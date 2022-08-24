Prince Harry's Memoir May Be Delayed Over Royal Family 'Truth Bombs'

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry 's highly-anticipated memoir may be pushed back to 2023, reports Page Six . Publishing sources have informed the outlet that while the book was expected to be released in time for the holidays, "things are up in the air" now.

“I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not," said one source. “So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book.” Other sources previously shared that the royal family should have worries about the book as Harry is expected to spill details on his relationship with Prince Charles and his "somewhat tense" relationship with his stepmother, the future queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles .

Last year, it was revealed that the royal had signed a $20 million deal with Random House to write his life story with the help of novelist J.R. Moehringer . The deal will include Prince Harry visiting the network morning shows and a potential sitdown with his friend Gayle King at CBS . “There is a commitment for a number of weeks and dates and what that entails. His team will be confirming obligations now for a pretty robust and comprehensive promo tour,” the industry insider revealed. “It will also have to be international, and that means the UK — one of the book’s biggest audiences."