'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine
Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia strikes towns near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, mayor says; Ukraine targets bridges to Kherson – live
Across the river from nuclear plant, Nikopol and Marhanets hit by Russian shells on Saturday, mayor Yevhen Yevtushenko says
MilitaryTimes
Is the US mission to support Ukraine getting a named operation?
Six months into the U.S. effort to bolster Ukraine’s military with equipment, while reassuring NATO allies with troops and aircraft throughout Eastern Europe and Germany, the plan is for troops to remain activated for the foreseeable future. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Biden administration plans to...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Photographer Boris Mikhailov’s Ukrainian Diary: ‘He is a kind of proto-punk’
The provocative work of the self-taught Ukrainian spans nearly 60 years, from Soviet oppression and glasnost to today
MilitaryTimes
New book on Mullah Omar and the Taliban offers hard lessons for the US
On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the focus is rightfully on the chaotic and deadly evacuation of refugees, allies, and Westerners that swamped Kabul International Airport last summer. But after reflecting on the Afghans left behind to live under the Taliban, the 10 civilians the U.S....
MilitaryTimes
Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks
In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
FBI is investigating a Ukrainian woman who posed as a Rothschild heiress and wandered about Mar-a-Lago with Trump: report
Inna Yashchyshyn entered Mar-a-Lago under the false name of "Anna de Rothschild" and is under FBI investigation, according to an explosive report.
MilitaryTimes
US needs ‘North Star’ vision to stay ahead of China in space: report
WASHINGTON — Industry leaders again called for the U.S. to develop a “North Star” grand strategy to guide commercial, civil and military space activities, saying in a report that without a greater sense of urgency, America could lose its strategic and technological edge over China by 2032.
