wgel.com
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Farm and Home Supply, Taylorville Expanding
Farm and Home Supply on West Route 104 in Taylorville is expanding. A former house to the east of their existing building, has been demolished to expand their building to the east. Farm and Home Supply, based in Quincy, purchased the former Big R stores in Taylorville, Springfield, and Lincoln,...
stlpublicradio.org
Amazon warehouse where 6 died in tornado is being rebuilt without storm shelter, city says
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Reconstruction is underway on the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville where six workers died when a tornado tore through part of the building in December. The rebuilding plans do not include a storm shelter, according to city officials. In the...
wgel.com
Gary D. Terry
Gary D. Terry, 79, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL. Gary was born August 19, 1943, in Greenville, IL, the son of John Edward and Dessie Fern (Stewart) Terry. He married Patricia Lou Turasky, in Springfield, IL, on...
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
wgel.com
Greenville Police July Activities Report
Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece has released the report of July activities by his department. Officers made one felony arrest and arrested six people on outstanding warrants. Ten traffic tickets were issued, and there was one ordinance violation citation. Officers made four motorist assists and checked on a6 burglar alarms.
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirms a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car. It happened on Route 29 and Tuxhorn Road. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 11:30 p.m. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified. […]
advantagenews.com
Grafton hires police officer
The Grafton City Council has taken another step toward beefing up its police force. Last month, the council approved a resolution to adjust the FY22 police and municipal workers’ pay and IRA match to take effect January 1, 2023. This comes after voters overwhelmingly approved the non-home rule tax from .5% to 1% in June.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
wgel.com
Drew Duncan
Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
gladstonedispatch.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
foxillinois.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Exposing deception in the air duct cleaning industry
Cleaning air ducts is a dirty job, but Mitchell Stonebarger is well-equipped. In addition to dust and debris, Mitchell wants to dispose of deception in the air duct cleaning industry.
wgel.com
Fish & Chicken Fry
Aviston American Legion Post 1239 will have a Fish & Chicken Fry every Friday from 4:30-7pm. There will be Cod, catfish, chicken, and more. Dine-In and Carry-out. For more information, call 228-7311.
edglentoday.com
Granite City Mayor Parkinson Says He, Union and Others Will Fight For Jobs At Steel Plant
ST. LOUIS – Granite City’s Mayor Mike Parkinson, Local Steelworkers 1899 Union President Dan Simmons, and area legislators have not given up on the plight of jobs that maybe be lost at the Granite City Works Plant. An announcement was made Tuesday by the United States Steel Corporation...
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
advantagenews.com
Melissa Erker - Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery
Your browser does not support the audio element. Refinery spokesperson Melissa Erker looks back on 25 years at the business.
