ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

Fearless Forecast: 2022 Ole Miss Football Schedule Predictions

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss season is just one week away, so I decided to run through each game on the Rebels’ schedule and offer predictions on the outcome. In 2021 the Trojans posted a 5-7 overall record and were just a few plays away from knocking off Liberty and South Carolina. They bring a lot of key players back from what was one of the youngest teams in college football a season ago — including their leading passer, rusher, and receiver, as well as many veteran defenders.
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss Football Report: Fast Friday

OXFORD, Miss. – (Release) Game week is almost upon us, and this weekend, the Ole Miss football team will hold its final dress rehearsal before opening the 2022 college football season next Saturday, Sept. 3, at home against Troy. Head coach Lane Kiffin, receiver Malik Heath and offensive lineman...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
therebelwalk.com

Ole Miss turning attention to facing Troy in season opener

OXFORD, Miss. – Classes have started at Ole Miss and for the football team fall camp is winding down. Finally, after weeks of hitting one another, the Rebels can now start to focus on an actual opponent. Ole Miss is easing into preparing for the season opener Sept. 3 against Troy.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss announces football gameday enhancements

After a successful 2021 season in which saw the Rebels finish with a perfect 7-0 home record, Ole Miss is pleased to continue to improve its fan experience to make Rebel gameday one of the best in the entire country. In December 2021, an electronic survey was sent via e-mail...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

12th-ranked Ole Miss blanks Middle Tennessee to stay unbeaten

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0-0) jumped out early and never looked back Thursday night, passing the first road test of the season, 4-0, over Middle Tennessee (0-2-0). Marykate McGuire played a hand in all four Rebel scores, bagging a brace and dishing out a pair of assists for six points on the night. Mo O'Connor scored her 15th goal in a Rebel kit, also posting an assist. On the other end, Ashley Orkus and the Rebel defense stretched it's goalless streak to 270:00 with a third straight clean sheet.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Season#American Football#Football Rules Committee
desotocountynews.com

Uselton among top 50 highly-paid public officials in Mississippi

File photo: DeSoto County Schools Supt. Cory Uselton speaks to the Rotary Club of Olive Branch in August 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) According to a new report from the Mississippi Center of Public Policy (MCPP), just over half of the 50 highest-paid public officials in the state are school district superintendents and the DeSoto County School District (DCS) leader is one of those listed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
desotocountynews.com

Music fans taking notice of The Current Situation

Photo: The Current Situation includes Mike Kistler, Reece Bittel, Carson Langdon, and Riley Bittel. (Courtesy photo) Born when a teenage guitarist was looking for a drummer to play in a band and found one and another guitarist at the same time from a phone tab in a Hernando guitar shop, the group called The Current Situation is now looking to the future with a new single release in hand and plans for an album.
HERNANDO, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Great jobs’ for ‘great careers’ are ready for the taking in this Mississippi community, economic developer says

One Mississippi economic developer says he is fielding daily calls from area industries with job openings to fill immediately. Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office regularly hears from local industries seeking leads on the available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
yalnews.com

Hill Country Living: Swimming Pool, Theater And Train Are All We Need In The Valley

The drop in temperatures we’ve experienced in the past few days has been the greatest weather-related gift of the year – possibly the decade – as far as I’m concerned. Despite being hardened and acclimated by a Southern lifetime in these temps and humidity percentages, the heatwave was so intolerable this year that I changed a years-long 7:30 a.m. exercise routine to take place before the mean sun rises. For safety reasons, I would have never considered exercising outside in the dark. Well, that changed. Sometimes it’s just too hot and you’ve got to risk your life for your health.
WATER VALLEY, MS
panolian.com

Azar: Batesville industries need immediate hires

Panola Partnership CEO Joe Azar said his office is fielding calls every day from local industries seeking leads on available workforce. It’s an opportunity that anyone looking for longterm employment should not pass up, the economic developer said. “In the current economy we have all seen help wanted signs...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy