This Black Nominee Is On Track To Become First Gen Z Member Of Congress

25-year-old progressive activist Maxwell Frost is well on his way to becoming the first Generation Z member elected to Congress .

According to AP News , Frost has secured the Democratic nomination for the House of Representatives in Florida's 10th Congressional District.

Frost, one of 10 Democratic candidates who sought the nomination, received nearly 35 percent of the vote share, or 19,271 votes, in Tuesday's (August 23) primary election .

He defeated opponents that include Florida state Sen. Randolph Bracy and former U.S. Reps. Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson .

"Today's election is proof that Central Florida's working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more," Frost said in a statement obtained by NPR . "I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign."

The Democratic nominee will face off against Republican Calvin Wimbish , who secured the district's GOP primary nomination in the November general election.

According to FiveThirtyEight's election simulation model, Frost is "very likely" to defeat Wimbish for Florida's 10th District seat, which was previously held by Val Demings (D).

Frost was previously a national organizer for the ACLU and later became the national organizing director of March for Our Lives, an organization that aims to combat gun violence.

He has the backing of the likes of Elizabeth Warren , Ed Markey , and Bernie Sanders .

The 2022 election cycle marks the first-time Generation Z, whose members were born after 1996, is able to run for seats in the House of Representatives, as legislators must be 25 by the time they're sworn in.

"My name is Maxwell Alejandro Frost and I will be the first Generation-Z member of Congress," Frost tweeted on Wednesday (August 24). "Don't count out young people."

