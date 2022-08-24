ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Meet your new best pet friend. They’ve been waiting for you. August 27-28

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea how much dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week in and around the borough, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, ensure the pets’ medical needs are attended to, and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

That’s mighty kind of you, East Meadow

The McVey Mighty Market at McVey Elementary School in East Meadow will have plenty of items on the pantry shelves thanks to the fundraising efforts and generosity of East Meadow Kiwanis. After making a nice sum of money from its annual golf outing fundraiser, the East Meadow Kiwanis put $5,000...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Smithtown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Smithtown, NY
TBR News Media

Town of Brookhaven launches paint recycling program

Own of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) recently visited the Residential Drop-Off facility at the Town of Brookhaven Landfill to announce the town’s participation in the New York State Paint Stewardship Program. Operated by the nonprofit PaintCare and administered by the Town’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Sayville Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that struck a. pedestrian in Sayville last night before fleeing the scene. The pedestrian was walking on Sunrise Highway, west of Broadway Avenue, in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Wanted for Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Setauket store this month. Two women allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart, located at 3990 Nesconset Highway on August...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island boat fire injures 5

NEW YORK - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A farewell to former Fire Captain Michael Fischer

Michael Fischer, a 38-year-old veteran volunteer for the Island Park Fire Department, was often described as a guy who would do anything for anyone. He would always be there, whether it was at community events for his department or a barbecue with friends, Fischer, better known as Fish, would never miss out on the chance to share laughs and a good time.
ISLAND PARK, NY
msn.com

Gabby Petito's Family Cry Every Day Since Her Slaying, Dad Says

BLUE POINT, NY — Heartbreaking tributes were posted to social media Saturday as the loved ones of Gabby Petito remembered her on the anniversary of her slaying at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. In a vulnerable post on...
BLUE POINT, NY
News 12

Police: Boat explosion injures 6 in Babylon

Police say six people were injured late Friday afternoon during a boat explosion in the canal near Babylon’s Sumpwams Avenue. People onboard during the explosion have been hospitalized, according to fire officials. They also say at least one person had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University hospital. A...
BABYLON, NY
HuntingtonNow

10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Pedestrian in walker killed in Queens hit-and-run

Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are searching for the suspect who killed a pedestrian sitting in a walker in a...
QUEENS, NY

