ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scribe

2405 Whitney Avenue

Gorgeous, bright, top floor apartment home! - Whitney Towers is centrally located in Hamden’s Centerville neighborhood. This area is full of great restaurants such as Eli’s Pizzas, Mickey’s, Smokebox BBQ, Bread & Chocolate, Whitney Donut and The Brownstone, all within walking distance. The Farmington Canal Trail is a short bike ride away. We have 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that include heat, hot water, and air conditioning. We have several laundry rooms in the building. We offer on-site parking and have a live-in superintendent. Whitney Towers is between Yale University and Quinnipiac’s main campus.
HAMDEN, CT
Scribe

The Residences at Quarry Walk

An environmentally friendly residential and retail community developed in Oxford’s uniquely designated “Village Center Mixed Use District”, offering single floor living that features one and two bedroom accommodations. Nestled among the rock faces, The Residences at Quarry Walk provides modern day comfort within each living space and an abundance of conveniences literally footsteps away.
OXFORD, CT
Scribe

106 River Rd Apt 4

Heat and hot water included! Move in today. Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. Large bedrooms, tiled bath, separate living room and plenty of closets. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River.
SHELTON, CT
Scribe

36 Chatfield Street

Spacious 1 bdrm townhouse apt w/ garage located in private setting!!! - Extra large one bedroom townhouse apartment with garage located in a private and peaceful setting. Includes two large closets in bedroom, 1 bath, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & W/D hook up. Located across from a walking trail, picnic area, trout pond and baseball field. ONLINE RENT PAYMENTS ONLY. 2 month's security deposit plus 1st month's rent to move in. For more information or to schedule a showing please give us a call: 203-888-9342. For more vacancies visit us at www.oakbridgeman.com.
SEYMOUR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven, CT
Real Estate
New Haven, CT
Business
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Scribe

143 1/2 South Main

The IVE at SoNo South - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/dryer on the property. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95 and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

30 Ohio Ave Unit 1

All Utilities Included!!! - Sensational Studio. Kitchenette with 2 Burner Cooktop and Microwave. W/W Carpets Thru-Out. Shared Washer & Dryer. Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) No Pets Allowed. Location. 30 Ohio Ave Unit 1, Norwalk, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/27/2022. Listing...
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy