SMITHFIELD, R.I.- Bryant women's lacrosse coach Brianna Roche has announced the hiring of Jake Versprille and Zach Tamburello as assistant coaches. Versprille joins the Bulldogs after coaching stops at MIT and Franklin High School. During his time in Cambridge, Versprille coached a USILA First Team All-American, three Academic All-Americans, and numerous All-NEWMAC selections. In 2022, he helped coach the Engineers to school record seasons in goals, assists, and total scoring. Versprille was a four-year player at Springfield College, helping lead the Pride to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He graduated in 2016 with a degree in sport management.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO