As August is winding down, the new moon will appear in the sky on August 27. This lunation falls under the sign of Virgo and may bring with it some feelings of change and living your best life, per Cosmopolitan. According to Woman & Home, this month's new moon is a great time to really dive deep into your goals and aspirations. Think about what you want from life and begin a plan to see it come to fruition. If you worked on manifesting during the Lion's Gate Portal, now would also be a good time to reflect on those manifestations and how they go hand in hand with the steps you need to take to create your dream life.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO