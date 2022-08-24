Read full article on original website
HCE Annual Meeting
The Clinton County Home and Community Education (HCE) 76th annual meeting is being planned for Thursday, Sept. 8, at Receptions by Robin in Breese. Registration is at 5:30 p.m., and the catered meal will be served at 6 p.m. This year’s event will be hosted by the Town and Country Belles HCE unit. All HCE members, past members and guests are invited to this special evening. It will include a speaker who had an interesting program at the state conference. Reservations are due by Sept. 1 and can be dropped off at the Extension office. Cost is $15 for this dinner meeting.
BBQ Fundraiser
The Keyesport Fire protection District will team up with the Bond County Secret Santa Society for a BBQ Fundraiser Saturday, September 3, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Keyesport Firehouse. Pork burgers, chops, brats, hot dogs, sides, and homemade desserts will be available. You are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for this year’s Christmas Toy Drive.
Fusion Dance Center Celebrate New Location With Ribbon Cutting
A Greenville Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning at the new location of Fusion Dance Center, 215 West College Avenue in Greenville. While the building was purchased over a year ago, renovations to the inside and outside of the downtown Greenville building took awhile. Heather Edwards...
Blood Drive
Kaskaskia College will host an ImpactLife Blood Center blood drive Tuesday, August 30, from 10 AM to 4 PM on the KC main campus. You are asked to make an appointment by calling 545-3479 or online at https://login.bloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/116479?_ga=2.38529696.242946992.1661269382-27594520.1643134300. For more, visit BloodCenter.org or find Impact Life Blood Center on social media.
Diabetes Support Group
The Diabetes Support Group will meet Thursday, September 1, at 4 p.m. in the Frisse Conference Room, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. The meeting is open to those with diabetes and their family members and/or caregivers. The group meets on the first Thursday of each month. Registration is required. Call Lisa Ketchem at 526-5743 to register or for more information.
Cruise In/Car Show
The Aviston American Legion will host the Clinton County Car Club Cruise In/Car Show Friday, September 2, from 5 to 9 PM in the Aviston American Legion parking lot. The event will offer free admission, refreshments for purchase, and live music from Willie Nelson impersonator Paul Jarvis DUO. For more, call 830-0143.
GU Announces Robert “Ish” Smith Champion Scholarship
Greenville University’s new Robert “Ish” Smith Champion Scholarship awards students who have shown the ability to overcome adversity in their lives. GU recognizes there are students deserving of recognition based on what they have been able to accomplish in spite of the circumstances they have encountered. Robert...
First Win For GHS Volleyball
The Greenville High School varsity volleyball girls grabbed their first win of the young season last Thursday night. The Lady Comets defeated Lebanon 25-14, 25-11. It was the first varsity victory for Head Coach Erin Cummings. The junior varsity Lady Comets also won 25-22, 25-17. GHS will host Maryville Christian...
Overdose Awareness Day Event Wednesday
International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, August 31, and the Bond County Recovery Council and HSHS Holy Family Hospital are teaming up to present a local program. Patrick Miller, from the Recovery Council, told WGEL the event will run from 6 to 8 PM. It will be open to anyone who has lost someone to an overdose and those who care about the fact that the community and nation continue to struggle with the issue of overdoses.
Thursday Concert
The Highland Thursday Night Live Concert Series continues Thursday, September 1, with Rachel Deschaine performing at 7 p.m. on the downtown square in Highland. Enjoy live entertainment on Thursday evenings. Feel free to bring your own lawn chair(s), blanket, cooler, etc., and enjoy the show. The Lions Club will be selling brats, pork burgers and chicken sandwiches. For more, visit HighlandIL.gov.
Police Commissioners Meeting Tuesday
The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners will meet Tuesday, August 30. The session will take place in the Greenville Fire District firehouse at 6:30 p.m. Commissioners will go into executive session for sergeant testing.
Unit Two Board Special Meeting Thursday
The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 5 p.m. in the high school library. All items on the agenda pertain to personnel matters. Following executive session, the board could take action on a resignation, the Greenville Education Support...
Balloons Over Marine
The 8th Annual Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event will be Friday, September 23, and Saturday, September 24, at Marine Village Park. Friday hours are 4 PM to midnight and Saturday 10 AM to midnight. There will be a kids area with face painting, bounce houses, and barrel rides. A Kids Fire Safety program will be presented Saturday at 10 AM and there will be an adults and kids power wheels car show Saturday from noon to 3 PM. There will be crafts and vendors each day and a balloon glow each evening. Live music will be provided by Hicktown Friday from 7 to 11 PM, Hunter Sharp Saturday from 3 to 7 PM, and Lil Sister Saturday from 7 to 11 PM.
Tennis Lady Comets Place Fourth
Saturday was a busy and successful day for the Greenville High School girls’ tennis team. The Lady Comets played in the St. Anthony Invitational, placing fourth out of 14 teams, just two points from third place and four from second place. The tournament was double elimination. In number two...
GHS Boys Golf Place 8th In Tournament
The Greenville High School golf boys participated Friday in the Okawville Invitational. The Comets placed eighth out of 14 teams. Leading the Greenville High School squad were Elusha Golovay and Rowdy Sussenbach with totals of 86, and Dustin Rehkemper at 88.
PHOTOS: Soccer Comets Defeated In Home Opener
In their first home game of the season Tuesday, the Greenville Comet soccer boys were dealt a tough loss. The Comets were edged by Mater Dei 3-2. GHS led 2-0 with 20 minutes left in the contest, but Mater Dei rallied to pull out the win. Scoring goals for the...
Freshman Football 3 & 0 At Jamboree
Greenville High School hosted a freshman football jamboree last week with teams from six schools involved. The freshman Comets played well, going 3-0 with wins over Hillsboro, Staunton and Vandalia. The freshman Comets’ first regular game is Thursday at Gillespie. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
Soccer Comets Go 2-1-1 In Tournament
The Greenville High School soccer Comets finished the St. Anthony Tournament with a 2-1-1 record last week. Playing twice on Saturday, the Comets edged Altamont 2-1 and tied Harrisburg, 3-3. In the win, Nolan Tabor and Ivan Powell scored goals. Putting the ball in the goal against Harrisburg were Tabor,...
Another Greenville Electronics Recycling Day
The City of Greenville has scheduled another electronics recycling day for this year. The one-day event will be Saturday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Works Facility, 1307 South Fourth Street in Greenville. Greenville residents can take their unwanted electronic items to the facility, driving...
Two More Wins For Blue Jays Baseball
The Greenville Junior High baseball squad had fun at home last Saturday, recording two more wins. The Blue Jays won close games over Okawville and Cowden Herrick-Beecher City. Okawville led 3-2 after one inning, and the score remained that until the Jays posted two tallies in the fifth to win 4-3.
