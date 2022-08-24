Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
Urbana Citizen
UHS, Graham fall in non-league football
MINSTER – Minster rallied to beat Graham, 27-13, in non-league football Friday night. The Falcons jumped out to a 13-0 lead on a two-yard run by Tucker Nave in the first quarter and a four-yard pass from Eli Hollingsworth to Jeff Honeycutt in the second quarter. Graham led, 13-7,...
wnewsj.com
Lady Hurricane golfers no trouble with Hillsboro
The Wilmington High School girls golf team had no trouble Thursday with Hillsboro, winning 214 to 239. Katie Murphy had a 43 to lead Wilmington in the win. Ke’Asia Robinson had a 54 and Sophie Huffman shot a 57. Reagan Reese carded a 60 and Abby Earley scored 63.
Operation Football Week 2: Belmont at Chaminade-Julienne Catholic
The Chaminade-Julienne Eagles soared a victory over the Belmont Bison with a final score of 42-0.
wnewsj.com
Falcons, Hurricane tie 1-1 in boys soccer
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie and Wilmington tied 1-1 in SBAAC American Division boys soccer action Thursday at Frank Irelan Field. For the Falcons, the result was the third tie in three matches this season. Two of the ties have come against American Division teams. Wilmington is 0-1-1 on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Crowe scores 4, Massie girls top Wilmington 9-1
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Sydney Crowe scored four goals and Clinton-Massie defeated Wilmington 9-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer at Frank Irelan Field. Taylor Noszka had the only goal for the Hurricane. “It was a tough game against a very good Massie team,” WHS head coach Pat Black...
wnewsj.com
Western Brown defeats Blanchester tennis 5-0
BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School tennis team was defeated by Western Brown Wednesday 5-0 in a match on the BHS courts. Coach Julia Perry said several freshmen and first-year varsity players were in the lineup for Blanchester. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Blanchester High School. Western Brown 5, Blanchester...
wnewsj.com
Blanchester tops Georgetown in home opener
BLANCHESTER — In the first home match in the return for head coach Jenna Weisflock, the Blanchester volleyball team defeated Georgetown 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 Thursday night in SBAAC National Division play. Blanchester is 1-1 in two matches, both against National Division rivals. “The girls came ready to play,” Weisflock...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington JV posts win over Massie at FSC
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team defeated Clinton-Massie 25-19, 19-25, 25-23 Thursday at Fred Summers Court. Aidynne Tippett had two points, a kill, 13 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Riley Gerber had a kill and a block. Taija Walker served three points to go along with three kills and two blocks. Lauren Diels had nine points, nine kills, four aces and seven digs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Centerville Black gains measure of Wilmington
CENTERVILLE — Wilmington dropped to 0-5 Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Centerville Black in girls non-league tennis. Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler lost a battle at first doubles 2-6, 3-6. SUMMARY. Aug 25, 2022. @Centerville High School. Centerville Black 5, Wilmington 0. Singles. 1: Chandni Sharma was def...
wnewsj.com
Reveal’s 200th comes against alma mater, former team
WILMINGTON — Head coach Stephanie Reveal won the 200th match of her varsity coaching career Thursday night as Wilmington defeated Clinton-Massie 25-9, 25-21, 25-17 in SBAAC American Division action at Fred Summers Court. Reveal graduated from Clinton-Massie and was a long-time coach on Lebanon Road before becoming the head...
wnewsj.com
Blan runners compete at Early Bird Invitational
FELICITY — The Blanchester cross country team competed Wednesday in the Early Bird Invitational at Felicity High School. Drew Wyss was the first BHS runner across the line, placing 11th in 19:49. Kaleb Tabor went 24:46 and placed 47th while Carson Wyss was 55th in 25:52. Brendon Crothers also...
countynewsonline.org
Morian pulls off the hat trick!
The winner of the third Tim Best Memorial Race at the Great Darke County Fair is… the same rider who won the first and second Tim Best Memorial races: Clarke Morian V. In a spectacular race in which the only female rider in the field crashed but luckily wasn’t seriously injured, Clarke prevailed again and pulled off the hat-trick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Major Outlet Names UC Among 20 Teams That Can Make College Football Playoff
The Bearcats were the first Group of Five program to make the field last season.
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
wnewsj.com
Two WHS grads awarded Art Brooks/Hot Hoops scholarships
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks’ legacy as a community leader with a special interest in fostering the success of African American youth continues with the 2022 presentation of the college scholarships established in his name. Jada K. Holley and Dayetonio “Tony” Wilens-Mabry are this year’s recipients of $1,000 Art...
thecomeback.com
Notre Dame player has shocking quote about Ohio Stadium
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will open their 2022 college football season in what is widely considered one of the most hostile environments in college football when they travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. But one player doesn’t seem overly impressed by the massive stadium.
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
countynewsonline.org
Light is a proven winner at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park, 933 Broadway St., Blanchester. Free parking and no admission cost. Featuring handmade crafts, specialty items and boutique items.
countynewsonline.org
Reichert nets big payday at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it comes to producing a winner at the Darke County fair, age is not a factor. In 2022, there’s been ninea year old winners all the way to a 19 year old with a grand champion. In the case of 14 year old London Reichert, a eighth...
Comments / 0