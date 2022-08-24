Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
williamsonherald.com
Franklin's History & Cultural Center opens for private events
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced Thursday the opening of The History & Culture Center for private event rental use along with the hiring of Jessica Pfranger to the position of Director of Event and Tourism Sales. The property formerly known as the McConnell House was acquired by the...
dicksonpost.com
First Horizon Park hosting Christmas lights event
First Horizon Park in Nashville will be the site of Enchant, a holiday-themed light event. Opening on Friday, Nov. 25, the event is produced annually at sports stadiums and outdoor spaces. It will make its debut in Nashville at the home of the Nashville Sounds.
msn.com
Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
williamsonherald.com
Roundup: Summit cruises on new turf; Father Ryan edges Brentwood; Nolensville, Centennial, GCA post wins
The Summit High School football team cruised past visiting Spring Hill on Friday with a shutout victory at home to break in the Spartans new turf field. Summit’s defense allowed just 12 yards and forced three turnovers in the lopsided 35-0 shutout. Cooper Hall and Aden Byrd combined for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Parent
Largest Lantern Festival in the Country Returns to Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. Nashville Zoo will glow with more than 1,000 authentic, custom-made silk Chinese lanterns displayed throughout the nearly three miles of Zoo pathways. Visitors can expect one-of-a-kind lantern structures exquisitely constructed featuring animals, colorful scenes, picturesque walkways, mythical beasts, dragons and more. Venture through the must-see North Pole Village filled with lights, trees, holiday fun and even visit Santa until December 24.
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!
Nashville Free Things to Do This Weekend |Created by Heidi Suydam Using CanvaPro. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week you will find some educational events, a Pet fundraiser, some comedy shows and more.
WSMV
Family of Brentwood fallen officer dealing with new tragedy
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Jennifer Taylor placed a card outside the Brentwood Market Friday for her nephew, Destin Legieza. Friday would have been his 33rd birthday. “Truth be told, I miss him terribly,” Taylor said. Brentwood Market is where Destin was hit and killed by a drunk driver in...
crossvillenews1st.com
PROTEST BY ANIMAL ADVOCATES HELD AT TN LIBRARY TO CALL FOR IMMEDIATE REMOVAL OF A “BIG LICK” WALKING HORSE AS TN STATE SYMBOL
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Animal advocates protest against cruel practice involving chains attached to the horse’s hoof and boots used to give horses an exaggerated gait. Animal Welfare Advocates with the grassroots Citizens Campaign Against “big lick” Animal Cruelty (CCABLAC) have announced that they will peacefully assemble at the Tennessee Library Thursday at 1 p.m. to protest against and call for the immediate removal of a “big lick” Tennessee Walking Horse placed on the outside wall of Tennessee Library as an official Tennessee State Symbol.
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonherald.com
WCSA completes beautification, rededication of fields
The Williamson County Soccer Association just completed a beautification project and rededication of the fields to show their commitment to the community. A mural of a player kicking a ball intertwined with the wording “Jose Fernandez Soccer Complex” and the script of his signature beneath were unveiled to the public recently.
wpln.org
The Cumberland River is degraded. Can Nashville’s 300-acre redevelopment plan help restore it?
Across from downtown Nashville, an industrial area houses asphalt, the Titans stadium and unused space for potentially billions of dollars worth of developments. That area is the “East Bank,” and city officials announced plans this week to redevelop it with special attention to the Cumberland River. The long-term...
z975.com
Power Nationals at the Nashville Super Speedway
Register now for your chance to win two tickets to the Power Nationals at the Nashville Super Speedway! Enjoy both action packed days, Saturday, September 3rd & Sunday, September 4th!. Fun for the whole family!. Kids 12 and under free. Get up close with trucks from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks...
Lane and Road Closures 8-27-31, 2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 25-31, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends, There...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor. Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words "breakfast" and "lunch"—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you're looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Nashville on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
williamsonherald.com
Porter, Chadwick lead Nolensville into Little League World Series US Championship
Josiah Porter has already inspired so many just by playing on the Little League World Series stage. He showed everyone how hard he could hit the ball Thursday as the Nolensville Little League baseball team advanced to the United States championship with a 7-1 win over Texas in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
williamsonhomepage.com
Billionaire sells Cool Springs property for $19.5M
A Franklin office building once home to gambling machine company Video Gaming Technologies has sold for $19.5 million. Located in Cool Springs at 308 Mallory Station Road, the long-vacant three-story structure offers 92,530 square feet and sits on about 6.8 acres. According to a source who asked to go unnamed,...
ucbjournal.com
Tech engineering student makes the most of summer co-op opportunity
COOKEVILLE – A mechanical engineering major from Tennessee Tech University capitalized on the chance he was offered at Tech’s recent engineering career fair. He obtained a cooperative education opportunity at Tenneco, a manufacturer of brake pads and braking components, located in Smithville. Benjamin Guest, originally from Tampa, Florida,...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: What’s with the Hogwarts-looking tower at Vanderbilt University?
The west end of Vanderbilt University’s campus has seen its fair share of new buildings go up since 2018, but one tower rises above the rest. The West End Tower — with its collegiate red brick and pointed arches — has become a landmark. The tower is part of the greater complex that replaced the Carmichael Towers.
williamsonherald.com
Football: Page pushes past Franklin in confidence-builder for both teams
RUDDERVILLE – The scoreboard showed the Page High School football team claiming a 28-17 win Friday night over Franklin. What it did not show was that for the Admirals, there were pieces of the game where they were winners. The home-standing and defending Class 5A runners-up were shocked early...
Body found during search for Sumner County man
Human remains were discovered during a search for a Sumner County man reported missing recently.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Comments / 0