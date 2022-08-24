A 43-year-old Velpen woman was killed when she ran a stop sign and pulled into the path of a propane truck on State Road 162 in Jasper Friday. According to the Jasper Police Department, they received a report of a personal injury crash on State Road 162 at about 11:58 a.m. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 2022 International SynEnergy propane truck and a 2018 Chevrolet passenger car had been involved in a crash. Police said when they arrived, the propane truck was engulfed in flames, but the driver, Nathan Cooper, 37, of Birdseye, had been able to get out of the truck on his own.

VELPEN, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO