considering the pair has more in common than one would think. Beyond Trojan...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Football Report: Fast Friday
OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Game week is almost upon us, and this weekend, the Ole Miss football team will hold its final dress rehearsal before opening the 2022 college football season next Saturday, Sept. 3, at home against Troy. Head coach Lane Kiffin, receiver Malik Heath and offensive lineman...
therebelwalk.com
Tennessee Minor League Baseball Team Has Promotion Where Fans Throw Mustard at Fake Lane Kiffin
Just when you think Tennessee fans couldn’t show any more displeasure with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, Vols fans top themselves, yet again. Following Coach Kiffin’s departure from Tennessee after one year as head coach — and his Rebels beating the Vols in Knoxville in 2021 — suffice it to say, he’s not their favorite.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss turning attention to facing Troy in season opener
OXFORD, Miss. – Classes have started at Ole Miss and for the football team fall camp is winding down. Finally, after weeks of hitting one another, the Rebels can now start to focus on an actual opponent. Ole Miss is easing into preparing for the season opener Sept. 3 against Troy.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss announces football gameday enhancements
After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
Mississippi gears up for Second Amendment Tax Holiday
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Tax-free holidays aren’t just for things like school supplies. This weekend marks Misississippi’s annual Second Amendment Tax Holiday. As FOX13 found out, it just about makes the state stand alone. “In the past, we have had ten percent sales, and that doesn’t do...
desotocountynews.com
Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi
File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi
Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
Mississippi poet suing Taylor Swift for $1M over ‘Lover’ book
A Southaven, Mississippi woman says Taylor Swift ripped off her book of poems called 'Lover' when the superstar released a book of the same title in 2019.
desotocountynews.com
Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation
Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says
One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
yalnews.com
Hill Country Living: Swimming Pool, Theater And Train Are All We Need In The Valley
The drop in temperatures we’ve experienced in the past few days has been the greatest weather-related gift of the year – possibly the decade – as far as I’m concerned. Despite being hardened and acclimated by a Southern lifetime in these temps and humidity percentages, the heatwave was so intolerable this year that I changed a years-long 7:30 a.m. exercise routine to take place before the mean sun rises. For safety reasons, I would have never considered exercising outside in the dark. Well, that changed. Sometimes it’s just too hot and you’ve got to risk your life for your health.
panolian.com
Azar: Batesville industries need immediate hires
Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office is fielding calls every day from local industries seeking leads on available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said. “In the current economy we have all seen help wanted signs...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
wtva.com
Interview: MBI makes two arrests for human trafficking, raises awareness to public
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation made two arrests in Olive Branch for human trafficking. Statewide human trafficking coordinator for MBI Ashlee Lucas joined WTVA 9 News TODAY to talk about what Mississippians need to know. Undercover operation into human trafficking netted two arrests in north Mississippi. An undercover operation into...
Church near Germantown High School hit by gunfire
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after shots were fired near Germantown High School and near a church Wednesday afternoon. When FOX13′s crew arrived, police and ATF agents swarmed the scene in the 2400 block of Arthur Road. The pastor...
Mississippi sheriff’s office seeks help with armed home invasion case
A Mississippi sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest in an armed home invasion. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the Pontotoc Sheriff Department need your help in identifying the male in photos that were posted on Facebook. The male in the...
