Kaskaskia College is in the process of developing an electric and hybrid vehicle curriculum to implement for the fall 2023 semester. Kaskaskia College’s Automotive Technology Department is looking for curriculum advisory council input from individuals with experience with electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment. The council will review the existing curriculum, electric vehicle course titles, and descriptions to determine what to include in a program and provide input on specific skills and tools needed to provide training. If you are interested in participating, please contact Automotive Work-based Learning Coordinator Kevin Wheeler at 618-545-3388 for more information. The first Electric Vehicle Curriculum Advisory Council meeting will be on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at Kaskaskia College.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO