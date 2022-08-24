Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Diamond League: Aleia Hobbs wins 100m with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce injured & Elaine Thompson-Herah disqualified
American Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne. Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month. "Been struggling with some discomfort in...
BBC
Unwanted cat finds Tipton home after USA offer
The longest-staying cat at a rescue centre has found a new home after receiving offers from as far as the USA. Zara had spent seven months at the RSPCA's Stafford, Wolverhampton and District branch without interest from adopters. After an appeal earlier this month, the charity was inundated with offers,...
PETS・
BBC
Worcester Warriors: Former chief executive Jim O'Toole says he has submitted proposal to save club
Former Worcester Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole says he has submitted a bid to secure the long-term future of the club. But the club would need to be placed into administration for his plan to succeed, he added. Irishman O'Toole is one of a number of parties to have declared...
Comments / 0