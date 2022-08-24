ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
downthedrive.com

The History of Season Openers in the Fickell Era, Part 1

Season openers are always electric. The feeling of having college football back is unlike any other, but sometimes fans can read too closely into the results of a single game. Today, we’re going to be looking back at every season opener in Luke Fickell’s tenure in Cincinnati and seei how the result for that game aligned with the trajectory of the season.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy