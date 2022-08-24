Read full article on original website
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
The early transatlantic slave trade comprised only transporting black slaves from Iberia (now occupied by Spain and Portugal) due to concern over the spread of other religions.
The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg
In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
German publisher pulls Winnetou books amid racial stereotyping row
A German publisher has announced it is withdrawing two new books paying tribute to a highly popular character in children’s fiction after facing accusations of racism and cultural appropriation. Ravensburger Verlag, a leading publisher of children’s books in the German-speaking world, said its latest books on Winnetou, a fictional...
Eight Books That Will Lead You Down a Rabbit Hole
There is something particularly literary about obsession. After all, being inside a good book can feel like being tugged down a rabbit hole, without an end in sight. To read a novel is to absorb the thoughts of another, to limit your point of view to the pages in front of you—to see, in your mind’s eye, what is depicted or suggested but not literally there. Whether characters obsess over knowledge or love, self-glorification or self-abnegation, their single-minded focus draws us in with what James Baldwin called a “Niagara force,” hurtling us onward and downward until we reach the final sentence.
Inside The Devastating Death Of Ernest Hemingway, The Author Whose Work Defined America’s ‘Lost Generation’
Ernest Hemingway famously struggled with alcoholism and mental illness for decades before taking his own life in 1961. Ernest Hemingway was one of the most celebrated writers of the 20th century. With his novels such as The Sun Also Rises and The Old Man and the Sea still studied in classrooms across America today, Hemingway’s legacy continues to inspire generations of readers. But the controversy surrounding his death lives on as well.
Museum of the Bible Sends Looted Gospel Home, Australian Dealer Wanted for Not Paying Artists, and More: Morning Links for July 27, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., said that it has returned a looted, handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church, the New York Times reports. The item, which dates back more than a millennium, is believed to have been taken by Bulgarian soldiers from the Kosinitza Monastery in Greece during World War II. The D.C. museum, which bought the work at Christie’s in 2011, has in the past been plagued by claims that its collection contained an array of illegally trafficked cultural property. In 2017, Hobby Lobby, whose owners founded the museum, paid a $3 million...
Far from the Madding Crowd: Students warned of ‘upsetting scenes’ in Thomas Hardy novel
Students at the University of Warwick are being given content warnings about potentially “upsetting scenes” in Thomas Hardy’s Far from the Madding Crowd.Released in 1874, the novel is set in the rural south-west of England and tells the story of a young woman, Bathsheba Everdene, living in the fictional countryside village of Wessex.The novel is famed for its descriptions of agricultural life, including the graphic deaths of many animals. In one scene, a sheepdog drives an entire herd of sheep off a cliff.Far from the Madding Crowd is taught as part of the English Literature course at Warwick, with...
Joyce Carol Oates and Margaret Atwood on All Things Evil
If you google “female authors,” two of the first names that pop up are Margaret Atwood and Joyce Carol Oates. That’s no surprise–the pair are some of the most renowned and prolific authors writing today, gender notwithstanding. Books like Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Oates’s Blonde are some of the most beloved and talked-about novels of the past 50 years, and remain shockingly relevant today, with buzzy adaptations and legions of fans. Oates’ new novel Babysitter toes the line between fiction and true crime, placing its protagonist Hannah Jarrett, a privileged married woman who begins a dangerous affair, in the center of an affluent Detroit suburb plagued by the real-life serial killer in the late 1970s. To mark its release, Atwood and Oates, who go way back, took some time to chat about witches, lobotomies, and why they’re not giving up on America. —CAITLIN LENT.
Tess Gunty’s ‘fiercely original’ The Rabbit Hutch wins inaugural Waterstones debut fiction prize
Tess Gunty’s “fiercely original and innovative” The Rabbit Hutch has won the inaugural Waterstones debut fiction prize. The Rabbit Hutch focuses on the residents of an affordable housing complex in the fictional rust-belt town of Vacca Vale, Indiana. Issues including poverty, gentrification and an inadequate care system are seen through the lens of Blandine, an “ethereally beautiful and formidably intelligent” young woman who is offered a chance to escape her surroundings.
What a Biography Really Reveals
Earlier this month, the Pulitzer Prize– and National Book Award–winning author David McCullough died. Over five decades, he wrote many books about American history, including ones about the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge and the 1889 Johnstown, Pennsylvania, flood, but he was especially known for two presidential biographies, Truman and John Adams. Both were best sellers and landmark achievements; both took him years to complete. Because of the level of commitment these projects required, McCullough always chose his subjects carefully: “It’s like picking a roommate,” he once said. He’s not alone in that sentiment. In a late-in-life memoir, James Atlas, another acclaimed biographer, concluded that what motivated him—more than the chance to brush up against the lives of the famous—was “long days in the company of someone I had never met but would come to know better than anyone else in the world.”
