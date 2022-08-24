Read full article on original website
elmoreautauganews.com
Stanhope Elmore Band to Partner with Millbrook Men’s Club at Annual Labor Day BBQ
The Stanhope Elmore High School Band will be providing desserts to compliment the Millbrook Men’s Club Annual Labor Day BBQ items. The Millbrook Men’s Club is a community service organization that provides support to many groups within the community. President Brannon Bowman explains that “We support area athletic teams, make contributions to all the area libraries, provide scholarships for athletic and academic excellence, and we are proud to continue our support of the Stanhope Elmore Marching Band.” The SEHS Band approached the MMC about a way they could take part in the extremely successful Labor Day BBQ, and baked goods were a natural complement to this event.
luvernejournal.com
Our view: Constructive feedback silver lining in Highland Home coaching controversy
In recent weeks in Crenshaw County, residents within the community have made their voices heard in their support of Jonny Mitchell, former head basketball coach at Highland Home School who still remains employed as a teacher at the school. Mitchell was dismissed from his Flying Squadron coaching duties Aug. 3,...
etxview.com
‘I’m greatly offended’ Councilmember calls for Dadeville playground renaming
A Dadeville city leader is urging that a local playground be renamed due a racist connotation. Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson proposed on Tuesday, August 24, that her fellow council members join her in establishing a new name for the ‘Creation Plantation’ playground besides Keebler Park. “I know what a...
WSFA
Montgomery woman making smiles with yard art
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The pandemic forced people to find unique ways to stay busy. Christian Lane is a teacher, she tutors kids on the side and now she owns her own business, Inspired Image Yard Signs. “I love to build stuff and come up with new ideas,” said Lane....
msn.com
Montgomery organization raising money to buy flags for fallen veterans
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flags on veteran gravesites are becoming more costly for one Montgomery organization as they prepare for next spring. The Townsend Detachment #920 Marine Corps League regularly recognizes fallen Marine veterans by placing new flags on gravesites each year. “They may not have been killed in combat...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
WSFA
750 customers without power in Montgomery, Alabama Power says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power says some of its customers in the Montgomery area are currently without power. According to Alabama Power, the power outage happened around noon after a tree fell in the Cloverdale neighborhood. About 750 customers have been affected by the outage. Power crews are on...
alabamawx.com
Flash Flood Warning for Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Tallapoosa Co. Until 4 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. South Central Tallapoosa County in east central Alabama…. Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama…. Northern Montgomery County in south central Alabama…. Western Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1207 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated...
Clanton Advertiser
Local author to hold book signing
Jacqueline Glasscock of Jemison will be holding a book signing for her first children’s book “Skylin’s Color Adventures” at the Chilton-Clanton Public Library on Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m. The book is a collection of stories that Glasscock wrote for her daughter. Glasscock said the book...
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
Book It: Lake Martin Alabama’s Most Modern Cabin Airbnb with Luxury Dock
Go ahead and book it. This modern cabin Airbnb also has a perfect luxury dock that is ideal for the folks who love the water. The Airbnb host said that his incredible one-of-a-kind cabin is home to 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Eclectic, Alabama. Click here to see the listing.
alabamawx.com
Flood Watch Expanded Across the Southern Parts of the Area… Continues Until 7 pm Tonight
NWS Birmingham has expanded the Flood Watch in area to now include Autauga, Bullock, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, and Pike counties in Central Alabama to go along with Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, and Sumter counties until 7 pm tonight. …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
alabamanews.net
City of Montgomery Purchases Old Governor’s House Hotel
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed has confirmed that the city of Montgomery has purchased the vacant Governor’s House Hotel on South Boulevard. The Governor’s House was once a thriving spot for social events and gatherings, including many state election night celebrations. Over the years, the building has fallen into...
Andalusia Star News
Jones celebrates 90th birthday with family
James Jones celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends at his niece’s home in Auburn, Alabama on August 20. Mr. Jones was born August 2, 1932 and has lived in Andalusia for most of his life. The U.S. Navy Veteran is married to his beautiful wife, Jenelle Jones, and on Sept. 12 they will celebrate their 58th anniversary. He and his wife are active members of the First Baptist Church of Gantt.
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
WTOK-TV
Alabama retiree murdered in Belize
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Rodney Rushing, 66, was a free spirit. That is why he took a chance after retirement and moved 2,270 miles from Salem, Alabama, to Corozal, Belize. Family members say it was his dream come true. He lived there with his two dogs, Petey and Poppy, for around seven weeks before being brutally murdered on Aug. 17.
etxview.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Alexander City Police Department from Aug. 18 to Aug.
• Criminal mischief was reported in Alexander City. • Angela Denise Minniefield, 52, of Alexander City was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident. • Laervin Jamahl Jones, 31, of Alexander City was arrested for domestic violence. • Japerra...
elmoreautauganews.com
The “Picker House” is Here to Stay – HPRA to Acquire
Photos of Picker House and Picker House History from Tommy Brown. The Historic Prattville Redevelopment Authority met Thursday, August 18, 2022 in a conference room at City Hall. Four of five members were present, so a quorum was set to hold the meeting and vote on multiple resolutions; member David McIntosh was absent. Guests were also in attendance at this meeting and were allowed to voice comments at the end of the meeting.
