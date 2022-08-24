ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

wgel.com

Gary D. Terry

Gary D. Terry, 79, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL. Gary was born August 19, 1943, in Greenville, IL, the son of John Edward and Dessie Fern (Stewart) Terry. He married Patricia Lou Turasky, in Springfield, IL, on...
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Drew Duncan

Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
SORENTO, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Police July Activities Report

Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece has released the report of July activities by his department. Officers made one felony arrest and arrested six people on outstanding warrants. Ten traffic tickets were issued, and there was one ordinance violation citation. Officers made four motorist assists and checked on a6 burglar alarms.
GREENVILLE, IL
wgel.com

Fish Fry

Highland VFW Post 5694 will be having a fish fry on Fridays, from 4-7 PM. There will be Fish, Chicken, Shrimp, and Sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining available. For more information, call 654-6367.
HIGHLAND, IL
timestribunenews.com

Stacey Pace Appointed by County Board

Stacey Pace of Troy was appointed, with a unanimous vote of support as the only nominee, to the position of vice-chairperson pro tem of the Madison County Board during its monthly meeting held on Wednesday, August 17. That vote followed a less than unanimous divide among the board members present...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November

Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

KC Looks To Develop Electric Vehicle Program

Kaskaskia College is in the process of developing an electric and hybrid vehicle curriculum to implement for the fall 2023 semester. Kaskaskia College’s Automotive Technology Department is looking for curriculum advisory council input from individuals with experience with electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment. The council will review the existing curriculum, electric vehicle course titles, and descriptions to determine what to include in a program and provide input on specific skills and tools needed to provide training. If you are interested in participating, please contact Automotive Work-based Learning Coordinator Kevin Wheeler at 618-545-3388 for more information. The first Electric Vehicle Curriculum Advisory Council meeting will be on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at Kaskaskia College.
CENTRALIA, IL
wgel.com

Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911

Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
CLINTON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Grafton hires police officer

The Grafton City Council has taken another step toward beefing up its police force. Last month, the council approved a resolution to adjust the FY22 police and municipal workers’ pay and IRA match to take effect January 1, 2023. This comes after voters overwhelmingly approved the non-home rule tax from .5% to 1% in June.
GRAFTON, IL
WCIA

Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

HSHS Holy Family Hospital Honors International Overdose Awareness Day

Local communities in the Bond County area and others around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), observed annually on August 31, seeks to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. It is also an opportunity to educate people that overdose death is preventable and raise awareness about ways to help those struggling with substance abuse issues.
BOND COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: 100 years of horsepower

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Are you a fan of farm implements?. If so, you need to make your way to Belleville, Illinois. Tim Ezell was down on the farm Thursday morning for a big celebration. He spoke to the Owner of Rolling Meadows Sorghum Mill Richard Wittgreve about how to make molasses-like syrup.
BELLEVILLE, IL

