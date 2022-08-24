Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Schools across Nebraska adding more ag education programs
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — More Nebraska schools offer ag education now more than ever, and FFA is seeing a huge number of kids involved. Nebraska State Fair Board FFA Representative Ryan Hassebrook has more.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Fair features top name entertainment
GRAND ISLAND — Fair goers to the Nebraska State Fair will see a few changes this year. “We’re trying to be more hospitable to our guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the fair. “We’re going to move them around the grounds more efficiently. A simple example is the interior trams. We basically had two courses last year. If you wanted to go from the west side of the grounds to the east side of the grounds, you’d ride one tram, and then you’d get off of it and get on another tram.”
klkntv.com
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
KSNB Local4
New musical acts coming to the Nebraska State Fair
Remembering all the history that goes with the fair and the city where it's held. Periods of showers, thunderstorms forenoon into the evening, Saturday. Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153. Updated: 14 hours ago. It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however there as...
KSNB Local4
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
norfolkneradio.com
Proposed Nebraska feedlot given OK by County Board
Officials from Dundy County in Nebraska gave their approval for a new feedlot near the Nebraska/Colorado border. According to Blackshirt Feeders partner Eric Behlke, the nearly 150,000 head feedlot will use innovative technology to help improve the environment while enhancing cattle health and performance. “This feedlot will be built on...
3 News Now
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing...
Harmful algal blooms issued for seven lakes in Nebraska
On Friday, a health alert was issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for harmful algal blooms across seven lakes in the state.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murder dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Corrections, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder and...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why.
3 News Now
More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists
MITCHELL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
1011now.com
Nebraska State Fair security & safety
10/11 NOW interviewed some of DHHS and the YRTC system’s top administrators to see how it’s going since the crisis in Geneva. After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. Huskers ready for season opener in Dublin. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KETV.com
Drought conditions in Nebraska include large areas near Platte River, as well as Columbus, Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. — The dry forecast isn't helping Nebraska farmers who depend on the rain to earn a profit and put food on the table. The latest drought monitor for southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa will get another update Thursday. As it stands Wednesday, the extent of drought conditions...
msn.com
These 3 Popular Nebraska State Parks Now Offer Fully Equipped Campsites
Forget everything you thought you knew about camping at Nebraska State Parks. Now, instead of dragging a tent along with you or renting a cabin, you can just reserve one of the fully equipped safari tents that are already set up and waiting for you. They’ve got furniture, heaters, fire pits, and even seating that gives you the perfect place to stargaze all night.
WOWT
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A missing Nebraska inmate has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Ronald Taylor was arrested in Las Vegas Friday after leaving a Lincoln Community Correctional Center more than two years ago. Ronald Taylor allegedly left with a second inmate, Brandon...
News Channel Nebraska
Eastern Nebraska waking up to storms
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Parts of Nebraska received reprieve from historically dry conditions with thunderstorms overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. Having started in central Nebraska, thunderstorm conditions moved eastward, eventually dumping rain on the eastern third before moving onto Iowa. Some areas in east central Nebraska had received over an inch of rain by sunrise. The effect of storms reached from nearly the South Dakota border down to as far as parts of Richardson County, with the northern half of the state receiving the higher rainfall totals.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
cdcgamingreports.com
Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups
Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
This Hidden Iowa Road Runs Through the Best Part of the State
Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
News Channel Nebraska
St. Paul man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend found in field, arrested
AURORA, Neb. -- A St. Paul man accused of threatening a former girlfriend was arrested after he was found in a field in central Nebraska. According to Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas, NSP troopers and the Hamilton County Sheriff's office detained the man after an investigation into the reported threats.
