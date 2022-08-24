Read full article on original website
Mackenzie Dipman Decided Her Own Fate on 'Love Island USA' Season 4 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 24 episode of Love Island USA Season 4. The fourth season of Love Island USA is officially winding down, and many of the islanders are forming strong romantic connections with their co-stars. A few of the duos are even either "exclusive," or they are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.
'Law & Order: SUV' Fans Are Saddened by Amanda Rollins Leaving the Show
Fans of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit breathed a collective sigh of relief as Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) joined the elite squad. Amanda, who has battled quite a few demons, showed viewers that the lives of detectives can sometimes mirror our own. After watching Amanda battle her gambling addiction, deal with toxic family members, juggle her complicated love life, and stand up for herself in the face of sexual harrasment and assault, the detective instantly became a fan-favorite.
Which Original 'Gossip Girl' Episodes Were Straight-up Scandalous, and Which Were Downright Bad? Our Ranking
BEST — "Much 'I Do' About Nothing" Whoever coined the saying "every good story is only as good as its villain" clearly had drinks with Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg). Serena Van Der Woodsen (Blake Lively) walked into her boyfriend Dan's (Penn Badgley) Brooklyn apartment, only to find Georgina, who...
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen
Mike Evans’ eldest daughter Carlena Evans is fighting tooth and nail to protect the show’s wholesome legacy. The post Daughter Of ‘Good Times’ Co-Creator Secures Rights To Show, Talks Importance Of The Black Family On Screen appeared first on NewsOne.
Sylvester Stallone Is Getting a Divorce, but How Many Times Has He Been Married?
After decades of marriage, news recently broke that Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone's wife, had filed for divorce. Jennifer and Sylvester both released statements suggesting that the divorce was amicable, but many naturally want to learn more about Sylvester's personal life, including who else he's been married to over the course of his life.
Philip Champion (aka Hot Sauce) Starred on the AND1 Mixtape Tour –– What's His Net Worth?
A lot of NBA players credit the AND1 Mixtape Tour players like Philip Champion, aka Hot Sauce, for inspiring the ways basketball is played on courts today by professionals. AND1 certainly influenced the overall NBA since tons of players who are currently on pro teams grew up watching the tour when they were younger.
Demi Lovato Will Discuss Disney “Brainwashing” Its Child Stars in an Upcoming Project
In 2007, Demi Lovato landed her big break on the Disney Channel’s As the Bell Rings. The sitcom only lasted for two seasons but marked the beginning of Demi’s prosperous relationship with the platform. After As the Bell Rings, Demi starred in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 with The Jonas Brothers. She later starred in Sonny With a Chance as the titular character and in Princess Protection Program.
'She-Hulk' Just Introduced An Iconic Marvel Character and Fans Are Losing Their Minds
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of She-Hulk. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to catch some very important details within the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From teases of a potential World-War Hulk story down the line to the introduction of Daredevil in the official trailer, She-Hulk is not wasting the opportunity for world-building within this "fun lawyer show."
Mods Can Bring Walter White and Other 'Breaking Bad' Characters to 'MultiVersus'
Though Season 1 of MultiVersus has just begun, players are already requesting new characters they want to be added to the game's roster. Throughout this season, developer Player First Games has promised to bring characters like Rick and Morty to its already impressive list of fully voiced characters — but players are dying to see the icons of Breaking Bad in the game.
The Ho Family Is Back for More 'House of Ho' — How Many Episodes Are in Season 2?
As 2020 was coming to a close, viewers got to meet the various members of the uber-wealthy Houston-based Ho family on the HBO Max original reality series, House of Ho. The debut season followed the various members of the multigenerational Vietnamese-American family, who are led by matriarch, Hue Ho, and patriarch, Binh Ho.
The Corn Song Is Trending on TikTok Right Now –– Where Did it Come From?
One of the most precious and adorable trends to land on TikTok in 2022 features a song about corn. It stems from a sweet interview where a young boy was given the chance to describe why he loves corn so much. Article continues below advertisement. Now, the boy's words have...
He's Out There Somewhere — Here Are the Filming Locations for Netflix's Miniseries 'Lost Ollie'
Netflix's newest family adventure will hit home for anyone who's ever had a beloved, absolute favorite stuffed animal. Did you leave him at the beach, on vacation maybe? If so, then the premise of Lost Ollie will tug at your heartstrings. "A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves," the synopsis for the PG-rated miniseries reads.
'Selling the OC': Gio Helou's Mom Lisa Is a Successful Real Estate Agent in Her Own Right
Gio Helou had one heck of a line introducing himself in Netflix's Selling the OC Episode 1: "On a confidence scale from 1-10, I'm a f---ing 15." The newest Selling Sunset spinoff features a new group of Oppenheim agents doing what they do best in sunny Orange County — selling real estate that none of us peasants could ever hope to afford.
What Is the Controversy With Britney Spears and Elton John's New Song?
Princess of Pop Britney Spears has made a triumphant return to music with her new Elton John duet, "Hold Me Closer." However, before she released the song, the musician deleted her Instagram and transferred her thoughts to Twitter. There have also been rumors that parts of the song were changed to Britney's displeasure.
Yes, the ‘Selling the OC’ Stars Are Actually Real Estate Agents
We can’t vouch for how real the drama is — this is “reality” TV, after all — but we at least know that the Selling the OC agents are actually real agents in the real estate business. Article continues below advertisement. The Netflix show, a...
Debby Ryan Has Clarified That She and Chase Stokes Are Not the Same Person
The internet is filled with off-the-wall theories, and that's doubly true about theories around celebrities and actors. One longstanding theory that may seem utterly ridiculous suggested that actress Debby Ryan was actually the same person as Chase Stokes, the actor who currently stars on Outer Banks. Now, Debby has actually taken the time to respond to that theory.
Model Gets Revenge on Women Who Leave Mean Comments by Sliding into Their Husband’s DMs
There's something about commenting behind an internet wall that gives people the feeling as if they have free range to say whatever they want to another individual. It's almost as if the enigma of being separated/distanced by technology allows folks to play out their innermost bully. Article continues below advertisement.
It's Official — Mark Wahlberg's Workout Schedule Proves He's Not Human
From owning a stake in the popular Wahlburgers restaurant chain, having five car dealerships in Ohio and being a wildly successful actor, Mark Wahlberg is one of the busiest people in Hollywood. It's also unfair to look the way he does at 51 years old. The star of films such...
'Me Time' Director John Hamburg Talks Kevin Hart's Comedic Tone in New Netflix Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Actors Kevin Hart and Mark Walburg team up for the family-friendly Netflix comedy Me Time. Kevin plays the role of Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with his childhood best friend Huck (Mark) for a wild weekend. Though these two longtime friends couldn't be more different, Sonny's conservative personality combined with Huck's "free-spirit" attitude leads these two on a hilarious journey.
