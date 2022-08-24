ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potosi, MO

frameamemory.org

St. louis missouri family photographer | webb outdoor family session

This family. Haily approached me and wanting to document her family and I was ecstatic about it! Her attention to detail is on point. She came to the studio for a wardrobe consult and we pulled a couple pieces from my studio closet to coordinate with the rest of her family wardrobe. To say that we knocked this styling out of the park is an understatement. Haily is a graphic designer so she definitely has an artist eye. We literally had SO much fun in this field. There were lots of snuggles, twirling, and dancing happening during their family session. Outdoor family sessions will always be a big part of what I do. They will always have my heart. I love creating motion and play in your family photos. I am not big on the posed look at the camera type of images although we will grab just a couple of those too. I have more of a storytelling approach to my sessions and this makes the kids relax and have fun and it also helps with the grouchy dads too hahaha! All of my clients have access to my studio closet and professional hair and makeup is also included for mom. I am booking 2023 family sessions now. I am sold out for 2022. Outdoor family sessions take place at sunset in the Jackson, Missouri and Cape Girardeau, Missouri area. I am available to travel to St. Louis, Missouri and Nashville, Tennessee for an additional travel fee.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off

Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
BYRNES MILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

History of Mining III Coming to Ironton

(Ironton) Earlier this year, you may have attended one or both special presentations on the history of mining in southeast Missouri. There are still two more parts to go and part 3 is scheduled for Tuesday evening, August 30th in Ironton. Dr. Russell Myers, an economic geologist, who lives in...
Washington Missourian

Franklin County Silver Games set for September

Lace up your sneakers, dust off your dancing shoes and start stretching — the Franklin County Silver Games are returning this September. The 32nd Annual Silver Games, which will largely be held in Franklin County, are set for Friday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 16. The games are open to anyone 50 years of age or older, with registration open until Aug. 15.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
semoball.com

Poplar Bluff football team opens with loss at Park Hills Central

PARK HILLS, Mo. — A blocked punt returned for a touchdown doubled the lead for Park Hills Central early in the second half Friday night. A tipped pass at the line of scrimmage still found a receiver’s hands leading to a 75-yard touchdown for the Rebels early in the fourth quarter.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
mymoinfo.com

Unidentified Man Wins Big Playing Club Keno at Viburnum Eagles

(Viburnum) A Missouri Lottery Keno player in Iron County won just over $136-thousand dollars on August 16th by using favorite numbers the unidentified man played through the years on his 8-spot ticket. According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, he was playing Keno at the Fraternal Order of...
IRON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Management permits offered for CWD control

The state Department of Conservation has a new plan of attack for monitoring and managing chronic wasting disease in southern Jefferson County. Landowners inside the core area south of Festus and east of De Soto can apply for special management permits that can be filled by hunters in addition to their regular deer tags during the open archery and firearms seasons.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

