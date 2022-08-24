Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Community Members Along Route Asked to Participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Run to Perry County
(Piedmont) You are invited to take part in this year’s Missouri Vietnam Wall Run. The ride starts in southwestern Missouri on Friday, September 16th and will end later that day in Perry County at the Vietnam Wall Replica Memorial Wall. This special event is led by two groups, Veterans...
frameamemory.org
St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session
This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off
Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
mymoinfo.com
History of Mining III Coming to Ironton
(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
mymoinfo.com
Madison County Man Who Leads State Association Board Unveils Endorsement for Governor in 2024
(Fredericktown) It’s over two years away before Missouri chooses who their next governor will be, but an early candidate has received a nice endorsement from a state organization that is important to many in southeast Missouri. Paul Gaines of Madison County is the president of the Missouri Forest Products...
Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member
EUREKA, Mo. — It's a video circulating on social media stirring calls for a Rockwood School Board member to resign. This is after she's seen mocking students. This spring, Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School Board member and she's been in the mix of some controversy.
Washington Missourian
Franklin County Silver Games set for September
Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September. The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.
Missouri Woman Wins Huge Lottery Prize With Impulsive Ticket
The story of a last minute multi-millionaire.
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff football team opens with loss at Park Hills Central
PARK HILLS, Mo. — A blocked punt returned for a touchdown doubled the lead for Park Hills Central early in the second half Friday night. A tipped pass at the line of scrimmage still found a receiver’s hands leading to a 75-yard touchdown for the Rebels early in the fourth quarter.
St. Louis organizations help Missourians sign up for photo IDs needed to vote
ST. LOUIS — Right now in Missouri, advocates are suing the state of Missouri and the secretary of state to block its new photo identification requirement for voters. The Missouri legislature passed HB 1878, which takes effect Sunday. Just this week, the Missouri League of Women Voters and Missouri...
mymoinfo.com
Unidentified Man Wins Big Playing Club Keno at Viburnum Eagles
(Viburnum) A Missouri Lottery Keno player in Iron County won just over $136-thousand dollars on August 16th by using favorite numbers the unidentified man played through the years on his 8-spot ticket. According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, he was playing Keno at the Fraternal Order of...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control
The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
A rural Missouri area is ranked as a Top 10 Wine Region in the US
A website put together a list of the Great Wine Regions in the United States, and a rural area of Missouri makes the top 10, right up there with the high-end California wine regions. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Augusta, Missouri is the 8th Great Wine Region in...
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
Homeless advocates concerned over new panhandling laws
Several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their pan-handling laws making it illegal to ask for money on the street.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
