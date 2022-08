From a petting zoo to milking a fiberglass cow, Destination Ag Day on Sept. 17 promises lifetime memories for all visitors to the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture. Special Photo

TIFTON — From a petting zoo to milking a fiberglass cow, Destination Ag Day on Sept. 17 promises lifetime memories for all visitors to the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on that day at the museum, guests can explore how agriculture impacts them in their daily lives through a variety of hands-on activities.