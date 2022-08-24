ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Law & Order: SUV' Fans Are Saddened by Amanda Rollins Leaving the Show

Fans of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit breathed a collective sigh of relief as Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) joined the elite squad. Amanda, who has battled quite a few demons, showed viewers that the lives of detectives can sometimes mirror our own. After watching Amanda battle her gambling addiction, deal with toxic family members, juggle her complicated love life, and stand up for herself in the face of sexual harrasment and assault, the detective instantly became a fan-favorite.
Demi Lovato Will Discuss Disney “Brainwashing” Its Child Stars in an Upcoming Project

In 2007, Demi Lovato landed her big break on the Disney Channel’s As the Bell Rings. The sitcom only lasted for two seasons but marked the beginning of Demi’s prosperous relationship with the platform. After As the Bell Rings, Demi starred in Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2 with The Jonas Brothers. She later starred in Sonny With a Chance as the titular character and in Princess Protection Program.
'She-Hulk' Just Introduced An Iconic Marvel Character and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of She-Hulk. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to catch some very important details within the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From teases of a potential World-War Hulk story down the line to the introduction of Daredevil in the official trailer, She-Hulk is not wasting the opportunity for world-building within this "fun lawyer show."
He's Out There Somewhere — Here Are the Filming Locations for Netflix's Miniseries 'Lost Ollie'

Netflix's newest family adventure will hit home for anyone who's ever had a beloved, absolute favorite stuffed animal. Did you leave him at the beach, on vacation maybe? If so, then the premise of Lost Ollie will tug at your heartstrings. "A patchwork rabbit with floppy ears and fuzzy memories embarks on an epic quest to find his best friend — the young boy he desperately loves," the synopsis for the PG-rated miniseries reads.
What Is the Controversy With Britney Spears and Elton John's New Song?

Princess of Pop Britney Spears has made a triumphant return to music with her new Elton John duet, "Hold Me Closer." However, before she released the song, the musician deleted her Instagram and transferred her thoughts to Twitter. There have also been rumors that parts of the song were changed to Britney's displeasure.
Debby Ryan Has Clarified That She and Chase Stokes Are Not the Same Person

The internet is filled with off-the-wall theories, and that's doubly true about theories around celebrities and actors. One longstanding theory that may seem utterly ridiculous suggested that actress Debby Ryan was actually the same person as Chase Stokes, the actor who currently stars on Outer Banks. Now, Debby has actually taken the time to respond to that theory.
'Me Time' Director John Hamburg Talks Kevin Hart's Comedic Tone in New Netflix Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Actors Kevin Hart and Mark Walburg team up for the family-friendly Netflix comedy Me Time. Kevin plays the role of Sonny Fisher, a stay-at-home dad who reconnects with his childhood best friend Huck (Mark) for a wild weekend. Though these two longtime friends couldn't be more different, Sonny's conservative personality combined with Huck's "free-spirit" attitude leads these two on a hilarious journey.
