duboiscountyfreepress.com
This story has been updated here. https://www.duboiscountyfreepress.com/velpen-woman-killed-in-crash/. A fatal crash closed a portion of State Road 162 near the intersection of Meridian Road on Friday. According to Jasper Police, they received a report of a personal injury crash on State Road 162 at about 11:58 a.m. When first responders arrived...
wamwamfm.com
At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
wamwamfm.com
wevv.com
14news.com
wbiw.com
Wave 3
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Velpen woman killed in crash
A 43-year-old Velpen woman was killed when she ran a stop sign and pulled into the path of a propane truck on State Road 162 in Jasper Friday. According to the Jasper Police Department, they received a report of a personal injury crash on State Road 162 at about 11:58 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 2022 International SynEnergy propane truck and a 2018 Chevrolet passenger car had been involved in a crash. Police said when they arrived, the propane truck was engulfed in flames, but the driver, Nathan Cooper, 37, of Birdseye, had been able to get out of the truck on his own.
wamwamfm.com
14news.com
WANE-TV
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana. Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.
Wave 3
wdrb.com
wbiw.com
