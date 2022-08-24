Large 2 Bedroom with new wood floors updated kitchen - Chestnut Hill South has it all---spacious apartments, open floor plans, enormous balconies and a quick responding professional maintenance team. This community offers one, two and three bedroom units with floor plans ranging from 615 square feet to 1475 square feet. All apartments include heat, hot water, central air-conditioning and assigned off-street parking. Spend the summer days relaxing by the pool or test out your green thumb in our organic community garden. Select units offer a washer/dryer hook-up so you can do laundry at your own pace. Enjoy the convenience of living in close proximity to Hamden’s “Miracle Mile” full of shops and restaurants. Chestnut Hill South is located just minutes away from The Farmington Canal walking trail, Sleeping Giant, Yale University, Quinnipiac University, Sikorsky, area hospitals along with I-91 and the Merritt Parkway. Sorry, no pets.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO