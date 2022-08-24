ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Box of Rifles Accidentally Delivered to High School Instead of School Supplies

A Pennsylvania high school that had been expecting a shipment of school supplies instead received a shipment of guns, local outlet NBC10 reports. Chester High School in Pennsylvania’s Delaware County was getting things in order for the upcoming school year, and in turn was expecting to receive a shipment of textbooks and other supplies on Friday. Instead, school maintenance employee Kevin Thomas said the shipment that arrived was a box of six 30 Caliber M1 Rifles. FedEx is allegedly to blame for the mixup.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

2 dead, 2 others shot at Powelton Village

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for killing two men and injuring two others in Powelton Village. The incident happened on the 6000 block of Race Street around 4:48 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot multiple times in the groin. Police rushed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Conducting Shooting Investigation on Interstate 495

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Interstate 495 in the New Castle area early this morning. On August 26, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., a 20-year-old Wilmington man was traveling southbound Interstate 495 at Terminal Avenue in the center lane when an unknown vehicle on his right side opened fired. Multiple gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck one time in the lower extremity. The victim sped away and exited the highway to I-295 in the area of Route 141, where his vehicle became disabled. The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

6 guns mistakenly delivered to Chester High School

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- FedEx mistakenly delivered a box of guns to Chester High School. Parents want to know how something like this could happen. When the packages arrived, staff members thought they could have been textbooks because the first day of school is next week, but when they realized it was guns, that's when officers at the Chester Police Department got involved.It was a bizarre delivery at the loading dock of Chester High School.On Friday, FedEx dropped off six guns, each in its own separate box. Police say they were .30 caliber M1 rifles, manufactured by Springfield Armory.Tearia Gibbs' daughter...
CHESTER, PA
WMDT.com

Police searching for missing Delaware woman

CAMDEN, Del. – Camden Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. We’re told in April of this year, 23-year-old Brenda Wanjiku was reported missing by her family. The family reported that Brenda had left their residence in Camden, Delaware, and had not been seen or heard from since.
CAMDEN, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Box of Guns Mistakenly Delivered to Delaware County High School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A box of guns was delivered to a Delaware County high school in what police called an "honest mistake." Police said the delivery to Chester High School was a mistake on the part of FedEx, but parents say it couldn’t come at a worse time – when schools are laser-focused on keeping children safe as they’re getting ready to return to class.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Ocean City Today

Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City

An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS

(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Business
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Five of the Best Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you're looking for some of the best seafood restaurants in Delaware, you've come to the right place. Look no further if you're looking for a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and fresh, local fare. Here are five places to go for seafood that will leave you craving more. Meding's Seafood & Grill in Milford, Harry's Seafood and Grill in Wilmington, and The Reef Seafood & Steak in Wilmington.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

City rejects permit for North Philadelphia block party, calling it a "problem block"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A decades-long tradition in North Philadelphia was denied this year. Organizers of a neighborhood block party say the Philadelphia Police Department rejected their request for a permit.When the block party got denied, it sent shockwaves up and down the block.People who live there told Eyewitness news there are no issues where they live.It's a day every year for about 50 years the 2900 block of North Camac Street looks forward to, their block party, the Saturday before Labor Day."It's annual, it's tradition," Joan Amos said.Amos says it started back with her grandmother and mother, but this year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

