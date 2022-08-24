Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Sierra Stoddard Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
She was identified as 19-year-old Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere. Stoddard was traveling in a 2020 Honda CR-V westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses lake. Her SUV was struck by a 2011 Dodge Ram 150, heading the wrong way. The pickup truck driver, identified as 47-year-old Jorge Sanchez...
ncwlife.com
Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97
CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
nbcrightnow.com
Detour in place Friday night on US97 south of Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation announced a planned detour around US 97 south of Toppenish due to emergency work to replace a damaged culvert starting Friday evening, August, 26th. On Tuesday, August, 23rd, a blocked culvert caused water to pool and the embankment to erode. On Friday...
Wapato woman dies, driver hurt when pickup truck rear-ends their car
WAPATO, Wash. — A 40-year-old passenger died on Thursday morning when her car was struck from behind by a pickup truck traveling at high speeds in rural Yakima County. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics from Fire District No. 5 rushed to the 1300-block of Lateral A Road in Wapato for reports of a vehicle collision that left multiple people injured.
ifiberone.com
Wrong way driver on I-90 near Moses Lake collides head-on with SUV, killing 19-year-old woman
MOSES LAKE — A 19-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck heading the wrong direction on Interstate 90 near Moses Lake. Jorge F. Sanchez, a 47-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram, pulling a utility trailer, eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-90 Thursday evening. State troopers say he collided head-on with a 2020 Honda CR-V.
kpq.com
Cashmere Woman Dead in I-90 Crash
A 19-year-old Cashmere woman is dead from a head-on crash on I-90 east of Moses Lake Thursday night. Troopers say Sierra Stoddard of Cashmere was traveling westbound on I-90 about 11 miles east of Moses Lake when her SUV was hit head on by a pickup truck with a trailer that was traveling the wrong way.
Hundreds of watermelons flood the streets of Pasco from collision
PASCO, Wash. — Afternoon commuters ran into a “sticky situation,” as described by responding Pasco police officers when a two-vehicle collision destroyed 150 watermelons that were spread across the sidewalk Thursday. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, a car crashed into a...
kpq.com
Orondo Firefighters Fight Two Home Fires
Fire departments throughout the Wenatchee Valley responded to two structure fires in Orondo on August 26. Around 5 p.m., Orondo firefighters were called out to a structure fire at the Twin W development on the Columbia River. When they arrived, there was already one residence fully engulfed, with fire burning...
nbcrightnow.com
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
Pasco man, Ellensburg woman hurt in crash on S.R. 17 west of Connell
CONNELL, Wash. — Two people were hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County when a vehicle crossed over the centerline of the roadway and collided with another driver, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). In a memo issued on Wednesday night, WSP investigators confirmed that the collision occurred...
KIMA TV
UPDATE: Wapato woman killed in crash with pickup
YAKIMA -- UPDATE: Officials have identified the woman killed in a crash of Lateral A Road as 40-year-old Marisol Chavez of Wapato. A fatal crash happened just before 6am Thursday on the 1300 block of Lateral A Road, north of Wapato. Officials say 2 women in a car were making...
kpq.com
Semi Truck Rollover Delays Traffic on Grant Road
Grant Road had one flagger-controlled lane open as crews worked on cleaning up a semi rollover in East Wenatchee. Around 10 a.m. on August 25, a semi truck carrying a cement shipment from H2 Pre-Cast Inc., and headed towards Western Washington on Grant Road near Pangborn Airport. While the driver...
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate
(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
nbcrightnow.com
Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
75-year-old Tri-Cities motorcyclist dies making highway U-turn
The crash closed the Washington state highway for hours.
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle collision occurred on Monday at the Washington State Patrol building in Olds Station in Wenatchee. The officials stated that an unknown driver crashed into the building at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Gunn Road. The car entered slightly into the secretary’s office.
ncwlife.com
Seven arrested in Grant County in 'Net Nanny' online sting
EPHRATA — Three men from Moses Lake, one from Quincy and one from Omak are suspected of seeking sex with a minor child, after a Washington State Patrol sting operation aimed at online predators. The five were among seven men arrested in Grant County over the course of several...
northeastoregonnow.com
Motor Vehicle Accident in Hermiston Sends 1 Person to Hospital
One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a motor vehicle accident in Hermiston. At 10:32 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 (UCFD#1) responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 395 and Sturgis Street involving a Ford Focus and a truck pulling a trailer. Upon arrival,...
KIMA TV
Woman dies, man rescued in Yakima River near Wapato
WAPATO -- A woman has been found dead after being swept in the Yakima River. Another man rescued who attempted to dive into the water to save her. Deputies say the got the call shortly after 3pm of a woman in the river. When they arrived they say they found...
