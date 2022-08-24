Read full article on original website
Comets Fall At Hillsboro
The Greenville Comets opened the 2022 football season Friday night at Hillsboro and were defeated 13-7. Hillsboro got the ball first, but a big GHS defensive play ended up with Tristan Filipiak recovering a fumble out of the air at the Hillsboro 29 yard line. Six plays later, Grant Wilderman...
Gary D. Terry
Gary D. Terry, 79, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital, in Springfield, IL. Gary was born August 19, 1943, in Greenville, IL, the son of John Edward and Dessie Fern (Stewart) Terry. He married Patricia Lou Turasky, in Springfield, IL, on...
Drew Duncan
Drew Duncan, 79, of Sorento, passed away at 2:56 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his residence. Drew was born November 30, 1942, in Morganfield, KY, the son of Shelby and Cecelia (Bruce) Duncan. He married Judi Ann Spradling on December 7, 1963, at the original Sorento Baptist Church. They have enjoyed over 58 years of marriage.
Michael C. Cristel
Michael C. Cristel, 74, of Highland, IL, passed away, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital, in Highland. He was born December 3, 1947, to Charles and Catherine (nee Patrok) Cristel. On February 10, 1968, He married Linda Reagan, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caseyville, IL. Michael graduated...
Fish Fry
Highland VFW Post 5694 will be having a fish fry on Fridays, from 4-7 PM. There will be Fish, Chicken, Shrimp, and Sides. Carryout and limited indoor dining available. For more information, call 654-6367.
Fish & Chicken Fry
Aviston American Legion Post 1239 will have a Fish & Chicken Fry every Friday from 4:30-7pm. There will be Cod, catfish, chicken, and more. Dine-In and Carry-out. For more information, call 228-7311.
KC Looks To Develop Electric Vehicle Program
Kaskaskia College is in the process of developing an electric and hybrid vehicle curriculum to implement for the fall 2023 semester. Kaskaskia College’s Automotive Technology Department is looking for curriculum advisory council input from individuals with experience with electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment. The council will review the existing curriculum, electric vehicle course titles, and descriptions to determine what to include in a program and provide input on specific skills and tools needed to provide training. If you are interested in participating, please contact Automotive Work-based Learning Coordinator Kevin Wheeler at 618-545-3388 for more information. The first Electric Vehicle Curriculum Advisory Council meeting will be on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. at Kaskaskia College.
Greenville Police July Activities Report
Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece has released the report of July activities by his department. Officers made one felony arrest and arrested six people on outstanding warrants. Ten traffic tickets were issued, and there was one ordinance violation citation. Officers made four motorist assists and checked on a6 burglar alarms.
HSHS Holy Family Hospital Honors International Overdose Awareness Day
Local communities in the Bond County area and others around the world are coming together to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose. International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), observed annually on August 31, seeks to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind. It is also an opportunity to educate people that overdose death is preventable and raise awareness about ways to help those struggling with substance abuse issues.
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
