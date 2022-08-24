Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo man arrested in Cheektowaga on gun charges
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested in Cheektowaga early Saturday morning on a gun charge following a fight at a party, police said. Police say they responded to an address on Redwood Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday and reported a large party with around 200 people. When police were breaking up […]
wnynewsnow.com
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
Hamburg man arraigned on rape, kidnapping charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on Friday morning after he is alleged that he assaulted, kidnapped and raped a woman earlier this week. On August 23 at approximately 5 p.m., it is alleged that 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg was in a vehicle with the victim, who was known to […]
Buffalo police investigating fatal Saturday morning stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just before 5:50 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue. Detectives say a a 61-year-old Buffalo male was stabbed during a fight with another male. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wesb.com
Shinglehouse Woman Arrested on Wellsville Warrant/Bolivar Assault
A Shinglehouse woman was arrested on a warrant Thursday. Wellsville Police arrested 22-year-old Mikayla S. Perkins on a bench warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument, Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia and aggravated unlicensed operation.
Death of Buffalo 18-year-old ruled a homicide
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, city officials announced that the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s office. Marrero’s body was found on June 9 in a wooded area south of Delsan Court, according to police. She was reported missing on May 21 after not being […]
WIVB
2 teens recovering after Thursday evening Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are recovering after a Thursday evening shooting on Locust Street in Buffalo. A 19-year-old man was shot in the knee around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Locust Street and was rushed to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, according to Buffalo Police. He’s listed in stable condition.
Teens charged in murder of Niagara Falls 16-year-old appear in court
The two teens charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Emily Keiper appeared in court Friday afternoon. Keiper was weeks away from starting her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Homicide Suspects Charged with Weapon Possession
Two Jamestown men who were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with last Friday's homicide on Prendergast Avenue now face a pair of charges that are not directly related to the targeted shooting death. WDOE News reached out to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt, who confirms that 32-year-old Joseph Fontanez-Walker is charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with evidence, while 22-year-old Kevin Roldan-Pantojas faces a Class C violent felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, as well as tampering with physical evidence. Chautauqua County corrections officials confirm that Roldan-Pantojas is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $400,000 property bond, and that Fontanez-Walker was released because the charges he faces do not qualify for bail. The shooting incident in the 800 block of Prendergast Avenue resulted in the death of 35-year-old Jesus Batista-Perez. The investigation is ongoing.
Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog arraigned on felony charge
A Lancaster woman accused of stealing a dog that she was hired to board has been arraigned on a felony charge.
3 people shot in Niagara Falls, 1 dead
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police are investigating a shooting where three people were shot, including one person who was killed. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of 9th Street around 1 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old male who was shot. Police provided aid to the victim until he was transferred to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Arrested Following Foot Pursuit In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Jamestown man is accused of leading officers on a foot pursuit on the city’s westside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on 41-year-old Justin Meacham’s vehicle in the area of Geneva Street and Livingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
chautauquatoday.com
Kiantone man charged after crash in Poland
A Kiantone man is facing felony DWI and aggravated DWI after a one-vehicle crash on Quaint Road in the town of Poland shortly before 10 pm Thursday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 33-year-old Andrew Baker was driving his vehicle when it into a ravine about 50 feet from the road. An investigation determined that he was allegedly operating the vehicle while intoxicated. Deputies arrested Baker, charging him with DWI (felony), aggravated DWI (BAC .18 percent or higher), moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, and speed not reasonable/prudent. Baker was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. No injuries were reported.
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest Dunkirk man after domestic dispute
A domestic dispute on Ruggles Street led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man last Saturday. Dunkirk Police say that 41-year-old Carlos Vasquez-Ramirez had fled the scene on foot. Investigation determined that Vasquez-Ramirez had allegedly damaged property in the home and also threatened the victim with a knife. He is also being accused of having prevented the victim from calling 911 during the incident. An active order of protection was also found. Police located Vasquez-Ramirez a short time later. He's been charged with criminal contempt in the 1st degree, a class E felony, menacing second, and criminal mischief 4th and criminal mischief 4th-prevent request for emergency assistance.
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged with criminal mischief after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing a criminal mischief in the 4th degree after a report of an altercation on Lafayette Street in the the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested 52-year-old Christopher Domenico shortly after 4 this morning after an investigation into the incident. He was placed into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Buffalo man arrested in connection to Aug. 2022 shooting and Jan. 2021 stabbing
A Buffalo man has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting and a January 2021 stabbing.
Cottage Street home hit by car suffers about $40,000 in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cottage Street home suffered an estimated $40,000 worth of damage early Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to Buffalo Police, the vehicle crashed into the house around 3:30 a.m. and following the collision, the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot. No injuries have been reported at this time, […]
Suspect in Buffalo shooting and stabbing arrested Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The suspect in a shooting earlier this month and a stabbing last year has been arrested after police were notified of a man with a gun on West Ferry Street. On Monday, Buffalo Police officers responded to the 200 block of West Ferry Street and arrested Eddie Seals. Police say a loaded C.A.I. Georgia M88A 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a metal vial containing a white powder, and about five grams of what appears to be cocaine were recovered.
Buffalo man arrested in Springville with baggies of fentanyl/heroin mix
A search of Walker revealed he had bags containing a fentanyl/heroin mix, ecstasy, five Suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia on him, an ECSO news release says.
Comments / 1