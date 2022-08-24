ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catoosa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing, Crashing Car

Tulsa Police said a woman is in custody after stealing a Dodge Challenger from an apartment complex and then crashing it while the car owners followed her. According to TPD, after getting home around 11 p.m. Thursday, the owner of the Challenger noticed Rachel Shelton getting inside and taking off in the car. Police said the owner hopped in another car to follow the driver northbound on Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested After Tulsa Police Helicopter Spots Break-in Attempt

The Tulsa Police helicopter helped officers catch and arrest two people early Friday morning. Police said officers in the chopper spotted a woman near 81st and Mingo involved in car break-ins. They followed her car to 71st street and officers on the ground pulled the car over. Police arrested the woman for car burglary and a man who was with her for having a gun as a convicted felon.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Taking 16-Year-Old Runaway To California Arrested

A man is back in jail after being accused of taking a teenage runaway to California, Tulsa police said. Officers arrested Christopher Bartley in June after finding he was harboring a 16-year-old girl in his Tulsa apartment that ran away from home. Bartley told officers he was a police officer...
TULSA, OK
Catoosa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa sued over multiple officer-involved shootings

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is currently being sued because of several officer-involved shootings. The lawsuit claims that 12 Tulsa Police Department (TPD) officers violated the Constitutional rights of people during two, separate officer-involved shootings. In 2020, TPD officers shot and killed Jonathan Randell. A few months...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police crack down on drunk driving in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three law enforcement agencies set up a DUI checkpoint within Tulsa County late Saturday night to crack down on drunk drivers. Drunk driving is a bigger problem in Oklahoma than some might think. A survey by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office found nearly one in ten Oklahomans drive drunk at least once every two months. That’s a one percent increase from the previous year, and the first increase the annual survey recorded since 2017.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa woman arrested for kidnapping, bank robbery

A 25-year-old woman is now behind bars, accused of kidnapping and robbery, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Alexandra Silva was arrested months after police arrested her alleged partner in crime, Steven Yanez, back in February for a robbery police said the two committed together. Court records indicated that...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Carjacked At Gunpoint At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are looking for the people responsible for carjacking a man at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Officers say it's possible that two people were involved in the alleged crime. According to police, officers were called to the scene near 71st and Mingo around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning. Police...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man, woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man and woman from Tulsa were sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jennifer Canales, 31, and Ali Bashir Milad, 33, will spend 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release, Johnson said. Both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Mannford Traffic Police Seize 102-Pounds Of Marijuana In Traffic Stop Bust

Mannford Police Officers made a big marijuana bust this week, taking more than 100 pounds of illegal marijuana off the streets. Mannford's police chief tells me he believes the suspects picked up the drugs in Yale and were headed to Little Rock, Arkansas where they live. Police say it started as a traffic stop after Officer Joshua Caudle spotted a car without a working taillight driving on Highway 51 just after 1 o’clock Thursday morning and stopped the car in Mannford near 289th West Avenue.
MANNFORD, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for persons of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people in reference to a financial crime. The two men and woman are accused of working with each other to steal $4,120. Anyone who recognizes the three should contact Detective Shaw at Robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org. Reference case number 2022-310082.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa woman, 19, sentenced for robbing two QuikTrips at gunpoint

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for robbing two QuikTrips at gunpoint, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Taylor Elise Vaught-Crysler, 19, was sentenced Thursday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of obstructing, delaying, and affecting commerce by robbery and one count of carrying, using, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Johnson said.
TULSA, OK

