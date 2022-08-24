Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal
Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
deseret.com
Ex-Utah officer convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot wants judge to end his probation
A former Salt Lake police officer who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor crime for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots is requesting his probation be terminated early. Michael Lee Hardin, of Kaysville, filed the request last month. The government has filed its opposition to the motion on...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
deseret.com
Man allegedly threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun
A driver allegedly threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun as they drove home from a campaign event in southern Utah in April. Jack Aaron Whelchel, formerly of Highland, attempted to force the McMullins off the road, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a filing in 4th District Court in American Fork. The incident happened in Highland.
Comments / 1