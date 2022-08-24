Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Former Beloved Summer Camp on Lake Oneida Northshore Reopens as Destination Lodging Offering Magical Nature Experiences
The land surrounding Vanderkamp Lake has always held a special place in the hearts of those who have visited. For many Oswego county residents who stayed there as campers and counselors, Vanderkamp is remembered fondly as the place where they spent their summers swimming on sandy beaches and exploring wildlife while hiking its many trails. But the property’s future had been in doubt after the Upstate New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America made the difficult decision in 2020 to close Vanderkamp and put its land up for sale. This is when local property development company, Commonspace Inc., saw an opportunity to expand their business and fulfill the lifelong dream of the company’s founders.
iheartoswego.com
Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Fundraiser October 15th
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is excited to announce their 3rd annual fundraising event this summer. Join them in celebrating the memory of Garrett and supporting Oswego local youth on October 15th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth, 779 County Route 53, Oswego, NY, 13126. Adult tickets...
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Plum, A Sweet Girl
Meet this sweet girl named Plum. This young girl (about a year old) is currently spayed, vaccinated, tested, and ready for her forever home. She will need someone to show her the ropes of living in a home. She doesnt seem to like the company of other furry friends so we recommend her going into a home all by herself. If you are interested in adopting Plum or any of the animals we have please contact us by email for an adoption application.
iheartoswego.com
Small Block Super Championship Series Continues with SBS Classic at Oswego Speedway
The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its third event of 2022 as part of Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic Weekend on September 2-4. The Small Block Supers will hot lap and time trial on Friday, September 2 and then compete in...
Comments / 0