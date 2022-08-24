Read full article on original website
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom Handy
Opinion: If the Yankees retire another number, let it be Gil McDougald’sIBWAANew York City, NY
Opinion: It's Time to Start a Yankees Hall of FameIBWAANew York City, NY
lonelyplanet.com
The top 5 ramen experiences in NYC
An epicenter of international cuisine, New York City lets you travel the globe through its remarkable diversity of culinary offerings – and Japanese culture and gastronomy are stunningly represented across the city. The ramen circuit in particular is nothing short of iconic, well-traversed by locals and tourists alike. Read...
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
dallasexpress.com
NYC to House Migrants, Homeless in Luxury Times Square Hotel
A luxury hotel in the middle of Times Square, touted as the “Lullaby of Broadway,” will be used to provide housing for the asylum-seeking migrants being bused to New York City from Texas and homeless and vagrant people, according to a report by the New York Post. The...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor cracks down on ‘ghost vehicles,’ bans ‘camera blockers’
Mayor Eric Adams and Amazon on Thursday took a new step in New York City’s crackdown on “ghost vehicles,” collaborating to further prohibit and prevent the sale of any product advertised on the e-commerce site as a “camera blocker” to anyone ordering such a product within New York state.
travelnoire.com
21 NYC Smoke Spots With A View
When traveling to NYC, go to these smoke spots with a view. New York City has legalized cannabis both medically and recreationally now, alongside plenty of other U.S. states. NYC has gone a step further than any other county in America by allowing public cannabis use. Take a stroll through...
If I work from home, which state can tax my income?
Q. I’m working as a construction consultant at age 73. My office is in Manhattan, but I have been working exclusively from my New Jersey since February 2020. This year since I did not work in New York in 2021, I paid nearly $7,000 to New Jersey on my 2021 return. I requested a refund of New York taxes taken from my paychecks, but New York has refused. Although I consulted on New York projects, I also consulted for projects in other states. The company has offices in five states, none of which are in New York or New Jersey.
behindthescenesnyc.com
Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in NYC
Check out some of the coolest celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC! There are so many amazing places to eat, so let us help you with some top recommendations!. Today we will share with you 5 amazing celebrity-owned restaurants in NYC for you to check out!. We all know that New York...
Eater
NYC’s Oldest Form of Dining Is Now the Hottest Form of Dining
The tavern is the city’s oldest form of dining and drinking establishment, predating lunch counters, rooming-house kitchens, oyster cellars, diners made from actual railroad dining cars, and full-blown restaurants, of which Delmonico’s became the first back in 1827. Records indicate that taverns existed in the city as early as 1641 when a place called Wooden Horse opened on Bridge Street. Built in 1719, Fraunces Tavern is our oldest tavern still extant – George Washington was a regular.
cityandstateny.com
As homeownership rates decline in New York City, could community land trusts be an answer?
Over the past decade in New York City, a housing shortage, increased investor activity and quickly rising home prices have exacerbated the affordable housing crisis. Today, there are almost no apartments with a monthly rent below $1,500 in the city. Housing advocates and policymakers have been pushing the city to invest in different housing models that prioritize affordability over profit.
NYC Sanitation looking for artists to paint their garbage trucks
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Department of Sanitation is looking for artists who want to paint murals on their garbage trucks. The Trucks of Art program is a zero-waste challenge. All artists will use household paint that is no longer wanted, to keep it from going into landfills. According to the Sanitation Department, […]
NBC New York
Popular Secret Pop-Up Soiree, ‘Le Dîner en Blanc,' Returns to NYC After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the posh picnic known as Le Dîner en Blanc is returning to New York City next month. Le Dîner en Blanc -- in which diners have to don their best white attire -- will take place at a secret location on Sept. 19.
Congestion pricing in Manhattan: Are the New Yorkers going a bridge too far? | Mulshine
The New Yorkers have a problem. And they want New Jerseyans to solve it. That’s not exactly news. What’s news is that for once New Jersey officials are standing up to our neighbors to the north. The issue is congestion pricing. The powers-that-be in New York, the city...
travelnoire.com
Enjoy A Taste of Jamaica In The Five Boroughs Of New York
There’s nothing like eating Jamaican food in Jamaica. There really isn’t. The experience goes beyond the food. It’s the sun, the sea, and sweet breezes rustling through the palm leaves. But if you can’t get to the island, there are some great Jamaican restaurants in New York you can patronize. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but here are five to check out; one in each borough.
untappedcities.com
10 Abandoned Places to Discover in the Bronx, NYC
The Bronx is rich with hallowed arts, sports, and wildlife institutions contributing to the borough’s intriguing history and culture. Many buildings and structures throughout The Bronx have fallen into disrepair and now lay abandoned in various stages of decay. These buildings, once bustling transportation hubs, government institutions, and military armories have since become shells of what they once were. While many of these spots seem destined to remain in the shadow of their former glory, others have received a chance at new life from projects to restore, revitalize, and largely re-imagine the areas they occupy. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover throughout The Bronx.
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
LLCs are buying up homes throughout NJ. What that means for you
A new report finds LLCs are buying up homes in New Jersey at a breakneck pace, pricing out individuals and families. Michael L. Diamond and Stephen Stirling of the Asbury Park Press delved into the numbers. [ more › ]
New York Needs to Make This Law For ALL Fast Food Restaurants
New York State should make it a law that all fast food restaurants have to have these simple, but important things. Not only for convenience but also for emergencies. In New York State there are over 20,000 restaurants of all kinds and flavors. New York has some of, if not the, best food in the world. From the Wings and Beef on 'Weck in Buffalo to the Pizza and bag3ls in New York City, which are the stereotypical things to fall back on here. You can find every ethnicity and flavor across the entire state. New York State also has thousands of drive-thru fast food restaurants. Church's is reportedly the most popular. There are of course the standards like McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King, Taco Bell, Chik-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Sonic. There are also regional favorites like Might Taco and White Castle.
At Marcus Samuelsson’s New Restaurant, Seafood, Sustainability, and Art Find Common Ground
Nearly 12 years ago, Marcus Samuelsson opened Red Rooster in Harlem, a cheerful supper club–slash–artists salon that forever changed the shape of New York’s restaurant scene. People came for the food—a pleasing patchwork of Southern comfort and Ethiopian and Swedish staples (a nod to Samuelsson’s roots)—but stayed, and continued to come back, for the unique sense of community found along its crimson banquettes.
Public sounds off on NYC congestion pricing plans at hearing
The MTA is considering several different approaches that could see commuters paying anywhere from $9 to $23 to drive into parts of Manhattan.
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
