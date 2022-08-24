Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com
7 Real Pittsburgh Weddings
The architectural designers were married at Carrie Blast Furnaces in an ode to their passion for architectural history and adaptive reuse. Michael Kiplagat and Kat Stanko celebrated a magical day at the Stables at Hartwood after the pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding three times. Monishi Chakrabarti’s proposal mirrored...
Positive painting: Family remembers 9th grader lost to suicide by continuing her mission
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Katie Whysong loved to paint. It was her way of expressing herself. “She was a quiet, gentle soul of a kid,” said Katie’s dad, Todd Whysong. “But she would open up around us and she was funny with a soft, sweet laugh,” said Alisa Whysong, Katie’s mother by marriage.
New breakfast restaurant opens in the Strip
PITTSBURGH — More than a year after making public a plan to establish a new restaurant in a largely sold-out condo building, Hullett Properties announced on social media that it has opened the new James Cafe. Breanna Tyson, an owner of Hullett Properties, announced on LinkedIn that James Cafe...
Pittsburgh VegFest takes place this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend marks the return of Pittsburgh VegFest. It has been voted the best food festival in Pittsburgh for the last two years. The 8th annual event takes place at Allegheny Commons Park until 5 p.m. It's a celebration of the city's best vegan food. There are more than 100 vendors throughout the park, with live music, yoga, and children's activities. It's free to attend!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk! Three Stooges Festival coming to Pittsburgh in September
Moe, Larry, Shemp, and Curly are coming to Pittsburgh. On film at least. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Friday that a Three Stooges Festival will be held at the Harris Theater on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Three Stooges consisted of the Howard brothers, Moe, Shemp and Curly,...
The Squirrel Hill Night Market has returned
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight marks the return of the Squirrel Hill Night Market.The free outdoor festival runs from 6 PM until 10 PM along Murray Avenue from Forbes Avenue to Beacon Street.There will be more than 75 local craft vendors, food trucks, live musical performances, and more.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 26-28
It will be a countdown to ecstasy for Steely Dan fans when Reelin’ in the Years performs at 7 p.m. Friday in Greensburg’s St. Clair Park for the penultimate date of the SummerSounds concert series. The tribute band delves into the vast catalogue of the 1970s rock/jazz fusion...
fatherpitt.com
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Magazine Writers Win First Place at the Vann Awards
Pittsburgh Magazine was well-represented at the Pittsburgh Black Media Federation’s 34th annual Robert L. Vann Media Awards on Wednesday. Lauren Davidson, associate and weddings editor, took home first place in the Excellence in Written Journalism/Magazines — Arts and Entertainment category for her article, “Pittsburgh Native Kyle Abraham Shows Hometown Love in a Hometown Show.” The story goes behind the scenes with Abraham, a New York-based choreographer whose profiled dance tells the stories of the Hill District.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Ten Evenings Lecture Series in Pittsburgh Opens New Season with Nobel Prize Winning Author Abdulrazak Gurnah
With their exciting lineup of literary luminaries, Pittsburgh’s premiere lecture series, Ten Evenings, is experiencing a resounding response from area readers delighted to attend events in the historic Carnegie Music Hall after two years of virtual programming. During the prolonged pandemic, the organization learned, just how much people value...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28
It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Wow-Worthy Cookie Table Is the Winner of Our Biannual Contest
The cookie table at Annaliese Lausberg and Donald Rhodes’ reception on May 14, 2022, at Hotel Monaco, Downtown, is the winner of our fall contest. The couple had more than 5,000 cookies in more varieties than they could count, made by the bride and groom’s mothers and the groom’s twin sister as well as couple’s grandmothers, aunts, cousins and friends.
Local shoemaker, owner of Valley Shoe Repair closing his doors after 64 years
PITTSBURGH — Local shoemaker Tony Macchiaroli is closing his business after 64 years. At almost 18 years old, Macchiaroli moved to Pittsburgh from Italy with $0.35 in his pocket. “It was in 1953,” said Macchiaroli. “It was like a dream.”. He quickly got a job and says...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Voodoo Brewery Brings Its Brand Of Alchemy And Ale To The North Shore
There’ll be good vibes (the flagship beer and the energy) flowing on the North Shore this Saturday when Meadville-based Voodoo Brewery opens its largest pub to date. The 6,000-square-foot space at 337 North Shore Drive will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Police warn of pet python on the loose
Duquesne police are warning residents about a 5-foot-7 python that’s on the loose in the city. Investigators learned a man was walking his pet python
cranberryeagle.com
Longtime Cranberry supervisor, chairman dies
Richard “Dick” Hadley, a strong presence as a supervisor in Cranberry Township for more than two decades, died Tuesday night at age 72. First elected to the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors in 1995, Hadley presided over the township through its years of growth, development and evolution. “Words...
msn.com
Police in PA issue warning after python goes missing
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner. According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin area: Church anniversary, craft show, garbage carts, more
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 612 Chestnut St., Irwin, will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Sept. 11 with a special service at 11:15 a.m. presided over by Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. The church was founded in 1872 by Swedish settlers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11
St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
