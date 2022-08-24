Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
Putnam County elementary school went into lockdown, student had airsoft gun
A lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School in Putnam County this morning, Aug. 25th, due to a student having an airsoft gun in their backpack. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says a bus driver noticed something suspicious with one student, and alerted the bus depot to contact the school administration.
mycbs4.com
Newly formed coalition to help GRU customers
Today, rain or shine community organizers stood up to Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) . Led by Florida For All, local Alachua County organizations created a coalition called Community Leaders United. “We recognize there are some serious problems, but we also recognize that there are solutions to those problems,” organizer for...
mycbs4.com
Columbia County teen arrested for illegally possessing a gun
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says school resource officers arrested a minor yesterday, Aug. 24th, for illegally possessing a firearm. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says deputies launched their investigation after receiving a tip about a video that showed the 14-year-old smoking marijuana and handling a firearm. Fort White Middle...
mycbs4.com
Two arrested for harboring a missing teen in Columbia County
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested two people after lying to detectives, and harboring a missing teen. CCSO contact, Steven Khachigan, says 17-year-old, Dalia Martinez-Lopez, was reported missing on Aug. 17th, and after an extensive investigation, was found at a friend's house on Aug. 21st. During their investigation,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
ACPS says they will "increase law enforcement presence" at football games
Tonight's football game was cancelled due to inclement weather at Citizens field in Gainesville. The stadium had two football games with two different teams scheduled in 24 hours. But, some high school students are still talking about Thursday's game. "My brother was actually at the game last night," Gainesville High...
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for the murder of a MCSO Detention Deputy
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrested an Ocala woman last night, Aug. 24th, for the murder of a Marion County Sheriff's Office Dentition Deputy. The Sheriff's Office says they received a call in reference to a potential suicide of 31-year-old, Cory Schweitzer, in Pine Ridge. It was reported that...
mycbs4.com
High School Football Game: P.K Yonge vs Vanguard Canceled
Tonight a few local high school football games were canceled or delayed due to inclement weather. CBS4 News stopped by a P.K Yonge and Vanguard's first game of the season. It was supposed to start at 7pm, but the event was delayed and school officials called off the game at 8:30pm.
mycbs4.com
Police says a 3-year-old child died after taking gun from unlocked case, shooting himself
Gainesville, FL — Just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community, Gainesville Police Department said a 3-year-old boy died after shooting himself. Before firing, police said he was playing with the gun. "He was in the home with two other juveniles and he was rushed...
RELATED PEOPLE
mycbs4.com
Three transported after a head-on collision in Ocala
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a car crash last night, Aug. 24th, at the intersection of SW 19th Avenue Rd. and SW 27th Ave. OFR says when crews arrived to the scene, they found two vehicles that were involved in a head-on collision. Three people involved in the crash...
mycbs4.com
Taser gets confused as gunfire during Buchholz football game
A fight broke out last night, Aug. 26th, at the Buchholz High School football game, that ended with an Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) School Resource Officer using a taser to control the situation. Buchholz Administration says due to the taser making a popping sound when it was deployed, it...
mycbs4.com
Semi-truck goes up in flames on I-75
Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded a semi-truck in flames in the southbound lanes of I-75 this morning, Aug. 25th. OFR Public Information Officer, Ashley Lopez, says when units arrived, they found the semi-truck's trailer fully engulfed with flames, between exits 350 and 352, with the cab detached. The semi-truck was...
Comments / 0