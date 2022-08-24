Cincinnati, OH – This week at City Base Cinemas Cincinnati, we premier THE INTERVIEW, BREAKING, and THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING and continue to play DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO, BODIES BODIES BODIES, BULLET TRAIN, DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS, NOPE, WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, ELVIS, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON and more.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO