Greenville, IL

wgel.com

Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding

Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Gary D. Terry

Gary D. Terry, 79, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL. Gary was born August 19, 1943, in Greenville, IL, the son of John Edward and Dessie Fern (Stewart) Terry. He married Patricia Lou Turasky, in Springfield, IL, on...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Police July Activities Report

Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece has released the report of July activities by his department. Officers made one felony arrest and arrested six people on outstanding warrants. Ten traffic tickets were issued, and there was one ordinance violation citation. Officers made four motorist assists and checked on a6 burglar alarms.
GREENVILLE, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Coroner confirms death

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton hires police officer

The Grafton City Council has taken another step toward beefing up its police force. Last month, the council approved a resolution to adjust the FY22 police and municipal workers’ pay and IRA match to take effect January 1, 2023. This comes after voters overwhelmingly approved the non-home rule tax from .5% to 1% in June.
GRAFTON, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger

Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Drew Duncan

Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
SORENTO, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foxillinois.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Fish & Chicken Fry

Aviston American Legion Post 1239 will have a Fish & Chicken Fry every Friday from 4:30-7pm. There will be Cod, catfish, chicken, and more. Dine-In and Carry-out. For more information, call 228-7311.
AVISTON, IL

