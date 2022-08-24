Read full article on original website
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager’s Native Token VGX Skyrockets by Over 125% in 24 Hours Amid Takeover Rumors
The native token of embattled crypto broker Voyager Digital (VGX) is surging as rumors of a potential takeover continue to circulate. According to a recent company presentation, numerous firms, including AlamedaFTX, the digital assets hedge fund of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, have shown interest in purchasing Voyager’s assets. News...
Crypto.com Lists Three Under-the-Radar Tokens, Including DeFi Altcoin That’s Surged More Than 200% in One Week
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is rolling out support for three under-the-radar tokens, including one decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin that has surged more than 200% in the past seven days. Crypto.com listed Stargate Finance (STG), an Ethereum-based DeFi protocol that enables the transfer of virtual assets across different blockchains. STG...
Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments
The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
CEO of $4,700,000,000 Crypto Asset Manager Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade an ‘Exciting Prospect’ – Here’s Why
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is highlighting the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In Pantera’s latest Blockchain Letter, the crypto-focused hedge fund’s top executive explains that one consequence of the network’s upcoming Merge will be the elimination miner rewards and thus a reduction in the daily issuance of new ETH from 14,600 to 1,600 tokens.
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Bitcoin (BTC) Won’t Break $25,000 Until One Major Thing Happens
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary is casting doubt on the ability of Bitcoin (BTC) to rally above the $25,000 price level under the prevailing conditions. O’Leary says in a Stansberry Research interview that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because the lack of cryptocurrency regulation is hindering institutional investment in the space.
Bitcoin and Ethereum Tumble As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Issues Fresh Economic Warning
Stocks and crypto assets are down across the board in response to the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. In a new speech at the Fed’s annual meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell says that the Fed’s primary goal is bringing inflation back down to 2% and therefore does not plan to lower interest rates in the short term.
DeFi Lending Platform Compound (COMP) Launches New ‘Streamlined’ Protocol Upgrade
Decentralized lending platform Compound has launched a new “streamlined” version of its protocol called “Compound III.”. With the update, Compound (COMP), an algorithmic, autonomous interest rate protocol, is moving away from a pooled-risk model where users can borrow any asset, according to a new blog post from Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance.
How Entrepreneur-Politicians Will Capture Talent and Harness the Power of Crypto To Improve Their Jurisdictions
No phrase has become more synonymous with Web 2.0 than Silicon Valley. Companies like Facebook, Apple and Google are nearly equivalent to the Bay Area and its walled garden of innovation. However, 2021 was an inflection point in technological history. For the first time, the notion of Web 3.0 –...
CEO of Company Behind Avalanche Says Capital Sitting on the Sidelines Waiting To Jump Into Crypto – Here’s Why
One senior executive at the tech firm building the smart contract platform Avalanche (AVAX) believes many crypto investors who currently hold stablecoins are gearing up to buy into the markets. In a new interview with Bloomberg, Ava Labs president John Wu says that the crypto industry’s underlying fundamentals are getting...
Crypto Trader Predicts Bitcoin Rally, Updates Outlook on Solana and Chiliz – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto trader is analyzing three crypto assets amid sideway market movement. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,600 Twitter followers that he is anticipating the flagship digital asset to appreciate by up to 7% from its current price. The trader’s charts show that...
Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Flips Bullish on BTC – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who’s been bearish on Bitcoin for most of 2022 is revealing one potential silver lining for BTC. The pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 492,100 Twitter followers that trader activity following Bitcoin’s recent dip toward $20,000 means a short squeeze is possible, and now he’s optimistic about BTC until it recaptures the $23,000 resistance level.
Coinbase Launches New Voter Registration Tool in Push for Crypto-Friendly Policy
Coinbase is unveiling a new voter registration tool in preparation for the upcoming US midterm elections. In a new statement, the leading US-based digital asset exchange says that it is launching an information portal with the objective of raising American participation in the electoral process. The externally-hosted website will serve...
Stablecoin-Issuer Tether ‘Holds Firm’ on Not Freezing Tornado Cash Addresses – Here’s Why
The issuer of the most widely used stablecoin says it is not freezing addresses linked to sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. Early this month, the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced that it is banning Americans from using the Tornado Cash, claiming that the service is a national security threat.
Tech Giant Samsung Planning Launch of Crypto Exchange: Report
The investment arm of South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a crypto exchange platform along with several other prominent securities firms. According to local media outlet Newspim, Samsung Securities attempted to headhunt for individuals who can take charge of a crypto trading platform and develop blockchain smart contracts last year.
Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Could Do More Harm Than Good to Crypto Sector Worth Over $140,000,000,000: DappRadar
A new report by decentralized application information platform DappRadar is warning that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming Merge could cause harm to one key sector of the crypto industry. Citing crypto investment giant Grayscale, the report says that stablecoins, which currently enjoy a market cap of $142.82 billion, could be an...
Nature’s Vault Launches Gold-Linked Utility Token NVLT in the Polygon Ecosystem
Nature’s Vault, a Singapore-based green tech company, announced today a strategic collaboration with Polygon Network, a leading Web 3.0 protocol provider. Launched earlier this year, Nature’s Vault’s mission is to develop innovative and impactful ESG investments that combat climate change – namely greenhouse gas emissions and ecosystem degradation. It’s the first blockchain solution to tokenize geologically quantified un-mined gold deposits.
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Explains How Crypto Payments Can Be Adopted by the Masses
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says he considers crypto assets to be a superior form of making payments compared to mainstream alternatives. The 28-year-old programmer says that using digital coins for payments doesn’t just deter censorship, it is also a more convenient method for international remittances and business deals, based on his personal experiences.
New Competitor Carves Away at OpenSea’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace Supremacy
A new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace competitor is ripping away a small percentage of market share from OpenSea, the dominant company in the space. Crypto insights firm Messari notes that the decentralized NFT marketplace SudoSwap “has started to cut into OpenSea’s stranglehold on the NFT space,” with its daily trading volume reaching 10% of OpenSea’s in less than a month.
