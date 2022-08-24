Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City girl named as a youth ambassador with Toys for Tots
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City girl has been names as a youth ambassador by the national Toys for Tots campaign. Piper Shumar, 11, was named as an ambassador "for her contributions to help kids at Christmas," Toys for Tots announced on Thursday. Shumar is one of 29...
UpNorthLive.com
40th annual Cedar Polka Festival celebrates Polish heritage
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's time to throw on your dancing shoes for the 40th annual Cedar Polka Festival, a four-day celebration of Polish heritage in the community. The Village's population of 100 grows to 10,000 during the festival and the success of the festival helps support Cedar during...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare
A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Harrison Street Fair begins today!
When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, this afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a small part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair which is scheduled all day both today and tomorrow, (Saturday) with loads of activities to add to the Street Fair celebrations. Hosted by the...
Exploring the Unexplained: Michigan Paranormal Convention
Many of us have experienced something that simply cannot be explained. If you have questions about the paranormal, you can check out the 12th Annual Paranormal Convention in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s all happening at the Kewadin Casino DreamMakers Theater. Dozens of vendors and celebrities are there to answer...
UpNorthLive.com
Solar-powered charging stations at Bellaire Public Library
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Rescue Plan grants have provided thousands of dollars to communities across the country. But Cindy Place, Bellaire Public Library's director, said it was difficult to find a way to bring these grants to smaller communities. Another story: Wellston Arboretum Trail re-opens after 13-year-closure. They...
Sleeping Bear Dunes river investigation spotlights access tensions
HONOR, MI — Who messed with Platte River Point?. That’s what the National Park Service is investigating after the Platte River outflow suddenly shifted in a way that makes it easier for boats to access Lake Michigan. The river, which winds through the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore...
My North.com
Libby’s Picks: Events Happening this Weekend August 25-28
From the annual Polka Festival in Cedar to a Summer Wine Dinner Series at WaterFire Vineyards, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, selected just for you by our MyNorth Media Office Manager Extraordinaire Libby Stallman. Events on Thursday, August 25...
traverseticker.com
What Does Didymo Discovery Mean For Boardman River?
Fishers, kayakers, tubers, and other recreational users will soon see signs posted along the Boardman River cautioning them to clean their equipment after didymo – a dreaded invasive algae also known as “rock snot” – was identified this week in a popular stretch of river at Shumsky’s Canoe Launch and East River Road. Unconfirmed homeowner reports indicate didymo may be present in other sections of the Boardman, posing potential habitat and aesthetic risks to the waterway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Despite deadly parvo cases, large gathering of golden retrievers still on in Northern Michigan
The second largest gathering of golden retrievers will still take place in Northern Michigan next month, despite a spike in deadly parvovirus cases in dozens of Michigan dogs. The Northwest Michigan Golden Retriever Club said their fourth annual event that brings together a large group of golden retrievers dogs in Benzie County is a go, despite the cases.
UpNorthLive.com
Increased assaults at homeless encampment, police say
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Police Department said there has been an uptick in assaults at the Pines. The Pines is a wooded area in the city where many homeless individuals live. Similar story: 'Extremely disturbing' videos of attacks on homeless found amid homicide investigation in...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City State Park to get over $6 million in funding
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- $250 million of America Rescue Plan Act funds was awarded to state parks across Michigan to help rehabilitate and modernize outdated parks. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, these funds will help with $300 million infrastructure backlog the DNR has. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
Students return to Ferris State University as enrollment increases
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Universities across the country are starting to welcome back students and for the first time in two years, things are getting back to normal and enrollment is up. Thousands of students returned to Ferris State University's campus on Thursday ready to move-in and start the...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City improvement plan looks to create safer intersection
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A part of Traverse City's Improvement Plan is impacting a neighborhood street with hopes to create a safer intersection for pedestrians. Jefferson and Madison Avenues is a two way stop near Munson Medical Center. Similar story: US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day.
UpNorthLive.com
US-31 construction project to begin after Labor Day
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project focused on widening a busy stretch of U.S. 31 in Grand Traverse County is set to begin September 6. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will build a center median island and repave US-31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships.
UpNorthLive.com
Swingshift and the Stars: 15th and final season kickoff
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Swingshift and the Stars will announce who will be dancing for its 15th and final season. Three new sets of dancers will be revealed Thursday evening along with three non-profits which will benefit from this community event. Since 2008, Swingshift and the Stars has...
Would You Take a Train Up North? Train Service To Northern Michigan Becoming Reality?
It's an interesting question to ponder: Would you take a train Up North? For the average person, the quick answer might be no, but if you think about others who might not be so young (or old enough) nor mobile, it's something that is apparently could become a reality soon.
UpNorthLive.com
Hometown Highlights 8/26/22
Check out our latest edition of Hometown Highlights as we usher in the first Friday night of the season. Check out highlights from the following games:
UpNorthLive.com
Kalkaska County man arrested for murder; issued $5 million bond
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clearwater Township man has been arrested for homicide, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. James Watrous, 51, is currently in custody with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. At 11:09 p.m. on August 23, authorities received a 911 call from Watrous stating that he had...
Man pleads to murder in 2021 killing of outdoorsman in Clare County tent
HARRISON, MI — One of two Harrison men accused of killing another man in his Clare County tent last summer has pleaded guilty to murder. Ronald W. McClure II, 44, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, appeared in Clare County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm. McClure also pleaded as a fourth-time habitual offender.
