MedicalXpress
Psychedelic drug therapy may help treat alcohol addiction
Two doses of psilocybin, a compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, reduces heavy drinking by 83% on average among heavy drinkers when combined with psychotherapy, a new study shows. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the investigation involved 93 men and women with alcohol dependence. They were randomly assigned to receive either two doses of psilocybin or an antihistamine placebo. Neither the researchers nor the study participants knew which medication they received. Within an eight-month period from the start of their treatment, those who were given psilocybin reduced heavy drinking by 83% relative to their drinking before the study began. Meanwhile, those who had received antihistamine reduced their drinking by 51%.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
healthcanal.com
Benefits of Art Therapy for Mental Health Creativity & Recovery 2022
Art therapy combines the disciplines of art and psychology into a therapy technique for a variety of conditions. The purpose is not to boost your art skills but rather to use your creative mind to benefit your mental health and overall well-being. This form of therapy is often used as a complementary therapy to other mental health treatments.
EverydayHealth.com
For Alcohol Use Disorder, Psychedelics Plus Talk Therapy Cuts Heavy Drinking Days by 83 Percent, Study Shows
Treatment with the psychedelic drug psilocybin (aka “magic mushrooms”) along with supportive psychotherapy reduced the percentage of heavy drinking days by 83 percent among people with alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to a small randomized trial published in JAMA Psychiatry on August 24, led by researchers at New York University (NYU).
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
studyfinds.org
Psychedelic revolution? Over 5.5 million Americans now use hallucinogens, study reveals
NEW YORK — Does the United States have a growing drug problem? Researchers from Columbia University suggest that more American adults than ever are experimenting with hallucinogens. Their study finds hallucinogen use has increased noticeably since 2015 among Americans over the age of 26. Conversely, adolescents between 12 and...
Nature.com
Psychedelic drugs take on depression
Mind-altering drugs might provide relief for those who don’t respond to conventional therapies — but does the hype outweigh the hope?. Cassandra Willyard is a science journalist in Madison, Wisconsin. You have full access to this article via your institution. Tom Hendricks lay back on his bed and...
psychologytoday.com
High-Potency Marijuana More More Likely to Result in Addiction, Psychosis
Research finds the potency of cannabis has been increasingly for decades. The increase in THC potency parallels rising cases of addiction and mental health issues, especially psychosis. Consumers should be careful about how much they use. Approximately 147 million people worldwide consume cannabis, or marijuana each year; a number that...
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Psych Centra
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
Psych Centra
Living with Someone Who Has Schizophrenia
Understanding, compassion, and self-care are key when you live with someone who has schizophrenia. About 1% of people in the United States have some form of schizophrenia. When you live with someone who has the condition, you experience their symptoms — from paranoia to disorganized behavior — first-hand.
Psych Centra
Antidepressant Side Effects: The Buspar Brain Zaps
Brain zaps can be a side effect of Buspar. These can be uncomfortable but are typically only temporary. Out of nowhere, you can experience a sudden zap or jolt in your head and brain. This phenomenon is known as brain zaps and can feel like an electric shock. The symptoms...
IFLScience
Psychedelic Trips Can Mirror Near-Death Experiences And Reduce Death Anxiety, Study Finds
Fear of death is one of the major downsides to being alive, although new research indicates that psychedelic drugs may provide a sneak preview of the big finale and help us overcome our death anxiety. Appearing in the journal PLOS ONE, the new study compares death-like psychedelic trips to actual near-death experiences (NDEs), finding that both have the potential to drastically alter people’s views on expiring.
Psychiatric Times
First Patient Dosed in Trial of LSD for Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The first patient has been dosed in the phase 2b dose-optimization trial of a pharmaceutically optimized form of LSD for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder. The first patient received a dose of a pharmaceutically optimized form of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in the phase 2b dose-optimization trial for MM-120 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), according to biopharmaceutical company MindMed.1.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Auvelity, a New Medication for Clinical Depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 19 approved dextromethorphan-bupropion, or Auvelity, a drug used to treat major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression, in adults. It is the first drug to treat major depressive disorder that works within a week of taking it and is the first...
Tattoo ink can contain cancer causing chemicals that mutate in sunlight or are so small they can get into cells, experts warn
Tattoo ink may contain toxic cancer-causing chemicals, a new study finds. Scientists at State University of New York (SUNY) found that nearly half of a 56-sample of tattoo inks they investigated had azo-compounds, which degenerate under ultra-violet light — emitted in sunlight — into cancer-causing chemicals. Many also...
Magic mushrooms plus psychotherapy can quell heavy drinking, study shows
Giving psilocybin -- the psychedelic substance found in magic mushrooms -- to patients with alcohol use disorder, along with psychotherapy, helped reduce heavy drinking more than psychotherapy alone, new research suggest
THC Is Beneficial For PTSD Treatment, New Study Reveals
New research has shown that low doses of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) can help treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Published in Neuropharmacology earlier this month, the study revealed that the primary psychoactive component of cannabis could help with a range of emotional responses that are poorly modulated, especially in combination with cognitive reappraisal therapy, reported Forbes.
psychologytoday.com
How We Deal With Pain and Memory
Child abuse can cause us to split off from the authentic Self. There may be ways that we identify, which we use to cope with pain and memory. It is possible to heal from a history of child abuse. If you were abused as a child, whether you remember it...
