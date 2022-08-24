Read full article on original website
Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car
Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
TPD arrest woman after they say she stole and totaled a new car in midtown
TULSA, Okla. — A woman is in jail after Tulsa police say she stole a red Dodge Challenger and crashed out in midtown. Police say the woman stole the car from a neighborhood near 51st and Lewis around 11 p.m. Thursday night. Sergeant John Woods tells us friends of...
2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt
The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested
A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
KTUL
Two arrested after Tulsa police helicopter spots suspicious activity in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people have been arrested by Tulsa police after the police's helicopter spotted the pair checking car door handles in a nearby neighborhood. Just before 2 a.m. Friday morning, the Tulsa police helicopter spotted a car slowly driving around a neighborhood near 81st and Memorial.
Tulsa police looking to identify two people of interest from retail store theft
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest from a beauty retail store theft. On Saturday, the man and woman seen in the photos entered a retail beauty store and were recognized by some employees in the store from a BOLO issued from another location.
City of Tulsa sued over multiple officer-involved shootings
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officers violated the Constitutional rights of people during two, separate officer-involved shootings. In 2020, TPD officers shot and killed Jonathan Randell. A few months...
Police crack down on drunk driving in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three law enforcement agencies set up a DUI checkpoint within Tulsa County late Saturday night to crack down on drunk drivers. Drunk driving is a bigger problem in Oklahoma than some might think. A survey by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office found nearly one in ten Oklahomans drive drunk at least once every two months. That’s a one percent increase from the previous year, and the first increase the annual survey recorded since 2017.
Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery
A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
Tulsa police warn drivers of social media-inspired car thefts
A mostly teenage car theft frenzy fueled by social media is accelerating across the country, including right here in Tulsa.
Federal Jury Sentences Tulsa Man & Woman To 10 Years For Distributing Fentanyl
A federal jury sentenced a Tulsa man and woman to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl. Jennifer Canales and Ali Bashir Milad both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy. Tulsa police got a search warrant for Canales' home in 2021 and found more than 600 grams of fentanyl, a pill press, and other paraphernalia.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Woman At Her Home
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of threatening a woman outside of her home. Brandon Post has already been to prison for breaking into her house years ago, police said. Police said Post was caught on the 70-year-old victim's video doorbell, knocking and telling her to come outside. They said...
Tulsa man, woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and woman from Tulsa were sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jennifer Canales, 31, and Ali Bashir Milad, 33, will spend 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, Johnson said. Both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.
Tulsa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison following multiple QuikTrip robberies
TULSA, Okla. — A woman will spend ten years in federal prison after prosecutors say she robbed two Tulsa QuikTrips at gunpoint. 19-year-old Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler pleaded guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one county of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during a crime.
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
Tulsa Man Receives Key To City For Protecting Bus Driver From Assault
A Tulsa man received a key to the city after protecting a bus driver from an assault. Gary Brooks was working near East Admiral and Mingo when he noticed a Tulsa Transit bus hit a pole on August 13. Brooks walked across the street to see if anyone needed help...
Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust
Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
Tulsa woman, 19, sentenced for robbing two QuikTrips at gunpoint
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for robbing two QuikTrips at gunpoint, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler, 19, was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Johnson said.
