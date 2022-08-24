Read full article on original website
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Tumble As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Issues Fresh Economic Warning
Stocks and crypto assets are down across the board in response to the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. In a new speech at the Fed’s annual meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell says that the Fed’s primary goal is bringing inflation back down to 2% and therefore does not plan to lower interest rates in the short term.
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager’s Native Token VGX Skyrockets by Over 125% in 24 Hours Amid Takeover Rumors
The native token of embattled crypto broker Voyager Digital (VGX) is surging as rumors of a potential takeover continue to circulate. According to a recent company presentation, numerous firms, including AlamedaFTX, the digital assets hedge fund of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, have shown interest in purchasing Voyager’s assets. News...
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Bitcoin (BTC) Won’t Break $25,000 Until One Major Thing Happens
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary is casting doubt on the ability of Bitcoin (BTC) to rally above the $25,000 price level under the prevailing conditions. O’Leary says in a Stansberry Research interview that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because the lack of cryptocurrency regulation is hindering institutional investment in the space.
Crypto.com Lists Three Under-the-Radar Tokens, Including DeFi Altcoin That’s Surged More Than 200% in One Week
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is rolling out support for three under-the-radar tokens, including one decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin that has surged more than 200% in the past seven days. Crypto.com listed Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. STG...
Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments
The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
CEO of $4,700,000,000 Crypto Asset Manager Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade an ‘Exciting Prospect’ – Here’s Why
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is highlighting the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In Pantera’s latest Blockchain Letter, the crypto-focused hedge fund’s top executive explains that one consequence of the network’s upcoming Merge will be the elimination miner rewards and thus a reduction in the daily issuance of new ETH from 14,600 to 1,600 tokens.
Crypto Trader Predicts Bitcoin Rally, Updates Outlook on Solana and Chiliz – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto trader is analyzing three crypto assets amid sideway market movement. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,600 Twitter followers that he is anticipating the flagship digital asset to appreciate by up to 7% from its current price. The trader’s charts show that...
DeFi Lending Platform Compound (COMP) Launches New ‘Streamlined’ Protocol Upgrade
Decentralized lending platform Compound has launched a new “streamlined” version of its protocol called “Compound III.”. With the update, Compound (COMP), an algorithmic, autonomous interest rate protocol, is moving away from a pooled-risk model where users can borrow any asset, according to a new blog post from Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance.
Coinbase Launches Custom Crypto Asset As Ethereum Merge Approaches
Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is launching a custom crypto asset ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake mechanism consensus. Coinbase says it is launching Wrapped Staked Ethereum (cbETH) so customers can have the ability to use their Staked Ethereum (ETH2) on the platform as The Merge will lock all ETH2 in place until the update is complete.
Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Flips Bullish on BTC – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who’s been bearish on Bitcoin for most of 2022 is revealing one potential silver lining for BTC. The pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 492,100 Twitter followers that trader activity following Bitcoin’s recent dip toward $20,000 means a short squeeze is possible, and now he’s optimistic about BTC until it recaptures the $23,000 resistance level.
Here’s What Needs To Happen for Bitcoin and Ethereum To Continue Upward Momentum, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto trader is outlining how the top two leading digital assets can continue their upward movement. The pseudonymous analyst known as Rekt Capital tells his 328,000 Twitter followers that king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a technical uptrend for the past five days that could continue.
CEO of Company Behind Avalanche Says Capital Sitting on the Sidelines Waiting To Jump Into Crypto – Here’s Why
One senior executive at the tech firm building the smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) believes many crypto investors who currently hold stablecoins are gearing up to buy into the markets. In a new interview with Bloomberg, Ava Labs president John Wu says that the crypto industry’s underlying fundamentals are getting...
Tech Giant Samsung Planning Launch of Crypto Exchange: Report
The investment arm of South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a crypto exchange platform along with several other prominent securities firms. According to local media outlet Newspim, Samsung Securities attempted to headhunt for individuals who can take charge of a crypto trading platform and develop blockchain smart contracts last year.
Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Could Do More Harm Than Good to Crypto Sector Worth Over $140,000,000,000: DappRadar
A new report by decentralized application information platform DappRadar is warning that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming Merge could cause harm to one key sector of the crypto industry. Citing crypto investment giant Grayscale, the report says that stablecoins, which currently enjoy a market cap of $142.82 billion, could be an...
Coinbase Hit With Lawsuit From Customers Who Had Crypto Stolen From Their Accounts
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a class lawsuit for its alleged failure to secure its customers’ accounts. According to recent court documents, Coinbase customer George Kattula claims that his account was hacked and his crypto assets were stolen because of the platform’s failure to implement adequate security measures against fraudulent activities.
New Competitor Carves Away at OpenSea’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace Supremacy
A new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace competitor is ripping away a small percentage of market share from OpenSea, the dominant company in the space. Crypto insights firm Messari notes that the decentralized NFT marketplace SudoSwap “has started to cut into OpenSea’s stranglehold on the NFT space,” with its daily trading volume reaching 10% of OpenSea’s in less than a month.
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Explains How Crypto Payments Can Be Adopted by the Masses
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says he considers crypto assets to be a superior form of making payments compared to mainstream alternatives. The 28-year-old programmer says that using digital coins for payments doesn’t just deter censorship, it is also a more convenient method for international remittances and business deals, based on his personal experiences.
Bad Actors Have Stolen More Than $100,000,000 Worth of NFTs Since Last Year: Crypto Analytics Firm
New data from a prominent crypto intelligence firm is revealing that criminals have stolen over a hundred million dollars worth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) since last year. According to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, over $100 million worth of NFTs have been reported stolen between July 2021 and July 2022, with July of this year being the highest month on record, meaning that NFT-related scams have not slowed down despite the latest crypto winter.
Bitcoin and Two Top-10 Ethereum Competitors Gearing Up for Strong Bounce Before Crashing Lower, Warns Top Analyst
A widely followed analyst with a successful track record of predicting market pullbacks is updating his outlook on several top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 487,100 Twitter followers that in light of the recent rally in the S&P 500 futures market, Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely to recapture the $23,000 level before subsequently breaking down.
