Pittsburgh, PA

Apartment Therapy

There’s a Pirate Ship House Boat For Sale in Virginia, and It’s Only $49,000

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
Smithonian

How Elizabeth Catlett Lifted Up Black Women Through Art

As a young girl, Elizabeth “Betty” Catlett—born in Washington, D.C., likely in 1915—spent a great deal of time with her grandparents, who had been born into slavery and who took care to teach the child about her people’s ongoing struggle for basic rights. In the summers, Betty would visit her maternal grandparents in North Carolina, where she saw sharecroppers tilling hard ground and later recalled marveling at their perseverance in the face of “extreme poverty.” Portraying such people with dignity would become her artistic mission.
Smithonian

Why Was a Synagogue Mural Hidden Behind a Wall in a Vermont Apartment?

For nearly 30 years, a historic mural painted by a Lithuanian immigrant in the early 20th century sat hidden behind a wall in a Vermont apartment complex. Now, after years of painstaking preservation work, the colorful triptych known as the “Lost Mural” is back in the spotlight once again. Community members in Burlington, Vermont, unveiled the restored mural in its new home at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue earlier this summer.

