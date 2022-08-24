CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- FedEx mistakenly delivered a box of guns to Chester High School. Parents want to know how something like this could happen. When the packages arrived, staff members thought they could have been textbooks because the first day of school is next week, but when they realized it was guns, that's when officers at the Chester Police Department got involved.It was a bizarre delivery at the loading dock of Chester High School.On Friday, FedEx dropped off six guns, each in its own separate box. Police say they were .30 caliber M1 rifles, manufactured by Springfield Armory.Tearia Gibbs' daughter...

