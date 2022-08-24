The 8th Annual Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event will be Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, at Marine Village Park. Friday hours are 4 PM to midnight and Saturday 10 AM to midnight. There will be a kids area with face painting, bounce houses, and barrel rides. A Kids Fire Safety program will be presented Saturday at 10 AM and there will be an adults and kids power wheels car show Saturday from noon to 3 PM. There will be crafts and vendors each day and a balloon glow each evening. Live music will be provided by Hicktown Friday from 7 to 11 PM, Hunter Sharp Saturday from 3 to 7 PM, and Lil Sister Saturday from 7 to 11 PM.

MARINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO