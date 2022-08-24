ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Is the US mission to support Ukraine getting a named operation?

Six months into the U.S. effort to bolster Ukraine’s military with equipment, while reassuring NATO allies with troops and aircraft throughout Eastern Europe and Germany, the plan is for troops to remain activated for the foreseeable future. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Biden administration plans to...
MILITARY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

New book on Mullah Omar and the Taliban offers hard lessons for the US

On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the focus is rightfully on the chaotic and deadly evacuation of refugees, allies, and Westerners that swamped Kabul International Airport last summer. But after reflecting on the Afghans left behind to live under the Taliban, the 10 civilians the U.S....
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks

In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
MILITARY
