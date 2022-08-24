ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

Newly formed coalition to help GRU customers

Today, rain or shine community organizers stood up to Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) . Led by Florida For All, local Alachua County organizations created a coalition called Community Leaders United. “We recognize there are some serious problems, but we also recognize that there are solutions to those problems,” organizer for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Columbia County teen arrested for illegally possessing a gun

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says school resource officers arrested a minor yesterday, Aug. 24th, for illegally possessing a firearm. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says deputies launched their investigation after receiving a tip about a video that showed the 14-year-old smoking marijuana and handling a firearm. Fort White Middle...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Two arrested for harboring a missing teen in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested two people after lying to detectives, and harboring a missing teen. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says 17-year-old, Dalia Martinez-Lopez, was reported missing on Aug. 17th, and after an extensive investigation, was found at a friend's house on Aug. 21st. During their investigation,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Alachua County, FL
Elections
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mycbs4.com

ACPS says they will "increase law enforcement presence" at football games

Tonight's football game was cancelled due to inclement weather at Citizens field in Gainesville. The stadium had two football games with two different teams scheduled in 24 hours. But, some high school students are still talking about Thursday's game. "My brother was actually at the game last night," Gainesville High...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

High School Football Game: P.K Yonge vs Vanguard Canceled

Tonight a few local high school football games were canceled or delayed due to inclement weather. CBS4 News stopped by a P.K Yonge and Vanguard's first game of the season. It was supposed to start at 7pm, but the event was delayed and school officials called off the game at 8:30pm.
LAKE WALES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
mycbs4.com

Three transported after a head-on collision in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a car crash last night, Aug. 24th, at the intersection of SW 19th Avenue Rd. and SW 27th Ave. OFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they found two vehicles that were involved in a head-on collision. Three people involved in the crash...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Taser gets confused as gunfire during Buchholz football game

A fight broke out last night, Aug. 26th, at the Buchholz High School football game, that ended with an Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) School Resource Officer using a taser to control the situation. Buchholz Administration says due to the taser making a popping sound when it was deployed, it...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Semi-truck goes up in flames on I-75

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded a semi-truck in flames in the southbound lanes of I-75 this morning, Aug. 25th. OFR Public Information Officer, Ashley Lopez, says when units arrived, they found the semi-truck's trailer fully engulfed with flames, between exits 350 and 352, with the cab detached. The semi-truck was...
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy