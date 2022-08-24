Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgel.com
Comets Fall At Hillsboro
The Greenville Comets opened the 2022 football season Friday night at Hillsboro and were defeated 13-7. Hillsboro got the ball first, but a big GHS defensive play ended up with Tristan Filipiak recovering a fumble out of the air at the Hillsboro 29 yard line. Six plays later, Grant Wilderman...
channel1450.com
Sacred Heart Griffin Runs Away From Rochester Late In Leonard Bowl 13
Rochester took the opening possesion of the second half down and scored, chewing up six minutes of clock to make it a six point game. Sacred Heart Griffin answered and ran away for a 62-27 victory over the Rockets in Week One of the Central State Eight season.
heraldpubs.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District
MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District. The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
wgel.com
Gary D. Terry
Gary D. Terry, 79, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL. Gary was born August 19, 1943, in Greenville, IL, the son of John Edward and Dessie Fern (Stewart) Terry. He married Patricia Lou Turasky, in Springfield, IL, on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgel.com
Drew Duncan
Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
wgel.com
Michael C. Cristel
Michael C. Cristel, 74, of Highland, IL, passed away, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Highland. He was born December 3, 1947, to Charles and Catherine (nee Patrok) Cristel. On February 10, 1968, He married Linda Reagan, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. Michael graduated...
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
2022 State Fair by the numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success. Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair. Many food vendors declared this year as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Business Journal
New lake lifestyle community opens at Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield
Eagle Ridge is located one hour north of St. Louis and offers 41 custom homesites. A new lakeside living community with 41 custom homesites spread over 70 acres has opened on the shores of Lake Lou Yaeger, located one hour north of St. Louis in Litchfield, Ill. Eagle Ridge offers potential residents a variety of waterfront and wooded homesites to design and build their own new custom homes for weekend or year-round living using their own architect and builder.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/25/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois’ two gubernatorial candidates were on a farm near Lexington last night to talk to constituents about the upcoming November 8th election, courtesy of the Illinois Farm Bureau. Both men responded to the main question about Illinois’ direction with renewable energy. Governor Pritzker says his goal of having a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 is realistic with biofuels needed until then. Senator Darren Bailey said the state’s move to renewable energy has been careless and is moving too fast. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled for two face-to-face debates later this fall.
wgel.com
Fish Fry
Highland VFW Post 5694 will be having a fish fry on Fridays, from 4-7 PM. There will be Fish, Chicken, Shrimp, and Sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining available. For more information, call 654-6367.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Marshalls moving to Grandview in former Stein Mart building
MADISON – The Marshalls Department Store off of County Line Road is coming to Grandview Boulevard here soon. Construction and renovations for the new location on Grandview are underway in the old Stein Mart location in between Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Kerricook Construction, a company based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldpubs.com
Mascoutah School Superintendent Announces Retirement
MASCOUTAH – After 11 years as superintendent of Mascoutah District 19, it was announced at the monthly meeting of the District 19 School Board that Dr. Craig Fiegel will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Dr. Fiegel has served as superintendent for the past 11 years.
wgel.com
KC Looks To Develop Electric Vehicle Program
Kaskaskia College is in the process of developing an electric and hybrid vehicle curriculum to implement for the fall 2023 semester. Kaskaskia College’s Automotive Technology Department is looking for curriculum advisory council input from individuals with experience with electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment. The council will review the existing curriculum, electric vehicle course titles, and descriptions to determine what to include in a program and provide input on specific skills and tools needed to provide training. If you are interested in participating, please contact Automotive Work-based Learning Coordinator Kevin Wheeler at 618-545-3388 for more information. The first Electric Vehicle Curriculum Advisory Council meeting will be on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at Kaskaskia College.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Public Show Up To Rally For Local Kroger
Over 100 people showed up to a rally to reopen the Taylorville Kroger Thursday evening. Many members of the public spoke out in support of Kroger reopening and for the EPA to lift the seal that is keeping the grocery store closed. Kroger has been shut down in Taylorville for nearly a month due to an asbestos contamination leak.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Woman To Become First-Ever Veterinarian For Belleville Area Humane Society
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt. For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary. Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she...
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
Ever wanted to cruise upon the Mississippi River in a large cruise ship? Well, today is the day. Viking released a new ship that will sail the Mississippi River.
stljewishlight.org
Broyt Baking closing its doors for good
Some sad news to report. Lovers of the freshly baked challah and babka made by Mitch Furman at Broyt Baking have one last weekend to enjoy his magical bread. Furman announced on Thursday that this weekend, August 26-28 will be the last for Broyt Baking. No immediate reason was given...
Streets of St. Charles mixed-use development adds 2 retail tenants
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development, has added two new tenants this summer: a footwear store and a laser hair removal provider. Sanctioned Sneaker Collective opened its second St. Louis-area location, at 1650 Beale Street #150, on July 22. The retailer, founded in 2020 by Chase Callahan and Gerad Ewing, also has a location at City Foundry STL.
Comments / 0