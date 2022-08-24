ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Dua Lipa and Puma Drop Bright, Rave-Inspired Flutur 2 Collection With Two New Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa and Puma have teamed up again. The “Levitating” singer and the German athletic brand are continuing their partnership with the announcement of a new collection. The second installation of their ongoing Flutur product collaboration, called Flutur 2, includes vibrant colors and form-fitting looks, inspired by old-school rave culture. The newest drop from the collection, released on Thursday, is filled with brights hues of orange and pink, holographic details, retro silhouettes and of course, Lipa’s signature butterfly lettermark. The new capsule includes apparel, accessories and footwear. On the apparel front, the collection includes pieces like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avril Lavigne
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Goes Wild in Snakeskin Bodysuit and Sleek Black Boots For Sziget Festival 2022

Dua Lipa played the Sziget Festival 2022 in Hungary in a reptilian look that certainly turned heads. The performance took place on Wednesday, which was on day one of the festival. The “Levitating” singer captured the crowd’s attention with an Alaia bodysuit. Other exciting performances at the festival included Justin Bieber, Arctic Monkeys, Tame Impala, and Steve Aoki. For the Lip’s look, the body suit featured a scaly snake like pattern in grey with a high neckline and no sleeves. The bodysuit was layered over black fishnets that gave the ensemble a grungy twist that was a departure from Lipa’s rather feminine street...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022

Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
YOGA
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Wears This Divisive Shorts Trend From the '90s

Building on her signature grunge-inspired style, Billie Eilish delivered a fresh look on her trip to Asia. The "Everything I Wanted" singer shared a carousel of images with fans on Instagram on Aug. 17, the first of which consisted of her in an oversize black sweater over a pair of denim bermuda shorts. Finished with platform Converse sneakers styled with black socks and a Harley Davidson baseball cap, Eilish looked comfortable and cool posing on stage. Her choppy, dark hairstyle only added to the edgy theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Collab#Celebrity#Skeleton#Bralettes
TheDailyBeast

Harry Styles’ Hot Holiday Pleasing Collection Is Meant to Break the Rules

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Nail polish is one arena that I’ve always had trouble DIY-ing. I was never good at following the rules of coloring books when I was a child (eccentric unmatched colors, always out of the lines, and overall just a hilarious mess). As you can imagine, the same applies to my manicure skills. As I got older, I became an avid salon person who couldn’t be more thankful there are people that are meticulously detailed and precise with nail art. Still, it’s not exactly the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Does the Viral ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Photo Trend in ’80s-Era Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Sharp Boots

Gwen Stefani shared a look back on her teenage years this week — and did so in style. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share her entry in the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend — a new Instagram and TikTok video trend, where individuals share a slideshow of embarrassing or awkward photos of their teenage selves to the tune of Wheatus’ 2000 song, “Teenage Dirtbag.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) In a new Instagram Reel, prior to sharing photos from her teenage years in the ’80s, Stefani posed in a mirror selfie in a two-piece...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Billie Eilish Puts Her Goth-Girl Twist on a Summer Slip

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Summer 2022 kicked off with a goth fashion mood that swept the red carpet and the runways. Now Billie Eilish has put her own spin on the trend with a cool-girl look for an outing in Singapore, where she recently performed as part of her world tour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Louis’ Response To Zayn’s One Direction Covers Melted My Heart

Zayn Malik isn’t the only One Direction member feeling nostalgic. Just days after the star shared a video on Instagram covering the group’s 2014 single “Night Changes,” his former bandmate Louis Tomlinson reacted to the clip on Twitter. What he had to say will warm every Directioner’s heart.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vogue Magazine

Let Selena Gomez In Only Murders In the Building Be Your Fall Style Inspiration

There is no shortage of New York City style inspiration in the pop culture cannon. There’s Carrie Bradshaw, in her John Galliano newspaper dress and Manolo Blahniks. Audrey Hepburn, in her little black dress and pearls in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Ali McGraw’s oh-so-seventies trench coats in A Love Story. But, I’d like to humbly suggestion one more: Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Sigma Beauty’s "Alice in Wonderland" Collection Mixes Magic and Makeup

If you are a Disney fan who just so happens to also be a makeup-lover, then you are in luck. Sigma beauty is releasing an "Alice in Wonderland" collaboration, and it's all but sure to tug at your fairy-tale-loving heartstrings. Launching on Sept. 8, the Sigma Beauty x Disney "Alice...
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

Elite Daily Newsletter: August 26, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 26, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Scott Disick Is Dating Someone Very Different From His Recent Exes. So we know that Scott has been handling...
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Yara Shahidi Stars in New Dior Campaign

Yara Shahidi has a lot to celebrate this week. After a year of successful TV and movie debuts, the Iranian-American star can now add brand ambassador for luxury fashion line, Christian Dior to her resume. The Grown-ish actress shared a picture of herself happily posed next to her own campaign...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Jennie Strikes A Pose in Black Bralette and Jeans for Calvin Klein

Jennie Kim of Blackpink is on a roll this week, having just announced her acting debut in HBO’s series “The Idol” and released “Pink Venom,” Blackpink’s newest song. Now, she can add another accomplishment to her resume: Calvin Klein model. While posing for the brand’s Fall 2022 season, Jennie was shot by Alasdair McLellan in an all-black ensemble. Her outfit featured a simple bralette with thin upper straps, paired with wide-leg denim jeans. Jennie’s pieces were simple and understated, remaining essentially timeless while being easy to layer with other pieces. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy