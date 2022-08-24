Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Zoo is One of the Largest in the CountryTravel MavenNorristown, PA
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Complex
Box of Rifles Accidentally Delivered to High School Instead of School Supplies
A Pennsylvania high school that had been expecting a shipment of school supplies instead received a shipment of guns, local outlet NBC10 reports. Chester High School in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County was getting things in order for the upcoming school year, and in turn was expecting to receive a shipment of textbooks and other supplies on Friday. Instead, school maintenance employee Kevin Thomas said the shipment that arrived was a box of six 30 Caliber M1 Rifles. FedEx is allegedly to blame for the mixup.
phl17.com
2 dead, 2 others shot at Powelton Village
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for killing two men and injuring two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed...
Police: Shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead
Philadelphia Police are investigating after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves one man dead.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation on Interstate 495
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area early this morning. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., a 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when an unknown vehicle on his right side opened fired. Multiple gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck one time in the lower extremity. The victim sped away and exited the highway to I-295 in the area of Route 141, where his vehicle became disabled. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
6 guns mistakenly delivered to Chester High School
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- FedEx mistakenly delivered a box of guns to Chester High School. Parents want to know how something like this could happen. When the packages arrived, staff members thought they could have been textbooks because the first day of school is next week, but when they realized it was guns, that's when officers at the Chester Police Department got involved.It was a bizarre delivery at the loading dock of Chester High School.On Friday, FedEx dropped off six guns, each in its own separate box. Police say they were .30 caliber M1 rifles, manufactured by Springfield Armory.Tearia Gibbs' daughter...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Delaware woman
CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
NBC Philadelphia
Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
FAMILY AFFAIR: Brothers, Cousin Charged In 2020 Murder Of Phoenixville Man
Three family members were arrested nearly two years after their alleged involvement in a staged robbery that claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in the Philadelphia suburbs, authorities said. Raheem Pinder, 46, of Pottstown, Dayon Pinder, 44, of West Chester, and Nathaniel Pinder, 49, of Philadelphia, – two brothers...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
Police release surveillance footage in shooting of Philly block captain
Surveillance video showing four suspects wanted in the shooting of a block captain in the West Mount Airy section of Philadelphia has been released by police. The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. Aug. 17, at Pomona Street and Germantown Avenue, according to WPVI6, which included the video in the story.
Routine traffic stop leads to felony drug charges in Newark
NEWARK, DE – a routine traffic stop in N Delaware, led to the arrest of...
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
fox29.com
Young girl abandoned at Philadelphia daycare while class left for field trip
A 6-year-old girl was accidentally left behind at a Philadelphia daycare when the class left for a field trip to a local amusement park. Now the child's mother is asking for charges to be filed against the school while the Philadelphia Police Department investigates.
PhillyBite
Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
fox29.com
Police: Duo caught on camera firing shots into parked cars on Philadelphia street while making video
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police say a video reveals what led to several shot-up cars in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. Two suspects were reportedly seen on security footage on the 200 block of Louden Street early Thursday morning. Police say one suspect fired a firearm while the other...
Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County. Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