The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter II - GALEN
The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. GALEN. PERGAMON has become little more...
What W. E. B. Du Bois’s Forgotten Romance Novel Taught Me About Writing
After my father’s death, I didn’t write for two years. Even reading fiction no longer interested me. But when a friend mentioned W. E. B. Du Bois’s Dark Princess, a romance novel published in 1928, I was curious. The novel had been disparaged and overlooked by critics; maybe that’s why I was attracted to it. Did Du Bois, the renowned social scientist and activist—whose seminal book of essays, The Souls of Black Folk, remains one of the most influential works of African American literature—really write a romance? I had never been a reader of the genre, but death had recalibrated so much of my relationship to the world that it was hard for me to be definitive about anything, even my own tastes.
The Queen of Dirt Island by Donal Ryan review – fierce tale of family strife
Donal Ryan’s latest novel is a book of opposing forces. It begins with an ending – the abrupt loss of a character we have only just met – yet concludes with a hope for the people he left behind. Between those events lies a coming-of-age story that explores the challenges of growing up in a tight rural community in 1980s Ireland, and the broader landscape of prejudice, misogyny and family conflict.
The People Immortal by Vasily Grossman review – Soviet wartime propaganda with a human face
Some authors have a very active afterlife, though the results when the writer’s literary estate dips its hand in the bran tub marked “other works” can be very mixed. The Soviet writer Vasily Grossman already had many of his books available in English at the time of his death in 1964, but a renewed surge of interest in his masterpiece Life and Fate over the past decade means his other work is being rediscovered. These books are not of the same calibre as Life and Fate: even on its first English publication, Grossman’s early novel Stalingrad was called a “socialist realist dog” and a “gelded fictional brontosaurus”.
Saving Freud by Andrew Nagorski review – a real-life thriller
By the spring of 1938 everyone in Sigmund Freud’s circle, apart from the great man, could see that the game was up. In March, the Nazis had annexed Austria, putting the founder of psychoanalysis – known to them as “a Jewish pseudoscience” – at enormous risk. By now Freud was 82, terminally ill and determined not to panic. Five years earlier, when the Nazis had made a public bonfire of his books in Germany, he had breezily declared: “What progress we are making. In the middle ages they would have burnt me; nowadays they are content with burning my books.” If only that had been the case.
‘I just wanted my life to end’: the mystery of Agatha Christie’s disappearance
Agatha Christie was sitting quietly on a train when she overheard a stranger saying her name. In the carriage, she said, were “two women discussing me, both with copies of my paperback editions on their knees”. They had no idea of the identity of their fellow passenger, and proceeded to discuss the most famous author in the world. “I hear,” said one of the ladies, “she drinks like a fish.”
The Incredible Story of the Scientist Who Shared Nuclear Secrets With the Soviet Union w/ Dave Lindorff – Source – Parallax Views
On this edition of Parallax Views, a previously unpublished interview with journalist Dave Lindorff of This Can’t Be Happening on the fascinating story of the Theodore Alvin Hall, the American physicist who became an atomic spy by sharing nuclear secrets with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. But this is not just the story of Ted Hall. It’s also the story of his brother Edward Hall, who, despite his skepticism towards the Soviet Union, protected his brother against J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. Moreover, it’s a case that asks the question, “Why did Ted Hall share these secrets with the Soviet Union?” As it turns out, the answer to that question may be more noble, if we consider Hall’s perspective, than one would imagine. We dive into the world of atomic bombs, Hiroshima and Nagaski, the Manhattan Project, spying, the romance between Ted Hall and his wife Joan Hall, the trial and execution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, the “What If” scenario of the U.S. having a monopoly on nuclear weapons after WWII, the physicist and atomic spy Klaus Fuchs, Ted Hall’s motivation for becoming an atomic spy, the incredible life of Ted’s brother Edward (including a connection to Operation Paperclip and working on a top secret missile program at Wright Patterson Air Force Base), the interrogation of Ted Hall, the FBI file on Edward Hall, Ted Halls’ Harvard roommate (and spy) Savile Sax, and much, much more! For more information on Ted’s story please read Dave’s article at The Nation entitled “One Brother Gave the Soviets the A-Bomb. The Other Got a Medal”.
