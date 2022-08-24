Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Cardano is the top-ranked crypto in terms of ‘Brand Intimacy’
The Brand Intimacy Study utilizes artificial intelligence and big data to rank the perceived intimacy level of more...
Benzinga
RBTR Token Announces the Date of Its Upcoming Airdrop with a $100 RBTR Token
RBTR Token is an arbitrage trading platform for cryptocurrency users. The company recently announced the Airdrop. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2022) - RBTR Token is an arbitrage tool that enables users to trade digital currencies profitably between two cryptocurrency exchanges. In a current advancement, the company unveiled the AirDrop.
kitco.com
World‘s largest Bitcoin ATM provider reveals it’s going public
According to Thursday's press release, the Atlanta-based ATM provider has reached a definitive agreement to merge with SPAC...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 25 chart alert - "Collapse in volatility" suggests bigger move coming
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bears have the...
TechCrunch
$10B crypto developer platform Alchemy buys coding bootcamp in first-ever acquisition
For Alchemy, the acquisition seems like a fit, considering the company’s goal is to be the starting point for developers looking to build apps on the blockchain. It’s often referred to as the Amazon Web Services (AWS) of web3, and says it has seen a 10x increase in the number of teams building on its platform over the past 12 months. Its valuation has grown at a staggering rate, too, even for a crypto startup — it gained that $10.2 billion valuation just 16 months after it launched.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Benzinga
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan he hopes his metaverse frees people from big cities with different values
It finally happened. Society has been gifted a chat between the lover of “sweet baby rays,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and the famous fan of “Horse Dewormer” mega-podcaster Joe Rogan. It’s the price the company paid for not having ballads from Joni and Neil. The...
Catfish-buster warns of trending scam infiltrating Facebook Marketplace
Online marketplace scams are more prevalent than ever. Catfish presenter Nev Schulman wants to warn people of the dangers. If you think you’re wise to scams online, think again. It seems we’re actually far less educated about the dangers of being conned than we think, with online marketplace scams being more prevalent than ever.
You’ll Soon Be Able to Renew Your Passport Online
American travelers are another step closer to being able to renew their passports online: The first 25,000 online US passport renewal applications were recently accepted as part of a pilot of the new program, and the State Department estimates the process will fully open to the public early next year.
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ Email
Two different women receive an email from Best Buy Geek Squad about their protection plans expiring. They both became victims of the latest email phishing scam. Most people think of the Best Buy Geek Squad as helpful people, and rightfully so. Some of the best IT professionals get their start at Best Buy. But sometimes, bad actors (cybercriminals) pose as the “good guys” and take advantage of this squeaky clean image of the Best Buy Geek Squad.
Creepy AI asked to predict what a ‘metaverse future’ looks like and it’s not good news for Mark Zuckerberg
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what happens if humans live in the metaverse" - and the results are seriously creepy. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like humans have merged with VR headsets to become one mutant being. A metaverse...
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The cofounder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
Black IT Guru Launches Social Media Platform That Celebrates Black and Brown Culture, Unity and Love
Meet Ernest L. Manning Jr, founder and CEO of WeKinFolk.com, an online space that celebrates Black business achievements while building social connections. He refers to this revolutionary platform as the “Black Facebook.”. With nearly two decades of experience in the IT field, Ernest felt there was a void in...
Trying to Save on an Irregular Income? Here's Ramit Sethi's Advice
When your income goes up and down, it's even more important to have the right savings strategy.
RIP Facebook accounts: Quest 2 Meta accounts begin rolling out globally
After a ten-month wait, the Meta Quest 2 has lost its obsolete, frustrating Facebook requirement. Here's how to create a new account.
kitco.com
Fake Bitcoin trading volumes continue to plague the crypto industry
Despite the uptick in global adoption and increased awareness that the crypto ecosystem has gained in recent years,...
Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's chief of its virtual reality social platform Horizon, the main gateway for accessing the metaverse that the company is pouring billions of dollars into building, is leaving for a new opportunity, he told Reuters on Friday.
Anyone can now sign up for DuckDuckGo’s private email service
DuckDuckGo's closed beta for its email service is now available for everyone. Deposit PhotosTrackers are vital for companies' profit margins. This new email service keeps them out of your inbox.
