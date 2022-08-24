ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kitco.com

Cardano is the top-ranked crypto in terms of ‘Brand Intimacy’

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Brand Intimacy Study utilizes artificial intelligence and big data to rank the perceived intimacy level of more...
MARKETS
Benzinga

RBTR Token Announces the Date of Its Upcoming Airdrop with a $100 RBTR Token

RBTR Token is an arbitrage trading platform for cryptocurrency users. The company recently announced the Airdrop. London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2022) - RBTR Token is an arbitrage tool that enables users to trade digital currencies profitably between two cryptocurrency exchanges. In a current advancement, the company unveiled the AirDrop.
MARKETS
kitco.com

World‘s largest Bitcoin ATM provider reveals it’s going public

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to Thursday's press release, the Atlanta-based ATM provider has reached a definitive agreement to merge with SPAC...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Amazon#Web3 Investment#Amazon Tokens#The Kito Community
TechCrunch

$10B crypto developer platform Alchemy buys coding bootcamp in first-ever acquisition

For Alchemy, the acquisition seems like a fit, considering the company’s goal is to be the starting point for developers looking to build apps on the blockchain. It’s often referred to as the Amazon Web Services (AWS) of web3, and says it has seen a 10x increase in the number of teams building on its platform over the past 12 months. Its valuation has grown at a staggering rate, too, even for a crypto startup — it gained that $10.2 billion valuation just 16 months after it launched.
MARKETS
The Independent

How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go

There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
INTERNET
Glamour

You’ll Soon Be Able to Renew Your Passport Online

American travelers are another step closer to being able to renew their passports online: The first 25,000 online US passport renewal applications were recently accepted as part of a pilot of the new program, and the State Department estimates the process will fully open to the public early next year.
TRAVEL
Zack Love

Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ Email

Two different women receive an email from Best Buy Geek Squad about their protection plans expiring. They both became victims of the latest email phishing scam. Most people think of the Best Buy Geek Squad as helpful people, and rightfully so. Some of the best IT professionals get their start at Best Buy. But sometimes, bad actors (cybercriminals) pose as the “good guys” and take advantage of this squeaky clean image of the Best Buy Geek Squad.
kitco.com

Fake Bitcoin trading volumes continue to plague the crypto industry

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite the uptick in global adoption and increased awareness that the crypto ecosystem has gained in recent years,...
MARKETS

