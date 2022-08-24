ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences

One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Man allegedly threatened Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun

A driver allegedly threatened U.S. Senate candidate Evan McMullin and his wife with a gun as they drove home from a campaign event in southern Utah in April. Jack Aaron Whelchel, formerly of Highland, attempted to force the McMullins off the road, brandishing a firearm in a threatening manner, according to a filing in 4th District Court in American Fork. The incident happened in Highland.
