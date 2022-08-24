Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgel.com
Gary D. Terry
Gary D. Terry, 79, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL. Gary was born August 19, 1943, in Greenville, IL, the son of John Edward and Dessie Fern (Stewart) Terry. He married Patricia Lou Turasky, in Springfield, IL, on...
wgel.com
Drew Duncan
Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
wgel.com
Greenville Police July Activities Report
Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece has released the report of July activities by his department. Officers made one felony arrest and arrested six people on outstanding warrants. Ten traffic tickets were issued, and there was one ordinance violation citation. Officers made four motorist assists and checked on a6 burglar alarms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Fish Fry
Highland VFW Post 5694 will be having a fish fry on Fridays, from 4-7 PM. There will be Fish, Chicken, Shrimp, and Sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining available. For more information, call 654-6367.
timestribunenews.com
Stacey Pace Appointed by County Board
Stacey Pace of Troy was appointed, with a unanimous vote of support as the only nominee, to the position of vice-chairperson pro tem of the Madison County Board during its monthly meeting held on Wednesday, August 17. That vote followed a less than unanimous divide among the board members present...
The Merchants Bridge is undergoing reconstruction
The Merchants Bridge is in the process of being reconstructed as the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis (TRRA) plans to increase rail traffic through St. Louis.
Belleville Township High School District 201 opens the CAVE
BELLEVILLE, Illinois — Students in Belleville Township High School District 201 have a new place to call school. The Center for Vocational and Academic Excellence, otherwise known as the CAVE, opened just in time for the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian Mentzer said the CAVE was an early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
Three Downstate Counties to Consider Non-Binding Secession Referendum in November
Brown County, Hardin County, and a northeast portion of Madison County will be voting this November on a non-binding referendum to split the state in two. According to the website Red State Secession, if the majority of voters in these counties vote for the split they will join 24 other counties in southern and central Illinois that have voted in favor of this idea within the last 5 years.
wgel.com
KC Looks To Develop Electric Vehicle Program
Kaskaskia College is in the process of developing an electric and hybrid vehicle curriculum to implement for the fall 2023 semester. Kaskaskia College’s Automotive Technology Department is looking for curriculum advisory council input from individuals with experience with electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment. The council will review the existing curriculum, electric vehicle course titles, and descriptions to determine what to include in a program and provide input on specific skills and tools needed to provide training. If you are interested in participating, please contact Automotive Work-based Learning Coordinator Kevin Wheeler at 618-545-3388 for more information. The first Electric Vehicle Curriculum Advisory Council meeting will be on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at Kaskaskia College.
wgel.com
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
advantagenews.com
Grafton hires police officer
The Grafton City Council has taken another step toward beefing up its police force. Last month, the council approved a resolution to adjust the FY22 police and municipal workers’ pay and IRA match to take effect January 1, 2023. This comes after voters overwhelmingly approved the non-home rule tax from .5% to 1% in June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Six charged with wire fraud in Sangamon County
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A federal grand jury has indicted six people from central Illinois in connection to wire fraud in Sangamon County from the Paycheck Protection Program. 51-year-old Philip Lovelace Sr., 32-year-old Philip Lovelace Jr., 43-year-old Richard Thompson, 23-year-old Iesha Mack, 48-year-old Krystal Roy and 40-year-old Alex Jennings were all charged with four counts of […]
Cities in St. Louis County change panhandling laws after uptick
After a recent increase in panhandlers, several cities in St. Louis County have adjusted their rules to curb begging in the streets.
wgel.com
HSHS Holy Family Hospital Honors International Overdose Awareness Day
Local communities in the Bond County area and others around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), observed annually on August 31, seeks to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. It is also an opportunity to educate people that overdose death is preventable and raise awareness about ways to help those struggling with substance abuse issues.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Woman To Become First-Ever Veterinarian For Belleville Area Humane Society
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt. For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary. Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
Tim’s Travels: 100 years of horsepower
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Are you a fan of farm implements?. If so, you need to make your way to Belleville, Illinois. Tim Ezell was down on the farm Thursday morning for a big celebration. He spoke to the Owner of Rolling Meadows Sorghum Mill Richard Wittgreve about how to make molasses-like syrup.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Scammer posing as real Illinois officer demands money
The officer is real but someone is his name to make fake demands and threats.
Comments / 0