Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
News 12 spotlights PAWS on National Dog Day
Walk into PAWS, and the first thing you see is the nonprofit's success stories. Pictures of smiling dogs who’ve been adopted fill the entrance.
Animal adoption fees being waived for the month of September at LI shelter
Meet your new best pet friend. They’ve been waiting for you. August 27-28
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Numerous pets have been adopted thanks to your attention, but there are still so many others who need someone like you to love them. You have no idea how much dedication and time the volunteers at the animal rescues listed below spend looking for homes for these special friends. They organize pet events every week in and around the borough, send out announcements, hold fundraisers, help with supplies, clean cages, feed animals, ensure the pets’ medical needs are attended to, and so much more. All of this is done without pay and behind the scenes.
That’s mighty kind of you, East Meadow
The McVey Mighty Market at McVey Elementary School in East Meadow will have plenty of items on the pantry shelves thanks to the fundraising efforts and generosity of East Meadow Kiwanis. After making a nice sum of money from its annual golf outing fundraiser, the East Meadow Kiwanis put $5,000...
Town of Brookhaven launches paint recycling program
Own of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) recently visited the Residential Drop-Off facility at the Town of Brookhaven Landfill to announce the town’s participation in the New York State Paint Stewardship Program. Operated by the nonprofit PaintCare and administered by the Town’s Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management...
LI boat explosion leaves 5 hospitalized
Five people were hospitalized after a boat exploded in the water off Babylon Village on Friday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Sound Beach – Beautiful And Bright 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Colonial Style Home!
Open Floor Plan Featuring An Eat In Kitchen With Granite Counter Tops. Upstairs are Primary Bedroom, Two Other Bedrooms And The Second Full Bathroom. Multiple Bay Windows Throughout. Private Back Yard, Two Driveways And A Garage. Miller Place School District. $374,900 | MLS #3421558. For more information click here.
Wanted for Sayville Pedestrian Hit-and-Run
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are. seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that struck a. pedestrian in Sayville last night before fleeing the scene. The pedestrian was walking on Sunrise Highway, west of Broadway Avenue, in...
Wanted for Setauket petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the women who allegedly stole merchandise from an East Setauket store this month. Two women allegedly stole merchandise from Walmart, located at 3990 Nesconset Highway on August...
Long Island boat fire injures 5
NEW YORK - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
A farewell to former Fire Captain Michael Fischer
Michael Fischer, a 38-year-old veteran volunteer for the Island Park Fire Department, was often described as a guy who would do anything for anyone. He would always be there, whether it was at community events for his department or a barbecue with friends, Fischer, better known as Fish, would never miss out on the chance to share laughs and a good time.
Gabby Petito's Family Cry Every Day Since Her Slaying, Dad Says
BLUE POINT, NY — Heartbreaking tributes were posted to social media Saturday as the loved ones of Gabby Petito remembered her on the anniversary of her slaying at the hands of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, with whom she was in an abusive relationship. In a vulnerable post on...
Meticulously Maintained Condo In The Oaks at Stony Brook!
Enjoy luxury living in this 55 and better community. This Model A Unit offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, an open floor plan. There is a full unfinished basement with ample storage. Outside amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis, and putting green. Pet friendly. $699,000 | MLS #3421319. For more...
Franklin Square Historical Society to host Annual Fall Festival
The Franklin Square Historical Society is once again sponsoring its Fall Festival on the grounds of the Franklin Square Museum in Rath Park. The event is to occur on October 1st with a rain date of October 2nd, from 10 am to 4 pm. This annual event has been going...
Credit Cards Stolen in ‘Distraction’ Theft in Huntington Station
Someone stole credit cards from a woman after she was distracted by a man in a parking lot, Suffolk County police said Thursday. The cards were later used in East Northport and Commack. Police said that a man told a woman there was a problem with her passenger side tire...
Uncle Giuseppe's opens its new location in Yorktown today
The new grocery store on Downing Drive in Yorktown features a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave and a food court.
Police: Boat explosion injures 6 in Babylon
Police say six people were injured late Friday afternoon during a boat explosion in the canal near Babylon’s Sumpwams Avenue. People onboard during the explosion have been hospitalized, according to fire officials. They also say at least one person had to be airlifted to Stony Brook University hospital. A...
Northwell Health rolls out new walk-through weapon-detection screening system at 3 hospitals
The touchless detectors from Evolve Technology allow visitors to simply walk through without having to take off any articles of clothing and as a result, it's a much quicker process.
10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
Pedestrian in walker killed in Queens hit-and-run
Oakland News Now – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are searching for the suspect who killed a pedestrian sitting in a walker in a...
