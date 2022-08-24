Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit News
Dearborn issues demolition notice for Village Plaza tower
A 12-story office building on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn is slated for demolition due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said that the city has recommended the demolition of the Village Plaza tower at 23400 Michigan Ave. "After several failed attempts to rehabilitate the...
Sinkhole opens in the heart of downtown Detroit, officials telling people to avoid the area
More problems with Detroit’s crumbling infrastructure have city officials telling residents to avoid an area right in the heart of downtown after a sinkhole opened on Griswold Street.
abc12.com
Search for missing Oakland County teen reaches 8 days
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for more clues to help find a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for eight days. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says Laken Elezabeth Lewis was last seen on Aug. 18, when she went for a walk in the Stratford Villa mobile home park in Commerce Township around 6:15 p.m.
Detroit residents receive free eye exams, glasses
Savannah Johnson, 13, was playing basketball a month ago, until everything began to blur. On Thursday, she received a free pair of glasses as did her younger siblings, 5-year-old Messiah and 6-year-old Jailah, and the rest of her family. The children were among nearly 240 Detroiters of all ages who...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Detroit
Small furry pets available for adoption in Detroit. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Detroit, Michigan on Petfinder.
wdet.org
DTE’s proposed rate hike draws public outcry: ‘Our lights shouldn’t be able to get cut off for $124’
DTE Energy wants to raise its rates for electricity and gas — 8.8% for homes. The Michigan Public Service Commission will decide on the price hike before Thanksgiving. DTE says the addition of $388 million to its annual revenues is needed to maintain the state’s energy grid. But many oppose the increase.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police stops marijuana blood testing over accuracy concerns with results
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan State Police Forensic Science Division announced Friday it has temporarily stopped marijuana blood testing due to an issue discovered with the accuracy of toxicology blood screens for marijuana testing. “The MSP Forensic Science Division is examining a discrepancy discovered earlier this week in THC...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
Food trucks coming to former Dearborn Andiamo site several days each week
Food trucks with a variety of cuisines are scheduled from 6 p.m.-midnight Thursdays through Sundays in the parking lot of Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave., in Dearborn. The food trucks are on the grounds of the former Andiamo Dearborn location for the next several weeks or until weather permits. Cinnabon,...
Tv20detroit.com
Popular Michigan slide reopens after slick experience dangerously jetted riders
On Friday, the giant slide on Belle Isle Park reopened. It closed last week Friday after receiving widespread notoriety for the wrong reasons. There were videos of people tumbling and bouncing hard down the slide that went viral last weekend. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said it made some...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Farmington Hills condo offers luxury in a smaller space
A ranch-style condo in Farmington Hills that is on the market could be a match made in heaven for someone looking to downsize but not skimp on luxury. It also could be a great match for some others, too. The 2,126-square-foot home is located at 31069 Scenic View Circle near...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit’s Rev. Sheffield says no to Big Tobacco’s big money to oppose menthol cigarette ban
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Reverend Horace Sheffield says his legacy is not for sale at any price. “Absolutely, I’m walking away from people’s lives being saved,” he told 7 Action News. R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company tried to pay Sheffield to speak out about a proposed Food...
Eater
Eastern Market Developments to Watch Now
Eastern Market began as a six-day-a-week wholesale market in 1891 that served as a hub where hundreds of Michigan farmers could distribute produce wholesale directly from the farm to restaurants and grocery stores. But when the Detroit Produce Terminal opened in 1929 just a few miles away on West Fort Street, it introduced growers outside of Michigan to the wholesale landscape, creating steep competition with local growers. From the 1950s onward, the demand for a wholesale public market decreased with the growth of large grocery stores and regional distribution centers. And while the city’s Western Market was eventually demolished, Eastern Market adapted.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police increase overtime pay in an effort to curb gun violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Beginning Friday, any Detroit police officer working overtime will now receive double pay. The executive order comes from Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who said the bump is to help curb gun violence in the city by keeping more officers on the streets. DPD said it has...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Detroit man convicted of manslaughter in road rage killing of firefighter at Troy gas station
An Oakland County jury has found a Detroit man involved in a deadly road rage shooting last summer guilty on lesser charges. The victim was a Detroit firefighter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Families forced from homes after suspicious fire in Superior Township
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – After several suspicious fires, families were forced from their homes in a Washtenaw County community. Four fires within a week and a half now have state police investigating. Fortunately, nobody has been hurt, but neighbors are concerned a serial arsonist is setting these fires. The...
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
