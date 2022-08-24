Read full article on original website
Avril Lavigne Says She Aims for 'Comfort' When Putting Together a Look: 'I F---ing Hate Heels'
Avril Lavigne is all about being comfy in whatever clothes she is rocking. While chatting with PEOPLE about her new clothing collaboration with Killstar, the musician, 37, also opens up about her style choices, namely how she always chooses to be true to herself in the clothing she wears. "Honestly,...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Selena Gomez poses up against a vintage Porsche while rocking a busty corset top as she teases music video for remix of Nigerian singer Rema's song Calm Down
Selena Gomez appeared on social media on Tuesday to tease her forthcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema. The multihyphenate, 30, posted an Instagram reel in which she and the music artist, 22, made a dynamic duo as they shot a scene with an old-school Porsche. She alerted fans in the...
Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
Dua Lipa Goes Wild in Snakeskin Bodysuit and Sleek Black Boots For Sziget Festival 2022
Dua Lipa played the Sziget Festival 2022 in Hungary in a reptilian look that certainly turned heads. The performance took place on Wednesday, which was on day one of the festival. The “Levitating” singer captured the crowd’s attention with an Alaia bodysuit. Other exciting performances at the festival included Justin Bieber, Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, and Steve Aoki. For the Lip’s look, the body suit featured a scaly snake like pattern in grey with a high neckline and no sleeves. The bodysuit was layered over black fishnets that gave the ensemble a grungy twist that was a departure from Lipa’s rather feminine street...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
YOGA・
Billie Eilish Wears This Divisive Shorts Trend From the '90s
Building on her signature grunge-inspired style, Billie Eilish delivered a fresh look on her trip to Asia. The "Everything I Wanted" singer shared a carousel of images with fans on Instagram on Aug. 17, the first of which consisted of her in an oversize black sweater over a pair of denim bermuda shorts. Finished with platform Converse sneakers styled with black socks and a Harley Davidson baseball cap, Eilish looked comfortable and cool posing on stage. Her choppy, dark hairstyle only added to the edgy theme.
Selena Gomez Has a Knack for Wearing the Hottest Nail Colors
Looking for beauty inspiration? Look no further than actress, singer, and businesswoman Selena Gomez. In addition to TikTok-viral beauty products from her brand Rare Beauty and her clever makeup hacks, the celebrity is now also serving up some major nail inspo. We might be approaching the autumn season, but Selena...
Harry Styles’ Hot Holiday Pleasing Collection Is Meant to Break the Rules
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Nail polish is one arena that I’ve always had trouble DIY-ing. I was never good at following the rules of coloring books when I was a child (eccentric unmatched colors, always out of the lines, and overall just a hilarious mess). As you can imagine, the same applies to my manicure skills. As I got older, I became an avid salon person who couldn’t be more thankful there are people that are meticulously detailed and precise with nail art. Still, it’s not exactly the...
Gwen Stefani Does the Viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photo Trend in ’80s-Era Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Sharp Boots
Gwen Stefani shared a look back on her teenage years this week — and did so in style. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share her entry in the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend — a new Instagram and TikTok video trend, where individuals share a slideshow of embarrassing or awkward photos of their teenage selves to the tune of Wheatus’ 2000 song, “Teenage Dirtbag.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) In a new Instagram Reel, prior to sharing photos from her teenage years in the ’80s, Stefani posed in a mirror selfie in a two-piece...
Billie Eilish Puts Her Goth-Girl Twist on a Summer Slip
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Summer 2022 kicked off with a goth fashion mood that swept the red carpet and the runways. Now Billie Eilish has put her own spin on the trend with a cool-girl look for an outing in Singapore, where she recently performed as part of her world tour.
Elite Daily
Louis’ Response To Zayn’s One Direction Covers Melted My Heart
Zayn Malik isn’t the only One Direction member feeling nostalgic. Just days after the star shared a video on Instagram covering the group’s 2014 single “Night Changes,” his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson reacted to the clip on Twitter. What he had to say will warm every Directioner’s heart.
Let Selena Gomez In Only Murders In the Building Be Your Fall Style Inspiration
There is no shortage of New York City style inspiration in the pop culture cannon. There’s Carrie Bradshaw, in her John Galliano newspaper dress and Manolo Blahniks. Audrey Hepburn, in her little black dress and pearls in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Ali McGraw’s oh-so-seventies trench coats in A Love Story. But, I’d like to humbly suggestion one more: Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
PopSugar
Sigma Beauty’s "Alice in Wonderland" Collection Mixes Magic and Makeup
If you are a Disney fan who just so happens to also be a makeup-lover, then you are in luck. Sigma beauty is releasing an "Alice in Wonderland" collaboration, and it's all but sure to tug at your fairy-tale-loving heartstrings. Launching on Sept. 8, the Sigma Beauty x Disney "Alice...
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 26, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 26, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Scott Disick Is Dating Someone Very Different From His Recent Exes. So we know that Scott has been handling...
Selena Gomez’s manicurist reveals the earthy tone nail polish the singer would be rocking this fall
Selena Gomez’s longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, reveals the earthy tone the singer, actress, and businesswoman will be rocking during the sweater weather season. “Olive this color on @selenagomez,” he wrote on social media alongside a photo of Gomez’s fresh manicure. In a conversation with Allure, the expert...
Yara Shahidi Stars in New Dior Campaign
Yara Shahidi has a lot to celebrate this week. After a year of successful TV and movie debuts, the Iranian-American star can now add brand ambassador for luxury fashion line, Christian Dior to her resume. The Grown-ish actress shared a picture of herself happily posed next to her own campaign...
Blackpink’s Jennie Strikes A Pose in Black Bralette and Jeans for Calvin Klein
Jennie Kim of Blackpink is on a roll this week, having just announced her acting debut in HBO’s series “The Idol” and released “Pink Venom,” Blackpink’s newest song. Now, she can add another accomplishment to her resume: Calvin Klein model. While posing for the brand’s Fall 2022 season, Jennie was shot by Alasdair McLellan in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit featured a simple bralette with thin upper straps, paired with wide-leg denim jeans. Jennie’s pieces were simple and understated, remaining essentially timeless while being easy to layer with other pieces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein...
