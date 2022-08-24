Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
The Danbury area is getting new stores and restaurants. Here are 7.
The greater Danbury area will soon feature a host of new businesses — ranging from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores — that will open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses expected to open new locations in the area soon:. Amazon Fresh. Brookfield.
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Dine on Summer Peaches in Westchester
This summertime fruit is making its way into salads, pies, and even Italian dishes all over Westchester County. There is nothing like a sweet, juicy peach on a hot, sunny day and, as summer starts to wind down, now is the prime time to take advantage of a few area restaurants that are incorporating this soon-to-fade summer staple onto their menus in Westchester.
msn.com
NYC Restaurants Ordered Closed Aug. 20 - 26
NEW YORK — Evidence of vermin, contaminated food storage areas and improper use of utensils are just a few of the reasons restaurants across the city have dirty little secrets they'd rather not share. But New York City's Health Department is uncovering what happens behind the scenes. Every year,...
The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY
Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.
Register Citizen
Community news: New dog grooming shop opens in Fairfield and more
The Salty Dog Grooming Shoppe held a grand opening on Aug. 24 at 475 Kings Highway East in Fairfield. Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick officiated the ceremony. Guests were also able to learn about the business’s pet friendly services and why the business is special. The business’s owner...
greenwichfreepress.com
Henry Clay Huth Jr, 65
Henry Clay Huth, Jr. passed away on August 24, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Cambridge, Ohio, on April 28, 1957, he was the son of the late Henry Clay Huth and Alison Schultz Huth. Known as Hank, he grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, Saratoga, California,...
rew-online.com
The Hazel Luxury Rental Launches Leasing in Stamford, CT
The Hazel Stamford, a premium new rental building ideally located near the Stamford, CT waterfront and minutes from Metro North trains into Manhattan, has officially launched leasing for its 183 upscale apartments. Developed by Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, the stylish seven-story building offers a mix of studio and one-bedroom...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Price dropped on former Greenwich home of the Trumps; The Tobacconist holds a summer soirée
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… The Tobacconist of Greenwich celebrated its 15th annual cigar dinner at Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich. About 300 people attended the summer soirée featuring fine cigars and good food and drink. Owner Michael Cafagno has carried on the traditions of the popular landmark’s late owner/founder Jim Lacera with the annual dinner, as well as Lacera’s traditional Friday Night Club, where 20 cigar lovers gather together to smoke, eat and drink.
Uncle Giuseppe's opens its new location in Yorktown today
The new grocery store on Downing Drive in Yorktown features a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave and a food court.
Register Citizen
These Connecticut eateries will be serving at Bridgeport's Sound On Sound music festival
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Though bands and musicians are often the primary draw for most music festivals, the food options are arguably just as important. The Sound On Sound music festival in Bridgeport, which announced its set times on Thursday, has also revealed...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 26 - 28
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut residents can battle it out in some classic video games, enjoy a carnival ride or listen to some smooth jazz this weekend of Aug. 26-28, 2022. Boyz II Men. Bridgeport. The vocal group will perform at the Hartford...
thebeveragejournal.com
SoNo 1420 Blaze Whisky Continues Launch Celebrations
SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers continued to celebrate its launch through self-distribution, as well as its recent Double Gold Winner 2022 award from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for Blaze Whisky along with its being named a Best-in-Class Finalist. Blaze Cinnamon Flavored Whisky is handcrafted in small batches using its bourbon, SoNo 1420 BBN, “blasted” with all-natural cinnamon. With a bourbon mash bill that features 90% corn and 10% barley, the cinnamon sipper is 33% ABV. SoNo 1420 crafts its ultra-premium, award-winning spirits on the Connecticut shoreline, located in historic South Norwalk. Its distillery and tasting room on Day Street are open to the public to explore their line of whiskies, gins, vodkas and ready-to-drink cocktails. Throughout July, guests celebrated Blaze at the tasting room’s many weekend events. The distillery also plans to host a fall Blaze Bartender Competition; participating bar talent should visit blazewhisky.com for more information.
wiltonbulletin.com
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in September
Check out these new eateries across Connecticut, from a new “feel good” pizzeria in West Hartford to a Stratford food truck rolling out fresh seafood. The Bridgeport-based business is crafting luxury bomboloni doughnuts, starting with an airy brioche dough. Owner Chinnie Lala's unique confections are then customized with dozens of cream, jam and curd fillings: salted caramel ganache, Nutella, chocolate mousse, dulce de leche, fruity pie filling, cheesecake and chantilly cream in exotic tropical flavors.
Family in dispute with Bridgeport over backyard sinkhole
A dispute is taking place over who is responsible for a sinkhole in the backyard of a Bridgeport family’s home.
Scribe
106 River Rd Apt 4
Heat and hot water included! Move in today. Convenience and more! Beautiful completely remodeled two bedroom one bath apartment in Shelton. Large bedrooms, tiled bath, separate living room and plenty of closets. This apartment has been totally remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances, and in unit laundry . Gorgeous view of the Housatonic River.
trumbulltimes.com
Five Trumbull eateries fail health inspections in June, July
TRUMBULL — Five of the 10 restaurants inspected by town health department staff in June and July didn’t receive passing scores, according to town records. However, all of those restaurants have since corrected their issues, said a town health official. Of the five, four of the restaurants are...
This Gorgeous Historic Site Only One Hour From NYC Is The Ultimate Autumn Weekend Getaway
Autumn is all about spending your time outdoors and enjoying the crisp air, and as much as we love NYC it’s always nice to escape the city for a bit to enjoy all the fresh, outdoorsy goodness upstate NY has to offer. Just about an hour drive from NYC is the Historic Hudson Valley area that, especially come autumn, is a must-visit. More than 250,000 people visit this historical site and attend special events annually, and within the area visitors will find Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, some of New York’s go-to fall destinations. This fall, there are a ton of different events for visitors to attend to get a head-start on kicking off the fall season. Historical events being offered include a church tour (through November 6), a tour of the 1750 plantation Philipsburg Manor (through November 13), and a tour of Kykuit, also known as the John D. Rockefeller Estate, a 40-room historic house museum (through November 13).
On Fairfield’s suffocating exclusivity
I grew up in Fairfield. It was idyllic. When I visit now, it is unrecognizable. The air of exclusivity is suffocating.
NewsTimes
Behind Panera Bread’s plan to build a drive-thru café in Danbury
DANBURY - Panera Bread wants to move from leased on the city’s west side and build a free-standing drive-thru café in a nearby space. “It is proposed to construct a new stand-alone Panera Café building with a drive-thru and a proposed revised parking configuration to accommodate the new building use,” reads an application filed with the city’s Environmental Impact Commission.
Scribe
30 Ohio Ave Unit 1
All Utilities Included!!! - Sensational Studio. Kitchenette with 2 Burner Cooktop and Microwave. W/W Carpets Thru-Out. Shared Washer & Dryer. Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) No Pets Allowed. Location. 30 Ohio Ave Unit 1, Norwalk, CT. Address approximated. Rent. $1400. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 08/27/2022. Listing...
